Entertainment

    • Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right.' (Sonja Flemming / CBS via CNN Newsource) Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right.' (Sonja Flemming / CBS via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Drew Carey took over as host of "The Price Is Right" and hopes he’s there for life.

    "I’m not going anywhere," he told "Entertainment Tonight" of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    “I think Bob made a mistake by retiring. I’m not gonna make that same mistake. As long as my heart is ticking and they want me to be on the show, I think I’m gonna do ‘The Price is Right.’ I just love it,” Carey added. “I think I was made for it.”

    Carey had great things to say about Barker, who died in 2023 of Alzheimer’s disease.

    "He was so good at this," Carey said. “He was so good at relating to people and getting them to be relaxed and be themselves. You watch his demeanor and his attitude. He never seemed stressed.”

    He was also asked if he has any game show advice for Ryan Seacrest, who is set to host “Wheel of Fortune.”

    "Do I have any advice for billionaire Ryan Seacrest? Who hosts everything all the time? No," he said. "Bro, I think you got it. I think you know what to do. I think you know how to host things. Don’t worry about it. You’re going to be fine."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New weight-loss drug Wegovy not a 'magic bullet,' doctor warns

    As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News