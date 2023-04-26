Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations - not in a good way
A few weeks from an election in Alberta, and Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations – not in a good way. Nonetheless, she remains the favourite to win, albeit with a very narrow victory. While there has been much news lately on recent items such as her botched affordability payments plan, or wasting $80 million and counting on off-brand children’s medication from Turkiye that no one is buying, it’s worth taking a look back at her record since coming to power just six months ago.
Her time in office has been so delightfully wacky there’s just too much to cover. She’s tripled down on the Alberta Sovereignty Act while admitting that she would follow any Supreme Court rulings on its constitutionality, and admitting she will likely never use it.
Since everyone knows the Act cannot achieve what she says it can within the confines of the Constitution (indeed, one of the authors of the strategy, Barry Cooper, has written that its unconstitutionality is ”exactly the point”), many Albertans are left wondering “what the hell is she doing?”
The same question has been asked again and again since Smith was elected by a razor thin of her own party in a surprisingly close race. (She got 53.7% on the final ballot, but about 5500 members who voted in the first ballot declined to rank either her or her final opponent, so she ended up with almost exactly 50% of votes cast.)
There are so many greatest hits to choose from; indeed, it seems every time she opens her mouth, something bizarre drops out.
On Day One, for example, she called unvaccinated people “the most discriminated group” that she’s witnessed in her lifetime.
'WE WENT TO UNIVERSITY TOGETHER'
It’s worth noting that she’s a few months older than I am. We went to university together. Residential schools existed for the first half of our lives, as did apartheid.
Gay people could not marry. Today, in a city that is 44% non-white, BIPOC people in Calgary do not always have access to the same opportunities as their majority counterparts. Hate crimes, including acts of antisemitism and Islamophobia, are massively on the rise across Alberta.
Heck, Smith even named the largest cabinet in Alberta history, and could find room for only four women and three non-white people, one of whom is the minister of trade, immigration and multiculturalism, another of culture. At least she didn’t relegate the women to the status of women portfolio – because there isn’t one.
She attempted to clarify her comments about discrimination, highlighting that, since her grandmother had “Cherokee relatives,” she has Indigenous ancestry and understands discrimination.
Notably, she did not apologize and instead doubled down, vowing to make vaccine status a protected class under the Alberta Human Rights Act (does this mean your hairdresser can’t be required to be vaccinated against Hepatitis B, or a firefighter who lives in close quarters with others, against measles? Who knows?). Of course, she has not actually done so, having perhaps received some legal advice.
False claims of Indigenous ancestry have cost so many people their reputations and careers. Smith merely shrugged off an investigation from APTN finding no proof, with a breezy reference from her press secretary about “family history” perhaps being wrong and the fact that she hasn’t done “a deep dive” on her ancestry.
She was forced to apologize for another gaffe, in which she parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine and NATO being responsible for the invasion and suggesting that if only Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons (which it did in the 1990s) and just ceded some territory to Russia, all would be fine.
Before her advisers reminded her that Alberta has one of the largest Ukrainian diasporas in the world, she blamed the controversy on the media digging up things she had said long ago, while she was wearing a different hat.
However, the comments were made last year, when she had declared she would run for the leadership of the UCP.
When she finally did apologize, she noted that one of her great-grandparents (not the Cherokee-adjacent one) fled Ukraine and that she, like so many Albertans, is proud of her Ukrainian roots.
However, even in that simple statement, she suggested her great-grandfather’s journey fleeing Communism was what has shaped her views and why she hates “socialists” so much. Only one small problem: he left Ukraine before the Russian revolution and the Communist victory. Oh well, close enough.
And there’s the constantly changing story on whether she interfered with criminal prosecutions of those facing not just COVID-related charges, but those involved with alleged criminal activity around the blockade of the Coutts border crossing.
Regardless of which of her explanations one believes (and it’s impossible for more than one of them to be true. She calls it “imprecise” language, others call it “lying”), she has admitted to far more than Justin Trudeau was accused of doing during the SNC Lavalin affair.
The only thing she has not done is replace her Attorney General – because she has no one to replace him with. (He’s under investigation for bad behaviour from the Law Society himself, but that’s yet another story)
How in the world did we get here? There are two schools of thought: one is that Smith is simply incompetent (she’s never been in government before and has only worked in media, lobbying, and politics, other than washing dishes and light bookkeeping at her family restaurant).
Indeed, amongst University of Calgary grads of the early 1990s there are active group text debates on whether she’s always been like this or if something has broken.
The other school says this is all an act. That like Boris Johnson or her political idol Ron DeSantis, she’s putting us all on.
She herself has lent credence to this theory. In an attempt to change the channel, she told a press conference that she sees journalism as a form of entertainment, focused on getting clicks and ratings. Therefore, she shouldn’t be held responsible for anything she said or espoused as a talk radio host.
Setting aside the cynicism of this statement – was she always playing her listeners for chumps? Will they abandon her when they figure it out or is she counting on their blind loyalty? – there is a political strategy here.
Shortly after taking office, she again said the quiet part out loud, suggesting that the math meant she could get a bare majority by sweeping rural Alberta and more or less ignoring Calgary and Edmonton.
She believes, therefore, that there is an audience for her extremism in rural Alberta and in cities such as Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and Grande Prairie (all of which elected NDP members in 2015) to bring her back to the Premier’s office.
She may well be right. Polls consistently show a deadlocked race, with a small lead for the opposition NDP. However, the NDP must run a perfect campaign and win every seat they are competitive in, while the UCP has much more room for error.
'THE LURE OF KEEPING POWER IS SEDUCTIVE INDEED'
Her caucus knows this. While they grumble loudly in private, they have fallen behind their leader in public, even on issues such as the Sovereignty Act that they had previously angrily denounced. The lure of keeping power is seductive indeed.
Many of them understand that all but one of the last five Conservative premiers have been removed by a party revolt after winning an election but before finishing the term. Many of them figure that they’ll be rid of her soon enough, so why put their necks out now?
Time will tell if Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain. She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wrote this opinion column for CTV News
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Canada developing new immigration policy to attract French-speaking people, teachers
The Liberal government says it is developing new policy on francophone immigration as a way to grow the French language in Canada.
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story
After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal Treasury Board have 'ground to a halt,' the union said Wednesday. If you have been impacted by federal service disruptions as a result of the strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Why is China trying to act as mediator in Russia's war with Ukraine?
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible 'political settlement' to Russia's war with the country.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story
After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal Treasury Board have 'ground to a halt,' the union said Wednesday. If you have been impacted by federal service disruptions as a result of the strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Sentencing arguments to begin for Calgary youth convicted in police hit-and-run death
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for a youth found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations - not in a good way
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
World
-
Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny says he may face life sentence
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could land him in prison for life as authorities set the stage for a new trial against the Kremlin's leading critic.
-
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
-
U.S., Filipino forces show power in drills amid China tensions
American and Filipino forces pummeled a ship with a barrage of high-precision rockets, airstrikes and artillery fire in their largest war drills on Wednesday in Philippine waters facing the disputed South China Sea that would likely antagonize China.
-
China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Wednesday that his government will send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations, state media said, after Beijing said it wants to act as mediator in Russia's war with the country.
-
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
-
Why is China trying to act as mediator in Russia's war with Ukraine?
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible 'political settlement' to Russia's war with the country.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
-
Canada developing new immigration policy to attract French-speaking people, teachers
The Liberal government says it is developing new policy on francophone immigration as a way to grow the French language in Canada.
Health
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
-
Pakistan confirms its first case of mpox
The first case of mpox in Pakistan has been confirmed by the National Institute of Health in the capital Islamabad.
-
Certain strains of bird flu spread 'efficiently' among ferrets, suggest potential for human transmission: new research
New Canadian research has found that certain strains of bird flu, responsible for the deaths of millions of birds worldwide, are capable of spreading quickly and 'efficiently' between ferrets in a laboratory setting, raising alarm bells that it may be able to jump species to humans as well.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Snap expands AI chatbot with ability to create images
Snap Inc says its artificial intelligence chatbot will now be able to respond to users' messages with a fully AI-generated image, as the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat deepens its work in AI technology.
Entertainment
-
First reactions to `The Flash,' starring Ezra Miller
The words 'impressive' and 'awesome' were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie 'The Flash.'
-
Freddie Mercury's eclectic collection of 'clutter' for sale
Freddie Mercury's extensive collection of costumes, fine art, and even handwritten working lyrics for "We Are the Champions" and "Killer Queen" will be auctioned in September.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
Business
-
Kremlin warns of more asset seizures after move against Fortum and Uniper
The Kremlin warned on Wednesday it could seize more Western assets in retaliation for foreign moves against Russian companies, after taking temporary control of assets belonging to two European state-owned utilities.
-
Teck Resources cancels shareholder vote on separation plan ahead of annual meeting
Teck Resources Ltd. will not go ahead with a key shareholder vote on its plan to separate its metals and steelmaking coal businesses into two companies and instead will pursue what it called a simpler and more direct approach.
-
Stock market today: Big Tech rally props up Wall Street
A big rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks is helping to prop up Wall Street Wednesday, a day after stocks tumbled to their worst drop in a month.
Lifestyle
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
Sports
-
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year's draft.
-
Players, coaches unsure of where officiating standard rests in NHL playoffs
Confused looks. Bewildered players. Irate fans. Pundits weighing in. Coaches searching for an explanation. The annual discussion about officiating in the NHL playoffs is well underway.
-
Injury-riddled Winnipeg Jets 'hopeful' Scheifele plays crucial Game 5 in Vegas
The team's top goal-scorer, who left Monday's 4-2 playoff loss to the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, still remains a question mark for Thursday's critical Game 5 with Vegas up 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.
-
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
-
EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions
New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed by negotiators from member countries and the EU Parliament in a bid to help decarbonize the sector.