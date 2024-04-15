Months after its peers, Canada sanctions Sudanese linked to year-long civil war

Canada is announcing sanctions against those it blames for perpetuating Sudan's civil war, as the conflict enters its second year.

For months, Africa experts and the NDP have criticized the Liberals for not following peer countries such as the U.S. in laying sanctions against those empowering warlords.

Those sanctioned include Sudanese paramilitary commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo as well as former foreign minister Ali Karti, who led an Islamist group that opposes democratic rule.

Ottawa is also sanctioning four companies it accuses of emboldening both the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces and the army, the Sudanese Armed Forces.

The two branches of Sudan's army were jockeying for control for months until a political feud broke out into civil war last April, causing what the United Nations calls the world's largest internal displacement crisis.

A conference is underway in Paris aimed at meeting massive humanitarian needs in the country, which the UN says is on the path toward famine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the sanctions in a news release on Monday, which says those targeted are “directly or indirectly undermining peace, security and stability in Sudan”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.