Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals.
Before touting a boost to the Canada Workers' Benefit outside of a local business in Newfoundland and Labrador, the prime minister spoke for several minutes about how he's aware "times are tough" for many Canadians, and even with inflation coming down, the high cost of food and housing has caused struggles.
Trudeau said the government's been challenged in how much financial aid it can offer, acknowledging that "government spending could contribute to inflation."
"That's certainly something we've heard screaming about from the opposition over the past months, telling us we shouldn't be supporting families at this point because it'll drive up inflation," Trudeau said.
To make this point, the prime minister cited the grocery rebate, dental benefit, and workers' supports as examples of "money in your pockets that the Conservatives have already said they're going to take away."
"The fact of the matter is… we're driving down inflation faster than other countries… Even as we're stepping up and doing the things that Pierre Poilievre doesn't want us to be doing," Trudeau went on. "We need to do two things at the same time. That is step up for families and communities and help with the high costs of living, as we're building a stronger future."
On Wednesday, Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles, in a sizeable shakeup meant to refresh and reset the minority government's agenda.
The shuffle was in part to enhance the cabinet's economic policy team, seeing a few ministers reassigned to fiscal files including Anita Anand overseeing the Treasury Board, and rookie Rechie Valdez taking on the small business portfolio.
"We've strengthen our economic portfolios, we're focused on building the kind of economic support now and strong plan for the future that Canadians deserve," said Trudeau.
“The choice Canadians are increasingly facing in politics is between a responsible, ambitious, forward-thinking government that is preparing for the opportunities of the future, and a party that is stoking anger and fear," Trudeau said, repeating a line of attack he's levelled against Poilievre, and his predecessors before.
"Throwing up its hands saying 'everything is broken, I’ll reflect the anxiety everyone's feeling into anger, won't provide any solutions, but we’ll all get mad as hell together.' That’s not how you build a country," Trudeau went on.
In a post-shuffle press conference Poilievre was quick to signal Trudeau’s cabinet overhaul was an admission that "his government is broken." The Conservative leader said the shakeup was little more than a sign that the Liberals are in electoral trouble, and title changes wouldn't be enough to turn around slipping Liberal polling numbers.
"I think what Trudeau is trying to do is more optics and political, and is trying to cover up the disastrous policies that are that are dragging his government down," said Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer in an interview on the Vassy Kapelos Show.
"We're going through a cost of living crisis, interest rates have risen faster… it's causing abject misery for Canadians who are now having to re-mortgage their house."
HOUSING TO BE 'COMPLETE PRIORITY'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-immigration minister Sean Fraser chat with customers at The Barn Cafe and Social House in Bridgewater, N.S., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith
Housing was another key change made as part of Wednesday's shuffle. Trudeau moved Nova Scotia MP and former immigration minister Sean Fraser into a reconstituted housing portfolio, pledging a refreshed approach.
Speaking with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos, the new minister of housing, infrastructure and communities said it's an "unequivocal yes" that addressing issues related to the housing sector is going to be a bigger priority for the federal government going forward.
"Housing and infrastructure for that matter, are in need of attention because Canadians are facing very real challenges as a result of the pressures on the housing sector… We need to accelerate the work that we've been doing," said Fraser.
"I know that we've got the buy-in of the entire government to treat housing as a complete priority, in order to address one of the biggest bottlenecks to economic growth, which is making sure people can find a place to call home and work and live in the communities that they choose."
Combining the infrastructure and housing files at a time where there's a need for cross-jurisdictional collaboration on building more houses, was intentional, Fraser suggested.
"We want to put more resources into the system to build more quickly… We're going to work very closely with municipal governments and with communities across the country, to make sure that we're putting the tools in place that allow them to build as quickly as possible," said the minister. "I'm not interested in further delaying any measures that are going to put a roof over the homes of Canadians."
Trudeau picking a minister that has been able to handle political and public pressure to make quick progress in the past, was likely also a factor at play in Fraser's new appointment.
The Conservatives have been focusing on housing as a central political issue, and—despite Poilievre recently having to apologize to a tenant for describing the place she calls home a "tiny little shack"—he's managed to gain traction his pledge to "fire gatekeepers" to "build homes fast," for young first-time homebuyers.
Asked what he made of Fraser's appointment, Scheer said he hopes he can do better than the backlogs he oversaw at immigration, but with "a heck of a lot of work to do," he "doesn't have any faith."
The former party leader was also asked what he thinks the Conservative homebuilding plan would accomplish. In contrast to the Liberal approach, Scheer didn't offer a target number of how many new houses they'd aim to build.
"The wonderful thing about the free market is that when you remove government barriers and you remove the gatekeepers and simplify processes, it's not up to the government itself to actually do it, because the free market does it for society," Scheer said.
"I can assure you that that with our plan to unleash the power of the free market, to get local government out of the way, make sure that they're there to assist new homes coming on the market, not act as gatekeepers, that will absolutely result in more supply."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Donald Trump asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents, according to an updated indictment unsealed Thursday that adds new charges against the former president and names an additional defendant.
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Man’s body pulled from Lachine Canal following homicide of woman, girl
Hours after a 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead in a home in Lachine Thursday morning, the body of a man was fished from the waters nearby.
Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
Nearly $6 million in suspected cocaine seized at Manitoba border: CBSA
Millions of dollars worth of suspected cocaine was seized at the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba two weeks ago in what police are calling one of the biggest busts in the last five years.
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
'We are in absolutely new record territory:' July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Canada
-
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Man’s body pulled from Lachine Canal following homicide of woman, girl
Hours after a 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead in a home in Lachine Thursday morning, the body of a man was fished from the waters nearby.
-
Two Canadians, one Columbian get lengthy sentences in U.S. for fentanyl distribution enterprise
An international fentanyl distribution conspiracy that ran out of a Quebec prison has resulted in two Canadians and one Colombian getting lengthy prison sentences in the U.S.
-
Video shows victim being thrown from moving car during violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont.
New video has surfaced showing a violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont. earlier this month, in which a driver was tossed from their vehicle while it was still in motion.
-
U.S authorities arrest man in 'Nation River Lady' cold case of woman found in Ontario
U.S. authorities have arrested a Florida man charged with murder in a decades-old Canadian cold case and have set a date for his extradition hearing.
World
-
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
-
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations
As authorities continue to investigate a crane collapse that rained thousands of pounds of steel debris onto a busy Manhattan thoroughfare Wednesday, the owner and operator of the failed crane are facing scrutiny over past safety failures.
-
Russian helicopter crashes in Siberia, killing 4 people on board and injuring 10
A helicopter crashed in the Siberia region of Russia on Thursday, killing four of the people on board and injuring 10, Russian emergency officials reported.
-
Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
-
Putin claims fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine, with Russia inflicting heavy losses
Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said 'hostilities have intensified significantly.'
Politics
-
Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
-
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
-
David Lametti's legacy as justice minister is advancing cause of wrongfully convicted
As justice minister, David Lametti introduced legislation earlier this year that seeks to establish a long-fought-for independent commission to review cases where a miscarriage of justice is suspected.
Health
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
-
U.K. prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
Sci-Tech
-
Epic Games asks U.S. Supreme Court let App Store order take effect
Epic Games on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling to take effect against Apple Inc that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its App Store.
-
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech, rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship
The lower house of Jordan's parliament passed legislation Thursday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, drawing accusations from human rights groups of a new crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression are increasingly common.
-
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
Entertainment
-
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinead O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.
-
Animation master Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' to open TIFF this year
Influential Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's first feature in 10 years will open this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
-
His campaign forced Sinead O'Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he's an Israeli minister
Death threats forced Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor to call off a peace concert in Jerusalem in the summer of 1997. At the time, a young man named Itamar Ben-Gvir took credit for the campaign against her. Today, he is Israel's national security minister.
Business
-
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
Electric vehicles are crisscrossing the globe to reach their eager buyers, but the battery technology involved in the zero-emission automobiles is exposing under-prepared maritime shippers to the risk of hard-to-control fires, industry, insurance and emergency response officials said.
-
Advocacy group says banks show little progress on climate action
A new report from an advocacy group says that Canada's big banks show "no urgency" in ramping up action against climate change.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as economy keeps growing and profits keep rising
Stocks are rallying Thursday following a strong profit report from Facebook's parent company and the latest signals that the economy continues to defy predictions for a recession.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
-
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL's most common injuries
A look at some of the most common injuries suffered by NFL players throughout the season.
-
Canadian women's team goes to ground, limits media access at FIFA World Cup
In the wake of Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ireland, the Canadian team plans no media access until the mandatory pre-game news conference Sunday, following training, ahead of Monday's do-or-die game with Australia at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
-
Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks, says family is 'safe and healthy'
LeBron James said his family is "safe and healthy" three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.
Autos
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.