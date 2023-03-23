Police-reported hate crimes rise again, as pandemic worsens discrimination: StatCan
The turmoil of the pandemic contributed to the rise of hate and discriminatory behaviour, reflecting historical surges in antisemitism, says the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver.
Ezra Shanken said antisemitism is often recast to fit with current events, and the pandemic was no different, but he expressed sympathy for other communities that also saw a rise of hate-motivated incidents during the early years of the pandemic.
New figures released by Statistics Canada show hate crimes reported to police continued to spike across the country in the second year of the pandemic as people were targeted by race, religion and sexual orientation.
The agency said in a news release Wednesday that all provinces and territories experienced increases in hate crime reports in 2021 except Yukon, where they were unchanged.
The figures show incidents motivated by religion were up 67 per cent across Canada, while reports to police involving sexual orientation rose by 63 per cent, and race-related incidents were up six per cent.
Shanken said Jewish people in Canada were certainly no strangers to discrimination before the pandemic, but the troubling developments for him were the resurrection of antisemitic language and the misappropriation of Holocaust symbols by anti-vaccine groups.
The statistics agency reported the pandemic “exacerbated experiences of discrimination,” including hate crimes, and “underscored an increase in discourse” about the issue.
Overall, there were 3,360 hate crimes of all motivations reported to police in 2021, up by 27 per cent, after a 35 per cent increase in 2020.
Reports of hate crime targeting East or Southeast Asians rose 16 per cent to 305 incidents in 2021, a level that is more than four times higher than it was in 2019.
Statistics Canada said community awareness and relations with police can influence whether incidents get reported at all, and just over one in five reported incidents result in charges being recommended or laid.
The agency said the victims and those accused of reported hate crimes are most often men and boys.
In British Columbia, religious hate crime reports more than doubled to 150 in 2021, while in Alberta they tripled to 91 incidents.
In Ontario, hate crimes based on sexual orientation were up 107 per cent.
For Shanken, the numbers released by Statistics Canada underscore the need for Canadians to speak out against incidents of hate, no matter who it's directed at.
“We want a country that's loving, caring, accepting of all people, of all practices, so that people can really find their most fulfilling life right here,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
Upgrading Safe Third Country Agreement about reassuring Canadians: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he feels it is his role to see the Safe Third Country Agreement upgraded, in order to make sure Canadians can continue to have confidence in Canada's immigration system.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater, new research has concluded.
Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case
The Manhattan district attorney investigating Donald Trump rebuffed U.S. House Republicans' request Thursday for documents and testimony about the case, dismissing it as an "unprecedented inquiry" with no legitimate basis.
Han Dong resigns from Liberal caucus, denies interference allegations
Han Dong has announced he will be sitting as an independent MP after being the subject of allegations involving interference by China in Canadian affairs.
Zellers opens a dozen stores in Canada amid wave of nostalgia and price sensitivity
Canadian retail chain Zellers marked its official comeback on Thursday, opening a dozen stores in Ontario and Alberta and launching a new website.
South Carolina's top accountant to resign after US$3.5-billion error
Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a US$3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.
Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 new suspects in Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation
Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.
In pictures: A look at past U.S. presidential addresses to Parliament
United States President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech to Parliament on Friday, becoming the ninth president to address Canadians in Ottawa. Here's a look back at past presidential speeches and the eras that defined them.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' on CTV W5.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Toronto
-
Man goes missing after escaping from explosion, fire at Richmond Hill home
Police are searching for a 'vulnerable' young man last seen exiting his Richmond Hill, Ont. residence after an explosion and subsequent house fire.
-
Police still looking man with ‘legendary’ forehead tattoo wanted for murder on Canada-wide warrant
Police are reissuing calls to help locate an Oshawa, Ont. man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after allegedly stabbing two women – one, fatally – earlier this month.
-
Boy, 12, charged after alleged armed robbery, attempted stabbing in Pickering
A 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly trying to stab a male and attempting to steal a computer this week in Pickering.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about day one of President Biden's visit to Ottawa
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core on Thursday and Friday, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
-
Sutcliffe: LeBreton Flats 'not the only scenario' for NHL rink
Ottawa's mayor says although LeBreton Flats would be a great location for a new rink for the Ottawa Senators, there are other possible locations for a new NHL arena in the city.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 near Belleville, Ont.
Highway 401 was closed in both directions east of Belleville, Ont. due to a fatal collision, OPP said Thursday.
Barrie
-
Impaired driver sentenced to 5 years in jail for fatal hit-and-run in Bradford
A Bradford man has been sentenced to five years behind bars for his role in a deadly collision last summer.
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 new suspects in Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation
Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.
-
Novice driver nabbed by RIDE
A RIDE program at 1 a.m. March 23 stopped a driver in the Greenwood and Robert streets area of Shelburne.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway in Waterloo region with the Cambridge location opening its doors to a handful of eager fans who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Suspicious fire at old bowling alley shuts down major road in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has shut down a portion of a major Cambridge road.
-
South Perth resident loses $32,500 to Publisher’s Clearing House scam: police
Stratford police said a resident from the Township of South Perth reported losing over $30,000 to a Publisher’s Clearing House scam.
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' charge laid after random stabbing
Charges have now been laid after a stabbing in London earlier this week. A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after the incident happened on Tuesday.
-
London philanthropists put $1 million into cancer fighting fecal transplantation
A London couple, already known for giving to the community, has donated to a study into how poop could help fight cancer.
-
Zellers is making a comeback: hundreds attend store opening
From the moment employees opened the doors to White Oaks Mall on Thursday morning, hundreds of people flocked to Zellers. Curiosity and low prices have enticed many to head to the mall for Thursday's official opening.
Windsor
-
Car drives into downtown Windsor park, driver arrested
Windsor police say a driver is facing an impaired charge after driving into a downtown park, flattening a park bench.
-
Arson suspect sought after LaSalle house fire
LaSalle police are looking for a suspect in a house fire that was deemed intentionally set.
-
Police seek driver after hit-and-run crash in Walkerville
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help finding a driver after a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Walkerville.
Montreal
-
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
-
One week later: Rescuers continue search for victims in rubble of Old Montreal fire
It's been one week since a devastating fire tore through a historic building in Old Montreal, killing at least four.
-
Jean Charest earned nearly $70,000 in two months at CN
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest pocketed just under $70,000 in compensation during his brief stint as a director of Canadian National Railway (CN). Charest was appointed a director in early 2022, but resigned two months later to run unsuccessfully for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. In total, he received $68,987 in compensation during his time at CN, according to regulatory documents released by the company.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the healthcare system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
-
Staff members stabbed at N.S. high school released from hospital; student remains in custody
Two staff members who were stabbed at a Halifax-area high school have been released from hospital, while the student accused in the stabbing remains in custody.
-
Snow and rain continue into Thursday night for the Maritimes
The rate of snow and rain falling in the Maritimes will pick up late Thursday afternoon into evening as a weather system makes its way across the region.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg council votes to rename Bishop Grandin roadways
Winnipeg's city council has voted unanimously in favour of renaming several roadways currently named after a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system.
-
Winnipeg hospital says doctors are now helping sexual assault examination program
A Winnipeg hospital official says another nurse has resigned from a sexual assault examination program, and other health-care professionals are stepping in to fill the gap.
-
City council takes 'first step' towards potential sale of Portage Place Mall
Winnipeg's city council has voted on moving forward with the potential sale of Portage Place Mall to True North.
Calgary
-
Semi-truck crashes into overpass, closing lanes of Deerfoot Trail
Two lanes of Calgary's Deerfoot Trail are closed to southbound traffic at 32 Avenue N.E. after a semi-truck carrying a backhoe hit an overpass.
-
Calgary convenience store fined $10K for selling vaping products to minors
The ownership and manager of a northeast Calgary convenience store have been fined a total of $10,000 for selling vaping products to minors.
-
Hitmen strike late in Lethbridge, defeating Hurricanes 3-2
The Hitmen didn't lead for very much of the game Wednesday night, but they led at the right part of it – the end – en route to a 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes Wednesday night in Lethbridge.
Edmonton
-
Details of regimental funeral for Travis Jordan, Brett Ryan announced
Additional details have been released about the funeral for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan.
-
Edmontonians line up to shop Zellers grand reopening
Dozens of people lined up outside the Hudson's Bay store at Kingsway Mall in Edmonton on Thursday to be amongst the first to shop at the new Zellers location.
-
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater, new research has concluded.
Vancouver
-
Mounties reveal identity of Surrey shooting victim, search for suspect vehicle
A 38-year-old man who recently moved to Surrey with his family has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this month.
-
Chicago Blackhawks won't wear Pride jerseys, cite Russian law
At least one National Hockey League team with a Russian player on its roster has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride Night because of a Russian law that expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ2S+ rights.
-
Driver hospitalized in critical condition after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMP
One man is in critical condition in hospital after police say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Surrey and struck a median.
Politics
-
Upgrading Safe Third Country Agreement about reassuring Canadians: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he feels it is his role to see the Safe Third Country Agreement upgraded, in order to make sure Canadians can continue to have confidence in Canada's immigration system.
-
Han Dong resigns from Liberal caucus, denies interference allegations
Han Dong has announced he will be sitting as an independent MP after being the subject of allegations involving interference by China in Canadian affairs.
-
Firm handshakes, hard lines: Trudeau, Biden to talk protectionism, Haiti, migration
He's hell-bent on restoring blue-collar American manufacturing to its former glory, considers free trade a dirty word and wants Canada to wade voluntarily into a failed, gang-ravaged state that's a quagmire waiting to happen.
Health
-
Canada's stockpile of ventilators up from 500 to 27,000 after push to procure them
Canada's race to procure ventilators for COVID-19 patients in the early days of the pandemic had researchers, scientists, industry and a notable astrophysicist working 'night and day' to design machines that could be quickly manufactured domestically.
-
Learning differently: How neurodivergent students can thrive in class
Neurodivergent education expert Mary Klovance says there are several approaches educators can take to help students with such conditions as ADHD and autism to flourish in the classroom.
-
Winnipeg hospital says doctors are now helping sexual assault examination program
A Winnipeg hospital official says another nurse has resigned from a sexual assault examination program, and other health-care professionals are stepping in to fill the gap.
Sci-Tech
-
Skeptical U.S. lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety
U.S. lawmakers grilled the CEO of TikTok over data security and harmful content Thursday, responding skeptically during a tense committee hearing to his assurances that the hugely popular video-sharing app prioritizes user safety and should not be banned.
-
5 planets will align in an arc across the night sky next week
Sky-gazers will be treated to a parade of planets near the end of month when Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will appear together in the night sky.
-
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit
A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut Wednesday night, lifting off amid fanfare but failing three minutes into flight -- far short of orbit. There was nothing aboard Relativity Space's test flight except for the company's first metal 3D print made six years ago.
Entertainment
-
Texas university students protest drag show's cancellation
Protests continued Wednesday at a university in the Texas Panhandle after the school's president said a planned campus drag show wouldn't be allowed and expressed the view that such events 'discriminate against womanhood.'
-
Gisele Bundchen is opening up about the end of her marriage to Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen is opening up about the end of her marriage to Tom Brady, comparing it to a 'death and a rebirth.'
-
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony
A neuropsychologist who treated the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski collision cast aspersions on the testimony of medical experts hired by the celebrity's legal team -- and argued that, as his personal doctor, she was better suited to speak about 76-year-old Terry Sanderson's post-concussion symptoms.
Business
-
Zellers opens a dozen stores in Canada amid wave of nostalgia and price sensitivity
Canadian retail chain Zellers marked its official comeback on Thursday, opening a dozen stores in Ontario and Alberta and launching a new website.
-
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a years-long hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store 'experiences.' The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
-
Tech gains help S&P/TSX composite rise more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also up
Strength in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.
Lifestyle
-
Do kitchen hacks seen online actually work?
Do kitchen hacks posted online actually work? An experiment puts three of them to the test.
-
Learning differently: How neurodivergent students can thrive in class
Neurodivergent education expert Mary Klovance says there are several approaches educators can take to help students with such conditions as ADHD and autism to flourish in the classroom.
-
Inside the 'Secret Life of Squirrels' with N.S. photographer Nancy Rose
Nancy Rose is the creator behind the "The Secret Life of Squirrels" – a series of children’s books and calendars capturing real-life squirrels engaging in human activities.
Sports
-
More than 50 Canadian fencers make plea to sport minister, citing maltreatment
More than 50 current and former Canadian fencers have joined a growing call for a Canadian judicial inquiry on maltreatment in sport, saying the fear of retribution has kept them silent for nearly 20 years on fencing's toxic culture and abusive practices.
-
Canada's Einarson drops 6-5 decision to Japan at women's world curling championship
Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped a 6-5 decision to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa at the women's world curling championship on Thursday.
-
Lazio fan wearing 'Hitlerson' shirt among 3 banned for life
A fan wearing a shirt with a reference to Adolf Hitler was banned for life from attending Lazio matches by the Roman club on Wednesday.
Autos
-
California may punish oil companies for high gas prices
California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to US$8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits.
-
GM to stop making the Camaro but a successor may be in works
The Chevrolet Camaro, for decades the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production. General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday it will stop making the current generation early next year.
-
U.S. probes reports of steering glitch on 2022, 2023 Honda Civics
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, causing a momentary increase in effort and increasing the risk of a crash.