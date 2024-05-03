Politics

    • Canada will send $65M for humanitarian assistance and economic development to Lebanon

    Shiite clerics pass in front of a house that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Hanine village, south Lebanon, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) Shiite clerics pass in front of a house that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Hanine village, south Lebanon, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
    OTTAWA -

    Canada is providing $65 million in developmental funding and humanitarian relief to Lebanon, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said Friday.

    The aid package includes $38 million for development assistance and another $27 million in humanitarian aid, which Hussen said would go towards supporting vulnerable populations.

    "This $27 million will make a huge difference on the ground for people who really need assistance," he said in an interview.

    Lebanon has faced mounting economic challenges in recent years, Hussen said, including as a result of the 2020 explosion in the port of Beirut and millions of refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring countries.

    "We need to be there for vulnerable Lebanese people as well as the refugees."

    The humanitarian assistance will go towards providing food, water and health care, he added.

    The economic development funding will be channelled through United Nations organizations such as UN Women. Global Affairs Canada says that money is intended to support local farmers, women-led businesses and women in politics.

    "We know that globally, women lack adequate access to capital to start or grow their businesses," Hussen said.

    "Empowering women is the most effective way to fight poverty and ensure inclusive economic growth."

    The funding continues Canada's economic support in Lebanon as part of the government's Middle East strategy. According to Hussen, Canada has provided more than $500 million to Lebanon since 2016.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

