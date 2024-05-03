Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

Drew Carey took over as host of "The Price Is Right" and hopes he’s there for life.

"I’m not going anywhere," he told "Entertainment Tonight" of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

“I think Bob made a mistake by retiring. I’m not gonna make that same mistake. As long as my heart is ticking and they want me to be on the show, I think I’m gonna do ‘The Price is Right.’ I just love it,” Carey added. “I think I was made for it.”

Carey had great things to say about Barker, who died in 2023 of Alzheimer’s disease.

"He was so good at this," Carey said. “He was so good at relating to people and getting them to be relaxed and be themselves. You watch his demeanor and his attitude. He never seemed stressed.”

He was also asked if he has any game show advice for Ryan Seacrest, who is set to host “Wheel of Fortune.”

"Do I have any advice for billionaire Ryan Seacrest? Who hosts everything all the time? No," he said. "Bro, I think you got it. I think you know what to do. I think you know how to host things. Don’t worry about it. You’re going to be fine."