Months after its peers, Canada sanctions Sudanese linked to year-long civil war
Canada is announcing sanctions against those it blames for perpetuating Sudan's civil war, as the conflict enters its second year.
For months, Africa experts and the NDP have criticized the Liberals for not following peer countries such as the U.S. in laying sanctions against those empowering warlords.
Those sanctioned include Sudanese paramilitary commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo as well as former foreign minister Ali Karti, who led an Islamist group that opposes democratic rule.
Ottawa is also sanctioning four companies it accuses of emboldening both the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces and the army, the Sudanese Armed Forces.
The two branches of Sudan's army were jockeying for control for months until a political feud broke out into civil war last April, causing what the United Nations calls the world's largest internal displacement crisis.
A conference is underway in Paris aimed at meeting massive humanitarian needs in the country, which the UN says is on the path toward famine.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the sanctions in a news release on Monday, which says those targeted are “directly or indirectly undermining peace, security and stability in Sudan”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike
Israel's military chief said Monday that Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike over the weekend, but did not immediately elaborate on when and how.
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.
Joly says she asked her Israeli counterpart to 'take the win' and not bomb Iran
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she's urging Israel to de-escalate rising conflicts in the Middle East and not bomb Iran in retaliation for this past weekend's thwarted airstrikes.
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
Donald Trump hush money trial, explained
All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.
Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Australia
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.
Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.
Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
Canada
-
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
-
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
-
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
-
How are you tackling rising food prices? We want to hear from you
Amid rising food prices, Canadians continue to brace for inflation as spending and consumption habits are ever-changing for some. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
-
Wild turkey breaks into Quebec long-term care home, no injuries reported
A wild turkey broke into a long-term care home south of Quebec City over the weekend by smashing through a third-floor window.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Trump's historic hush-money trial gets underway; 1st day ends without any jurors being picked
The historic hush-money trial of Donald Trump got underway Monday with the arduous process of selecting a jury to hear the case charging the former U.S. president with falsifying business records in order to stifle stories about his sex life.
-
Donald Trump hush money trial, explained
All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.
-
Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Australia
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.
-
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank military raid
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager and wounded three other people during a military raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
-
U.S. Supreme Court lets Idaho enforce ban on transgender care for minors
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let a Republican-backed law in Idaho that criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender minors broadly take effect after a federal judge blocked it as unconstitutional.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Iran upends decades of shadow warfare in direct attack on Israel as tensions mount at home
Iran's direct attack on Israel over the weekend upended decades of its shadowy warfare by proxy, something Tehran has used to manage international repercussions for its actions. But with both economic and political tensions at home boiling, the country's Shiite theocracy chose a new path as changes loom for the Islamic Republic.
Politics
-
Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
-
Joly says she asked her Israeli counterpart to 'take the win' and not bomb Iran
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she's urging Israel to de-escalate rising conflicts in the Middle East and not bomb Iran in retaliation for this past weekend's thwarted airstrikes.
-
Singh defends NDP carbon price position -- without directly supporting a consumer levy
The federal leader of the New Democrats is insisting his party's position on carbon pricing remains unchanged.
Health
-
More than 250 websites selling fake weight-loss drugs reported by anti-counterfeit firm
The cybersecurity firm BrandShield has taken down more than 250 websites selling fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs in the GLP-1 class, the company’s CEO Yoav Keren told Reuters.
-
What does science say about the ingredients in functional beverages?
Functional beverages -- or drinks promoted as offering mental or physical benefits beyond hydration -- are growing in popularity around the world. Hundreds of companies have jumped into the market, hoping to get some buzz with trendy and sometimes unfamiliar ingredients.
-
Sharp rise in OD deaths demand better policies for those in their 20s, 30s: study
A new study calls for targeted harm-reduction policies after finding a quarter of deaths among people in their 20s and 30s were due to opioids in 2021.
Sci-Tech
-
Your morning coffee may be hundreds of thousands of years old
Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.'
-
NASA looks for new ways to return Martian samples to Earth due to budget cuts
NASA is seeking innovative methods that could help retrieve samples collected by the Perseverance rover on Mars in the future.
-
Scientists identify three new species of ancient kangaroo — and one was more than 6.6 feet tall
Scientists have identified three new species of giant kangaroo that lived from 5 million to 40,000 years ago, one of which is around double the size of the biggest kangaroos alive today.
Entertainment
-
'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.
-
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform 'Barbenheimer' duet to Taylor Swift song in 'SNL' monologue
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Business
-
iPhone sales are plunging. Here's why
Apple's smartphone sales tumbled 10 per cent last quarter, according to market research firm IDC, as sales in China fell sharply.
-
Walmart launches pilot program for customers to recycle reusable shopping bags
Walmart Canada is launching a national pilot program for customers to recycle their reusable shopping bags.
-
Lynx Air claims passenger refunds will hurt investors due to defiant contractor
Lynx Air says customer refunds are a big expense for the insolvent company thanks to an unco-operative contractor.
Lifestyle
-
'My mind was blown': Celebrity food critic Keith Lee ranks Toronto visit
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee said he was blown away by Toronto, handing a rich ranking to its culinary creators, as the first international stop of his latest food tour.
-
Tips for saving on credit cards and shopping
Even as the cost of living goes up, there are still ways to save some cash when out shopping or using credit cards.
-
Fashion that doesn't fly: The turbulent issue of airline dress code policies
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Sports
-
Beijing half-marathon under investigation after runners allegedly slow down to let Chinese athlete win
Beijing authorities are investigating Sunday's Beijing's half-marathon after footage shared online showed three African runners appearing to slow down near the finish line to allow China's He Jie to overtake them and win.
-
Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma wins Boston Marathon in runaway. Kenya's Hellen Obiri repeats in women's race
Sisay Lemma scorched the first half of the Boston Marathon course on Monday, setting a record pace to build a lead of more than half of a mile.
-
Leafs or Oilers? Hockey fans split on which team will end Canada's Stanley Cup drought
The end of the National Hockey League's (NHL) regular season is just days away and four Canadian teams have punched their ticket for the playoffs.
Autos
-
Tesla to lay off more than 10 per cent of staff globally as sales fall
Tesla will lay off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales amid an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.
-
Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
-
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
A police operation into stolen vehicles showed how Canada’s second-largest port in Montreal has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume.
Local Spotlight
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Young P.E.I. actor fulfills childhood dream to play Anne Shirley
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
From beginner to Olympian: Meet Canada's youngest male to fence on the world stage
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
-
Dangerous sex offender living in Surrey, RCMP warn
A dangerous sex offender who poses a risk to children and adolescent girls and is living in Surrey, according to authorities.
-
Pedestrian dies from injuries after weekend crash in Surrey, police say
A 23-year-old man who was hit by a car in Surrey Friday evening has died of his injuries, according to authorities.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario and Ottawa release joint statement moving forward on Hwy. 413
An agreement between the provincial and federal governments will see Premier Doug Ford’s flagship Highway 413 move forward with a joint working group dedicated to minimizing environmental impacts.
-
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
-
'My mind was blown': Celebrity food critic Keith Lee ranks Toronto visit
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee said he was blown away by Toronto, handing a rich ranking to its culinary creators, as the first international stop of his latest food tour.
Calgary
-
Calgary now has a safe surrender site for babies
The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.
-
Okotoks, Alta., family faces limited options as two young children battle rare genetic disorder
A young Okotoks, Alta., family is preparing for a long year ahead, as the first of their two children begins a stem cell transplant they hope will prolong her life.
-
Calgary man facing terrorism charges attempts to have case thrown out
A Calgary man accused of going to Syria to fight with ISIS is attempting to have the terrorism charges against him thrown out due to the length of time it has taken for the case to make its way to trial.
Ottawa
-
'All persons involved' in incident that led to death of teen in Centretown park identified by police
Ottawa police say no suspects are being sought in the death of a teenager in an Ottawa park last Friday, but are offering few details on the circumstances of the incident.
-
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
-
Tim Hortons to test plastic-free hot drink lids at select Ottawa locations
Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa and Gatineau will begin testing plastic free, fibre hot beverage lids, the company announced on Monday.
Montreal
-
Fire in Hudson Que. causes major damage to 182-year-old church
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused significant damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
-
Communauto to expand fleet, bring flex service to Lachine
Car-sharing service Communauto announced a major expansion in Montreal on Monday, adding more than 1,100 vehicles to its fleet and bringing its flex service into the Lachine borough.
-
'We will definitely be living through a third referendum,' says Parti Quebecois leader
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called his party the leading force in Quebec politics, and is calling on all stripes of Quebecers to get behind the independence movement.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters battling large grass fire in east Edmonton
Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire in east Edmonton since 4 a.m.
-
'Multiple gunshot wounds': Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Alberta
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in northeast Alberta.
-
Judge orders Alberta to produce massive trove of coal documents after four-year fight
A judge is ordering the Alberta government to produce a massive trove of documents concerning its efforts to encourage coal mining in the province's Rocky Mountains.
Atlantic
-
Youth hospitalized after stabbing: Halifax police
Police are looking for a youth who allegedly stabbed another youth in Halifax on Monday morning.
-
Friday and weekend rain totals
A low pressure system brought a series of weather fronts across the Maritimes on Friday and into the start of the weekend.
-
21 people arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police has arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Assault, dangerous driving charges following crash in East St. Paul: RCMP
A 30-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly chased a truck and caused a crash in East St. Paul, Man. last week.
-
Manitoba heavily impacted by opioid-related deaths leading into pandemic: report
A new study out of Ontario and posted in the Canadian Medical Association Journal highlights the significant increase in accidental opioid-related deaths in Canada leading into the COVID-19 pandemic, with Manitoba being one of the most impacted provinces in the country.
-
Colleen Bready's forecast: Colorado low coming to Manitoba
It seems winter isn’t done with us just yet.
Regina
-
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
-
Crews battle Regina house fire in strong wind gusts
Regina fire says crews were quickly able to prevent a house fire from spreading to neighbouring homes Monday afternoon in the city's south end while strong wind gusts fanned the flames.
-
Regina police recruiting 'alternate response officers'
Residents will see a change in policing in the city's downtown this fall as "alternate response officers" (ARO) are set to join the ranks of the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Kitchener
-
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police searching home after man injured with explosive
Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.
-
Police investigate double fatal collision near Drayton
Wellington County OPP is currently investigating a double fatal collision near Drayton.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Taylor Street crash claims life of 16-year-old, Saskatoon police say
A 16-year-old boy is dead following a high speed crash that injured two others on Sunday.
-
E-scooters make their return to the streets of Saskatoon
One of Saskatoon’s two operators says their e-scooters are now back on the streets.
-
Saskatoon police investigate string of weekend assaults and stabbings
The serious assaults unit of the Saskatoon police is investigating a series of violent assaults and stabbings that occurred over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man acquitted of murder on James Bay coast
A northern Ontario family is devastated after a jury found a Moose Factory man not guilty of a 2021 murder.
-
Thunder Bay police chief vows to rebuild eroding trust after ex-chief arrested
The Thunder Bay police chief is acknowledging some residents' eroding trust in the service as his predecessor and other high-ranking members of the force face criminal charges.
-
Sudbury city councillor wants referendum on building $200M arena downtown
There is a big issue on the table at the city council meeting in Sudbury on Tuesday night.
London
-
'She had a huge heart': Loved ones remember woman who died after tent fire one year ago
She died living rough on the streets, but Olivia Clark's family said that image doesn't define her. Family members took part in a memorial marking the one-year anniversary of Olivia's passing on Monday morning.
-
'A great location in my opinion': Developer plans to turn unused parking lot at White Oaks Mall into apartment towers
When Westdell Development acquired White Oaks Mall last year, President Iyman Meddoui said they always had the vision of adding additional commercial and residential components.
-
Coyotes becoming less fearful of humans in wake of attack, wildlife expert says
Multiple warnings have been issued about the dangers of coyotes and potential wild dogs following a weekend attack that left one person seriously injured.
Barrie
-
Series of vehicle thefts under investigation in South Simcoe
Police in South Simcoe are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, and one attempted theft over the weekend.
-
Family of man killed in Wasaga Beach crash seeks justice as case sees more delays
It's been more than two years since Jim Lynne died in a crash along Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.
-
Barrie high school reopens days after washroom fire, police continue to investigate
A Barrie high school reopened on Monday after its doors were closed to students and staff for several days following a fire.
Windsor
-
Porch pirate suspect sought in Walkerville area
Windsor police are looking for a woman after a parcel was taken from a home in the 400 block of Chilver Road.
-
Windsor ranks high on dopest cities list
A new ranking by food delivery platform Uber Eats puts Windsor among the top cities in the province for ordering cannabis.
-
First Canadian tornado of 2024 confirmed in Essex County
The first Canadian tornado of 2024 hit Essex County in March, says a report from the Northern Tornadoes Project.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
-
-
Pro-Palestinian protest blocks traffic near B.C. port
Drivers travelling through Delta, B.C., Monday were warned to expect major delays on some roads as pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic near the port.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Thunder Bay police discuss charges against former chief
Thunder Bay Police Service held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.
-
Northern Ont. man charged with refusal after leaving local bar
Ontario Provincial Police arrested an Elliot Lake man for refusing to provide a breath sample after leaving a local bar last week.
-
Northern Ont. police say residents are being targeted by online and telephone crypto scams
Provincial police say there has been a surge in online and telephone fraud attempts in northern Ontario recently.
N.L.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.