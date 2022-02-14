The Conservative push to have the Liberal government present a plan to end federal vaccine mandates and restrictions by the end of the month was defeated on Monday.

The motion was defeated 185 to 151.

Federally-imposed vaccine mandates and restrictions have been a source of contention in recent weeks as the Freedom Convoy continues protests and blockades across Canada in pursuit of getting those policies dropped.

Ottawa announced in October that public servants would be required to attest they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of that month. It also required that air and rail employees – and their passengers – be fully vaccinated by the same time period.

A month later, the government announced that starting Jan. 15, unvaccinated truck drivers entering Canada would have to comply with pre-entry, arrival, and day eight testing requirements, as well as quarantine rules.

However, the majority of vaccine mandates and public health restrictions are imposed at the provincial and territorial level.

When introducing the motion last week, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said that while it’s time for the trucker convoy’s “barricades and disruptive action” to end, it’s also time for the government to present a plan out of the pandemic by Feb. 28.

The text of the motion points to recent comments by Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam calling for some public health measures to be re-examined and the need for a more “sustainable” approach in managing the pandemic.

It also alludes to steps being taking by provincial and territorial governments to lift mandates and restrictions.

More details to come.