Tampons contain lead, arsenic and potentially toxic chemicals, studies say. Here's what to know

Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
The average menstruating person will spend about five years of their total reproductive lifespan using an estimated 11,000 tampons, sanitary pads, panty liners and other menstrual products, experts say.
What if some of those menstrual aids contain heavy metals or potentially toxic chemicals linked to chronic diseases and reproductive and developmental problems?
Past research has found tampons and other menstrual products may contain chemicals such as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS; plasticizers, also known as phthalates; and volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, emitted as gas or fragrances from many consumer products.
All these chemical groups have been shown to disrupt the body’s endocrine system, which regulates sexual development, metabolism, blood sugar, mood, sleep and more.
Recently, a small pilot study found arsenic and lead in organic and nonorganic tampons — and while the levels were small, there is no safe level of exposure to lead, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
However, that study was unable to determine whether heavy metals might leach from tampons into the body, thus making any potential health impact unknown, said senior study author Kathrin Schilling, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.
“I do not want people to panic, but to be aware that heavy metals have been found in these menstrual products,” Schilling said. “Obviously, the next step is to do research that would show if the metals leach from the tampon into the body.”
The study was also unable to determine whether any metal, even if released into the body, can be absorbed into the vaginal lining and subsequently into the bloodstream, said Amanda Hils, a spokesperson for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which regulates tampons and other menstrual products as medical devices.
“We plan to evaluate the study closely, and take any action warranted to safeguard the health of consumers who use these products,” Hils said in an email.
Vaginal tissue is more permeable than other parts of the body, so if studies were to find that heavy metals — or worrisome chemicals — do leach from menstrual products into the body, it could be a significant problem, said Anna Pollack, associate professor of global and community health at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. She was not involved in the pilot study.
“I am most concerned with menstrual products that are used inside the body,” said Pollack, who co-authored a review of 10 years of studies on contaminants in tampons, sanitary pads, menstrual cups and other products.
“However, there is no reason for people to be afraid to use menstrual products at this time,” she added. “I would just be aware of the issue and monitor any research that develops.”
Schilling and her team tested 30 tampons from 14 brands purchased from major online retailers and stores in the United States, United Kingdom and Greece. The researchers conducted a blinded study, so they did not know the brands.
The team ran tests for 16 heavy metals: arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium and zinc.
“We found an average of 100 nanograms per gram of lead, and 2 nanograms per gram of arsenic in the tampons,” Schilling said, “but there was no detectable level of chromium and no detectable level of mercury, which is very good.”
Organic tampons contained higher levels of arsenic, while nonorganic tampons had higher levels of lead, the study found.
“The average lead concentration in tampons was about 10 times higher than the maximum levels currently allowed in drinking water,” Schilling said, adding that arsenic levels were five times lower than current limits for drinking water.
“It’s important to note that arsenic shouldn’t be present in tampons at all, and we don’t yet understand the effects of vaginal exposure since it hasn’t been studied,” she said. “There is no safe level of lead exposure, and it has been shown to cause reproductive health issues in women.”
How did detectable levels of these heavy metals get into tampons in the first place?
First, most tampons are made of cotton or a mixture of cotton and rayon, a semi-synthetic fibre made from wood pulp. Arsenic is a natural element found in soil, water and air, while lead and other heavy metals are a natural part of Earth’s crust — so plants can easily absorb metals as they develop.
The soil and water of the United States and other parts of the world are also heavily contaminated with both metals and chemicals used to produce plastic products, experts say.
Heavy metals can be byproducts of manufacturing plants, mining facilities and smelting processes, while PFAS and other chemicals enter the air, soil and groundwater from human waste, consumer products discarded in landfills and byproducts from fluorochemical manufacturing plants.
Nearly half of the drinking water in the U.S. is contaminated with some of the 12,000 types of PFAS, according to an August 2023 study by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Chemicals called phthalates have been discovered in sanitary pads, panty liners and tampons, according to Pollack’s review. Phthalates are in consumer products such as shampoo, makeup, perfume and children’s toys and have been linked to reproductive problems, such as genital malformations and undescended testes in baby boys and lower sperm counts and testosterone levels in adult males. Both phthalates and PFAS have also been linked to the rise in early menarche in teens and preteens.
In 2022, advocacy groups Mamavation and Environmental Health News, in collaboration with the Institute for Green Science at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, looked at levels of PFAS in menstrual products. The investigation found 48% of sanitary pads, incontinence pads and tested panty liners contained PFAS, as did 22% of tampons and 65% of period underwear.
Manufacturers use PFAS, often called “forever chemicals” because they do not easily break down in the environment, in food packaging to prevent grease and water from soaking through food wrappers and beverage cups. The chemicals are also used to make carpeting, clothing and furniture resistant to stains, water and grease damage.
A February 2023 study found PFAS may alter hormonal and metabolic pathways needed for growth and development in young children, teens and young adults. PFAS chemicals have also been linked to an increased risk of adult kidney cancer and abnormally high cholesterol levels and decreased antibody response to vaccines in both adults and children.
However, the mere presence of a chemical is not an indication of risk or adverse effect, according to the American Chemistry Council, an industry association.
“As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes, ‘The measurement of an environmental chemical in a person’s blood or urine is a measure of exposure; it does not by itself mean that the chemical causes disease or an adverse effect,’” a spokesperson for the council told CNN.
Tampon makers and the FDA recommend that tampons not be used at night or for longer than eight hours due to a greater risk of toxic shock syndrome, a deadly bacterial infection that can cause organ failure and death if not treated.
That advice also applies to anyone concerned about heavy metals or chemicals in their menstrual products, said Nancy King Reame, professor emerita of health promotion and risk reduction at the School of Nursing at Columbia University Medical Center.
“But because the vaginal microbiome, including menstrual fluid, is the least understood organ system in the body, real-world advice on the use of period products based on these findings is premature to say the least,” said Reame, who assisted on the tampon study.
Other recommendations include washing your hands before and after inserting or removing a tampon to reduce bacterial spread, changing tampons every four to eight hours and using the lowest absorbency possible.
“If you can wear one tampon up to eight hours without changing it, the absorbency may be too high,” the FDA noted on its website.
Signs of toxic shock, which include a sudden high fever, diarrhea, dizziness, vomiting or a rash that looks like a sunburn, need immediate medical attention.
In addition, “if you have discomfort, pain or other unexpected symptoms like unusual discharge when trying to insert or wear a tampon, or if you have an allergic reaction, stop using tampons and contact your provider,” the FDA said.
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
They were billed as artworks by Pablo Picasso, paintings so valuable that an Australian art museum’s decision to display them in an exhibition restricted to women visitors provoked a gender discrimination lawsuit. The paintings again prompted international headlines when the gallery re-hung them in a women’s restroom to sidestep a legal ruling that said men could not be barred from viewing them.
An Ontario mother says the increasing cost of baby formula for her seven month old is stressful. Since Samantha Krobel's child was born in November 2023, she says the cost of formula has gone up roughly $12.
The average menstruating person will use an estimated 11,000 tampons, sanitary pads, panty liners and other menstrual products, experts say. What if some of those products contain heavy metals or potentially toxic chemicals?
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Canadians can now get their hands on Apple's flashiest piece of technology, but some warn they shouldn't expect the device to become ubiquitous just yet.
Joe Biden remains defiant that he'll remain in the U.S. presidential race despite a disastrous debate performance that triggered a wave of calls for him to end his candidacy.
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
The City of Toronto will be replacing all of its water meter transmission units (MTU) after roughly 141,000 devices unexpectedly failed, causing some customers to receive utility bills that are double or even triple what they’re used to paying.
Winnipeg Police said the explosion that rocked the Transcona neighbourhood was non-criminal in nature.
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby, one of Britain's most high-profile television personalities.
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
A landslide swept two passenger buses carrying more than 50 people into a swollen river in central Nepal early Friday, while continuous rain and more landslides were making rescue efforts difficult.
They were billed as artworks by Pablo Picasso, paintings so valuable that an Australian art museum’s decision to display them in an exhibition restricted to women visitors provoked a gender discrimination lawsuit. The paintings again prompted international headlines when the gallery re-hung them in a women’s restroom to sidestep a legal ruling that said men could not be barred from viewing them.
Donald Trump's lawyers are urging the judge in his New York hush money case to overturn his conviction and dismiss the case in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.
British police have launched a manhunt after two suitcases containing human remains were discovered on Clifton Suspension Bridge in the southwestern city of Bristol.
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
Canada says it expects to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence by 2032.
The average menstruating person will use an estimated 11,000 tampons, sanitary pads, panty liners and other menstrual products, experts say. What if some of those products contain heavy metals or potentially toxic chemicals?
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario who don't have a family doctor, the Ontario College of Family Physicians said on Thursday. That's an increase of more than 160,000 people since the last count was released six months ago, said Dr. Jobin Varughese, the incoming president of the college.
Canadians can now get their hands on Apple's flashiest piece of technology, but some warn they shouldn't expect the device to become ubiquitous just yet.
A researcher based in Regina has received a prestigious scholarship to aid her work in unravelling mysteries at the subatomic level.
The nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus discovered in Colorado in 2022 will be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York next week.
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
The lead detective in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" is likely to be on the stand for most of Friday at Alec Baldwin 's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico, as prosecutors try to cast the movie star as a reckless cavalier with a gun in his hand and the defense seeks to portray him as a working actor just doing his job.
When Nicolas Cage first read the script for 'Longlegs' and considered playing the titular serial killer, he knew exactly where he'd draw his inspiration from: his mother.
The call and text message records of tens of millions of AT&T cellphone customers and many non-AT&T customers in mid-to-late 2022 were exposed in a massive data breach, the telecom company revealed Friday.
Three times a year, the 600-or-so employees of Friesens Corp. gather in front of the publishing house to accept envelopes, each one holding a cheque for the workers' share of company profits.
A new foot passenger ferry service between Campobello Island, N.B., and Eastport, Maine, marks the revival of a transportation link across the Passamaquoddy Bay’s international boundary.
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
A group of 27 colleagues working at a post-secondary institution in Ontario have won a $500,000 Lotto Max draw.
Did you sculpt your “bikini body”? Is your skin soft and tan and free of body hair? Are you ready for your summer vacation? The pressures around how people’s bodies look can feel particularly high in summer.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been released as they appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
Jasmine Paolini kept coming back, kept coming back, kept coming back, against Donna Vekic in what would become the longest Wimbledon women's semifinal on record — after dropping the opening set, after being two games from defeat in each of the last two sets, after twice trailing by a break in the third.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A dog with a history of attacking animals and people – leaving one cat dead and one man with life-altering injuries – must be euthanized, a B.C. court has ruled.
You can get all the essentials at a Richmond convenience story run by Tam Do, but one thing you can't get is flavoured nicotine patches or pouches, which are marketed as smoking cessation products. B.C. opted to move the products fully into pharmacies earlier this year.
Metro Vancouver hospitals are facing an increase in non-residents receiving emergency care and skipping out on the bill, CTV News has learned.
One year into taking office as Toronto's 66th mayor, Olivia Chow's daily itineraries tell the tale of stopping by nearly every festival in the city.
Hamilton police have released video footage showing a number of individuals running to safety after gunfire erupted in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday afternoon.
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Calgary firefighters handled a huge challenge when a blaze broke out at a metal recycling yard Thursday night.
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across Ontario.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities on the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure.
Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the Griffintown neighbourhood.
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
The price of gas dropped in Nova Scotia overnight, while prices in both Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick remained the same.
After months of silence, the Nova Scotia government finally revealed the total figure spent on a wine subsidy program that caused many of the province's winemakers to feel sour.
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver is frustrated after they tried to have another person charged for giving the truck keys back to the driver.
A researcher based in Regina has received a prestigious scholarship to aid her work in unravelling mysteries at the subatomic level.
The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) held their fourth annual feast and pipe ceremony on Thursday in honour of the children who did not return from residential schools.
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man who was lodged in a Rockwood Ont. police cell.
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
After a cool, wet June, Saskatchewan farmers are watching their fields closely now as pockets that were drowning have started to dry out.
A cybersecurity expert is weighing in on recent cyber attacks on Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL), among others.
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
A cage used to transport workers at Vale’s Creighton Mine “was unavailable” Wednesday afternoon, meaning workers had to spend the night underground.
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
Fire crews responded Thursday night to a barn fire for a defensive attack with mutual aid from Central Elgin and Thames Centre.
London Fire Department crews made a water rescue Thursday evening.
RVH called police after man arrives with a gunshot wound.
Three vehicles were stolen from a municipal property in Grey Highlands.
The Coroner’s Inquest into the death of a 29-year-old Creemore man, who died after becoming ill in jail four years ago, began Thursday.
Cottam Diecasting LTD. in Tecumseh is shutting down in August, impacting 58 workers, according to their union.
Major upgrades are on the horizon for Transit Windsor after the announcement of a $45.5-million investment from the federal and provincial governments.
Staff Sgt. Bryan Hayes recently assumed operational and administrative command of the detachment, which provides comprehensive policing services for the town of 26,000 people.
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
You can get all the essentials at a Richmond convenience story run by Tam Do, but one thing you can't get is flavoured nicotine patches or pouches, which are marketed as smoking cessation products. B.C. opted to move the products fully into pharmacies earlier this year.
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
As southern Alberta and the East Kootenay of British Columbia continue to see temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s, the risk of wildfires is continuing to grow.
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
Three housing projects in the Sault Ste. Marie area received funding from the federal government Thursday.
The mystery buyer of the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA has been revealed. The Dr. Lou and Mae Lukenda Foundation was behind the $2 million purchase, confirmed by Tim Lukenda.
Traffic stopped for a short time on the iconic Manitoulin Island swing bridge Thursday morning for an event honouring residential school warriors.
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.