Foreign meddling 'did not affect' overall federal election results: inquiry report
Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a commission of inquiry has found.
In an interim report Friday, commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue says while it is possible that outcomes in a small number of ridings were affected by meddling, this cannot be said with certainty.
Hogue, who heard extensive testimony and reviewed secret documents, found that interference by Beijing or others did not undermine the integrity of Canada's electoral system during the two national votes.
However, she concluded that interference from abroad undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy. "This is perhaps the greatest harm Canada has suffered as a result of foreign interference."
The inquiry recently wrapped up 10 days of public hearings into suggestions of interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.
"I learned foreign interference is an ever-present reality not just in Canada, but around the world. I also learned that the government takes measures to try and respond to it, whether or not an election is underway," Hogue wrote.
"In this way, foreign interference is like crime. It is always present. Its methods evolve. While government has ways to address it, it is likely impossible to eradicate. That said, it must be discouraged, and its effects must be mitigated."
Under a federal protocol ushered in by the Liberals in 2019, there would be a public announcement if a panel of bureaucrats determined that an incident -- or an accumulation of incidents -- threatened Canada's ability to have a free and fair election.
There was no such announcement concerning either the 2019 or 2021 general elections. In both ballots, the Liberals were returned to government with minority mandates while the Conservatives formed the official Opposition.
Hogue said she cannot exclude the possibility that the outcome in some individual ridings could have been affected by foreign interference. "However, in my view, the number of ridings at issue is relatively small, and the ultimate effects of foreign interference remain uncertain."
Hogue singled out two examples that came up repeatedly during the public hearings.
She scrutinized the 2019 Liberal nomination race in the Toronto riding of Don Valley North where Han Dong won the candidacy.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service flagged a potential plot involving a busload of Chinese international students with falsified documents, but Hogue said there wasn't enough evidence to inform any conclusions about what actually happened.
She also pointed to the 2021 results in British Columbia's Steveston-Richmond East, finding a "reasonable possibility" a potential Chinese interference campaign against Conservative candidate Kenny Chiu cost him the seat.
Overall, Hogue concluded that foreign interference "likely impacted some votes" in the 2019 and 2021 general elections, and more broadly undermined the right of voters to have an electoral ecosystem free from coercion or covert influence.
"This impact has likely been slight to date, but may become more severe in the future."
The risk of politicians modifying their positions or messages because of foreign interference will increase "if we do not take sufficient protective measures to guard against it," Hogue wrote.
"This outcome would be very detrimental to the functioning of our democracy, as it would undermine the fundamental principle that politicians must be free to express their opinions, and those of their constituents, without fear and without covert influence from a foreign state."
The ongoing inquiry will next shift to broader policy issues, looking at the government's ability to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.
Attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs have long been a reality, prompting stark intelligence warnings as early as the 1980s about Beijing's efforts to influence and exploit the Chinese diaspora.
In February of last year, the Globe and Mail, quoting classified Canadian Security Intelligence Service records, said China worked to help ensure a Liberal minority victory in the 2021 election as well as defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing.
The next month, the federal government announced that an independent rapporteur would look into foreign interference, one of several measures to counter meddling and strengthen confidence in the electoral process.
Former governor general David Johnston, who took on the task, said in a May 2023 report there were "serious shortcomings" in the way intelligence is communicated and processed from security agencies through to government.
However, he found no examples of ministers, the prime minister or their offices knowingly or negligently failing to act on intelligence, advice or recommendations.
Johnston said several leaked materials that raised legitimate questions were misconstrued in some media reports, presumably because of a lack of context.
Finally, he recommended against a public inquiry, saying a commissioner would encounter the same obstacles of secrecy that marked his work.
Amid additional leaks to the media and pressure from opposition parties, however, the government announced in September that Hogue would lead a public inquiry.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
TD penalties expected to be higher on alleged drug money laundering link: analyst
A banking analyst says TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits.
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported west of Vancouver Island Thursday evening.
How falling for a stranger she met on a beach led this woman to ditch the U.S. for the French Riviera
Niki Benjamin, from the U.S., had travelled to a paradise island to do some soul searching, and her life ended up going in a very different direction when her dog ran up to a stranger.
Biscuits with possible plastic pieces, metal found in ground pork: Here are the recalls for this week
Here are the latest recalls Canadians should watch out for, according to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Bowness, Tocchet, Brunette named finalists for NHL's coach of the year award
Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets, Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks and Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Predators are the finalists for this season's Jack Adams Award.
Britney Spears 'home and safe' after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source tells CNN
A source close to singer Britney Spears tells CNN that the pop star is 'home and safe' after she had a 'major fight' with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Princess Anne to take part in B.C. ceremony bringing new ship into Pacific fleet
Western Canada's first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will officially be brought into the Pacific fleet today and Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is scheduled to take part in its commissioning ceremony.
BREAKING Winnipeg man accused of killing four women will be tried by jury
A Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women will have his case heard by a jury.
-
Princess Anne to take part in B.C. ceremony bringing new ship into Pacific fleet
Western Canada's first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will officially be brought into the Pacific fleet today and Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is scheduled to take part in its commissioning ceremony.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Winnipeg man accused of killing four women will be tried by jury
A Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women will have his case heard by a jury.
-
BREAKING
-
Supreme Court orders new trial for B.C. francophone who was not given French option
The Supreme Court is ordering a new trial for a francophone man in British Columbia who says he was not informed of his right to have a trial in the official language of his choice.
-
More than half of Canadians say freedom of speech is under threat, new poll suggests
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians feel their right to freedom of speech is in danger.
-
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported west of Vancouver Island Thursday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police officer fired gun while clearing protesters from Columbia building, prosecutors say
A police officer who was involved in clearing protesters from a Columbia University administration building earlier this week fired his gun inside the hall, a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office confirmed Thursday.
-
Leading Gaza surgeon Adnan Al-Bursh dies in Israeli prison
A prominent surgeon in Gaza has died in an Israeli prison after being held for more than four months, according to Palestinian prisoners’ groups, which decried his death as part of a “systematic targeting” of health care workers.
-
Kremlin critics say Russia is targeting its foes abroad with killings, poisonings and harassment
Since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, attacks and harassment of Russians -- prominent or not -- have been blamed on Moscow's intelligence operatives across Europe and elsewhere.
-
New route for Gaza aid is on track, USAID says. Treating starving children is a priority
The U.S. expects to have on-the-ground arrangements in Gaza ready for humanitarian workers to start delivering food, treatment for starving children and other urgent assistance by early to mid-month, an official said.
-
The Kremlin brands comments on Ukraine by France's Macron and Britain's Cameron as 'dangerous'
Recent statements by France's president and Britain's foreign secretary about the war in Ukraine are "dangerous" and will deepen international tension around the conflict, the Kremlin's spokesman said Friday.
-
Michael Cohen hasn't taken the stand in Trump's hush money trial. But jurors are hearing his words
The prosecution's star witness has yet to take the stand in Donald Trump's hush money trial. But jurors are already hearing Michael Cohen's words as prosecutors work to directly tie Trump to payments to silence women with damaging claims about him before the 2016 election.
-
BREAKING
-
Conservative MP says Chinese hacking attack targeted his personal email
A Conservative MP is challenging claims by House of Commons administration that a China-backed hacking attempt did not impact any members of Parliament, because the attack was on his personal email.
-
Forcing public servants back to downtown Ottawa harms satellite communities: North Grenville mayor
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
-
Biscuits with possible plastic pieces, metal found in ground pork: Here are the recalls for this week
Here are the latest recalls Canadians should watch out for, according to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
New Brunswick virtual health-care service violating Official Languages Act: report
New Brunswick's official languages commissioner says the province's online health-care service is violating provincial law by failing to consistently provide services in French.
-
Doctors concerned about potential spread of bird flu in Canada
H5N1 or avian flu has been detected at dozens of U.S. dairy farms and Canadian experts are urging surveillance on our side of the border too.
-
Scientists identify 'degrees of Kevin Bacon' gene
Many species of animals form social groups and behave collectively: An elephant herd follows its matriarch, flocking birds fly in unison, humans gather at concert events. Even humble fruit flies organize themselves into regularly spaced clusters, researchers have found.
-
China sends a probe to get samples from the less-explored far side of the moon
China on Friday launched a lunar probe to land on the far side of the moon and return with samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
-
Facial reconstruction reveals what a 40-something Neanderthal woman may have looked like
Scientists studying a Neanderthal woman's remains have painstakingly pieced together her skull from 200 bone fragments to understand what she may have looked like.
-
Drew Barrymore explains how she accidentally left a list of her romantic partners at Danny DeVito's house
Danny DeVito had the opportunity to know way more about Drew Barrymore than the rest of us.
-
The first wrongful-death trial in Travis Scott concert deaths has been delayed
The start of the first civil trial stemming from the 2021 Astroworld festival, at which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge, has been delayed.
-
How to be a 'Fall Guy': Stunt performers on their rough-and-tumble life
By its nature, it's nearly anonymous work, with stunt performers doubling for daintier stars. But Leitch, a longtime stuntman before he became a director, and "The Fall Guy," which opens in theatres Friday, hope to redefine the role of stunt work in Hollywood.
-
Grocery co-ops an alternative to corporate grocers amid anger, mistrust: experts
Co-operatives are found in many forms, from agricultural co-ops to grocery stores, gas stations and car-shares. Their exact business models vary, but what they have in common is that they are owned by their members, who have a share in the organization and a say in how it runs.
-
Ontario to increase fines for 'bad actor' employers
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines. Labour Minister David Piccini says his government will introduce legislation next week that will see fines increased for violations of the Employment Standards Act.
-
TD penalties expected to be higher on alleged drug money laundering link: analyst
A banking analyst says TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits.
-
Planets aligned for Quebec astrologer's lottery win
A Montreal astrologer and horoscope writer just got a boost on his retirement budget, after winning Loto-Quebec’s Grande-Vie prize, which comes in the form of $1,000 a day for life.
-
'Bare-adise' adventure: This nude cruise is due to set sail from Miami in 2025
What do you need to pack for a cruise? When it comes to this upcoming cruise from tour and travel company Bare Necessities, the answer appears to be very little.
-
Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases
Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.
-
Bowness, Tocchet, Brunette named finalists for NHL's coach of the year award
Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets, Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks and Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Predators are the finalists for this season's Jack Adams Award.
-
Maple Leafs down Bruins 2-1 to force Game 7
William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series.
-
Canada gets another chance at world para hockey title at home
Canada's para hockey team gets another swing at winning a world championship on home ice. The 2024 edition at Calgary's WinSport Arena, where the Canadians open against Japan on Saturday, provides more familiar territory.
-
These driving offences now come with an automatic impoundment, licence suspension in Sask.
Drivers in Saskatchewan will now lose their licence for a week and their vehicle for a month if they are caught committing certain high-speed and dangerous offences on the road.
-
April auto sales jump 14 per cent; still below pre-pandemic levels: DesRosiers
Auto sales last month totalled 164,000 units, higher than April 2023, which was the weakest month for sales last year.
-
Rolls-Royce is growing its factory so it can build its 'bespoke' cars more slowly
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
Here's how one of Sask.'s largest power plants was knocked out for 73 days, and what it took to fix it
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
Canada's oldest hat store still going strong after 90 years
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Road closed in Oak Bay, B.C., so elephant seal can cross
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
Haida Elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
-
Quebec man charged with 11 counts of fraud in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
A Quebec man is facing 11 counts of fraud connected to incidents across B.C.'s Lower Mainland, Surrey Mounties say.
-
Princess Anne to take part in B.C. ceremony bringing new ship into Pacific fleet
Western Canada's first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will officially be brought into the Pacific fleet today and Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is scheduled to take part in its commissioning ceremony.
-
Supreme Court orders new trial for B.C. francophone who was not given French option
The Supreme Court is ordering a new trial for a francophone man in British Columbia who says he was not informed of his right to have a trial in the official language of his choice.
-
Did Toronto break a rain record in April? It depends where you're looking
If you thought this past April felt especially rainy in Toronto, you’re not wrong. Environment Canada says 135.5 millimetres of rain, mixed with snow, fell at Pearson International Airport last month, which beats the previous record of 133.8 mm set in April of 1992.
-
Suspect arrested in string of shootings outside Toronto-area movie theatres: police
Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a string of shootings outside movie theatres across the GTA.
-
Feds giving Toronto more than $104M to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
The federal government will provide Toronto just over $104 million in funding to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
-
Calgary halal stores closed by AHS can now reopen
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says all of the uninspected halal meat found at several Calgary businesses has been destroyed and the affected facilities are cleared to open.
-
Bridal shop serving Calgary 54 years ends tradition, unveils new plan
As wedding dress styles change through the decades, one Calgary shop has remained a constant option for local brides for more than half a century.
-
Spring cleaning: Calgarians rolling up sleeves for annual litter pickup
Thousands of Calgarians are set to lend a hand in the city’s annual effort on Friday.
-
Forcing public servants back to downtown Ottawa harms satellite communities: North Grenville mayor
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
-
Mobile mammography unit coming to Gatineau Hospital to reduce waiting lists
Waiting lists for mammography screening will be reduced, as a mobile mammography screening unit opens to the public in the Outaouais region.
-
18-year-old man facing charges after teenager,15, stabbed during lunch-hour fight in Nepean
An 18-year old man is facing charges after a 15-year-old youth was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday, the Ottawa Police Service says.
-
Judge worries amendment to Quebec language law will cause 'undue delays' for English trials
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
-
Montreal baker reinvents her craft after Celiac disease diagnosis
Eight years ago, Lauren McGowan found out she had Celiac disease. As a baker, the Montrealer says the diagnosis didn't just change her life personally -- but also professionally.
-
Terrebonne man pocketed $150,000 from helping people get fake COVID-19 vaccine passports
A former worker at a COVID-19 vaccination centre pleaded guilty after he made $150,000 from helping hundreds of Quebecers obtain fake vaccination passports during the height of the pandemic.
-
LIVE @ 11 Police to provide update on 2009 homicide of Michelle Hadwen
The Edmonton Police Service will give an update on a historical homicide on Friday morning.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny end to a wet week
Light wind, some sun and a warming trend for the Edmonton area today and Saturday.
-
Alberta government to amend bill granting it sweeping powers over municipalities
The Alberta government, in the face of mounting criticism, says it will make changes to a bill that gives Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet unfettered power to overturn local bylaws and fire mayors and councillors.
-
Nova Scotia premier criticized for travelling to Spain, U.S. without notifying public
Nova Scotia's premier is drawing criticism from the opposition over a recent trip to Spain that his office didn't announce publicly.
-
Airport, airline officials react to WestJet CEO's comments about one major N.B. airport
Airport officials disagree with idea of one centralized airport in New Brunswick.
-
New Brunswick virtual health-care service violating Official Languages Act: report
New Brunswick's official languages commissioner says the province's online health-care service is violating provincial law by failing to consistently provide services in French.
-
BREAKING Winnipeg man accused of killing four women will be tried by jury
A Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women will have his case heard by a jury.
-
'System failures': Starbucks to close its doors amid recent violence in Osborne Village
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
-
Province announces millions in funding for social housing units
The Kinew government announced two, multi-million-dollar housing projects targeting Manitobans experiencing gender-based violence and homelessness.
-
Sask. Party votes down NDP motion to cut provincial gas tax
Saskatchewan motorists won’t be getting an immediate 15 cent per litre break at the pumps as an NDP motion to cut the provincial gas tax was voted down by the Sask. Party on Thursday.
-
Sask. set to gather to remember Riders legend Jim Hopson
Saskatchewan Roughriders past and present along with many friends, family and fans from around the CFL will gather in Regina Friday afternoon to remember the late Jim Hopson.
-
No arrests made after Regina police detain 3 near east end Walmart
No arrests were made in an east end Regina parking lot Thursday night after police searched a vehicle finding an unloaded pellet hand-gun.
-
BREAKING WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Large barn fire in Elmira
Three Bridges Road is closed as emergency crews respond to what police say is a “large barn fire” in Elmira.
-
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
-
Sask. Party votes down NDP motion to cut provincial gas tax
Saskatchewan motorists won’t be getting an immediate 15 cent per litre break at the pumps as an NDP motion to cut the provincial gas tax was voted down by the Sask. Party on Thursday.
-
'Absolutely necessary': Snow, rain easing concerns for Sask wildfire season, farmers
If April showers bring May flowers, then what does snow in May bring?
-
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
-
Fears in northern Ont. as cuts to homeless funding would affect front-line workers
Social services agencies across the north are sounding the alarm after funding cuts on homelessness programs were recently published.
-
Three people in hospital following crash east of London, Ont.
A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.
-
Fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township
Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township.
-
Clean up outside derelict building doesn’t quell concerns about trespassing and fire risk
Despite a recent clean-up around the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre, concern persists about trespassing and the risk of fire at the former industrial building.
-
30 firefighters battled the blaze of Bracebridge facility
On Thursday night, 30 firefighters battled a destructive fire that broke out in a facility in Bracebridge Ont.
-
Barrie police arrest man after reports of possibly armed suspect making threats
Barrie officers made an arrest after receiving reports on Thursday afternoon that a possibly armed man made threatening gestures at a Dunlop Street East business owner.
-
Owen Sound Attack part ways with coaching staff
After a lacklustre season for the Owen Sound Attack, the team has parted ways with their top two coaches.
-
Two people exchange gunfire in Leamington parking lot
Essex County OPP investigators are asking for help in identifying an individual involved in a shooting incident in a Leamington parking lot.
-
Highway 401 construction zone blitz leads to 76 charges
A joint traffic initiative in a construction zone on Highway 401 resulted in dozens of charges.
-
Windsor police seize drugs and cash after suspect violates court order
A Windsor man is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash worth over $18,000. In April, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) started an investigation into a person they believed was trafficking drugs.
-
Princess Anne to take part in B.C. ceremony bringing new ship into Pacific fleet
Western Canada's first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will officially be brought into the Pacific fleet today and Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is scheduled to take part in its commissioning ceremony.
-
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported west of Vancouver Island Thursday evening.
-
Supreme Court orders new trial for B.C. francophone who was not given French option
The Supreme Court is ordering a new trial for a francophone man in British Columbia who says he was not informed of his right to have a trial in the official language of his choice.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
-
Lethbridge football player Tanner McLachlan drafted by the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals
Years of hard work paid off for Tanner McLachlan after he heard his name called at the NFL draft last Saturday.
-
'Here to help': The Watch celebrating 5 years of patrolling Lethbridge streets
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
-
Chi-Cheemaun kicks off 50th season on the Georgian Bay
The Chi-Cheemaun ferry arrived at Manitoulin Island on Friday morning to kick off its 50th season on the Georgian Bay.
-
Sault’s Queen Street to undergo reconstruction
Phase 1 of the reconstruction of Queen Street in downtown Sault Ste. Marie is getting underway, although it will be scaled down from the original plan.
-
Fears in northern Ont. as cuts to homeless funding would affect front-line workers
Social services agencies across the north are sounding the alarm after funding cuts on homelessness programs were recently published.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.