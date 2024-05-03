Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole

A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.

The service is set to begin at 2 p.m. local time at St. Thomas' Anglican Church in the heart of the city.

Cole was a giant of Canadian sports broadcasting and his career spanned more than half a century.

With his signature wit, passion and "Oh baby!" exclamations, he brought life to some of hockey's biggest games behind the microphone with "Hockey Night in Canada."

His daughter, Megan Cole, has said he refused every time his bosses asked him to move away from Newfoundland and Labrador, and his deep connection with the province was "everything" to him.

Cole died last week at the age of 90 surrounded by his family in his home city.

