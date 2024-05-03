Golf season a summer tourism driver in Canada

Golf is a sign of spring and summer and a major driver for seasonal tourism, experts say.

“They kind of go hand-in-hand," said Dartmouth, N.S. golf instructor Jim Oglivie.

At Cabot Cape Breton, golf business has spiked more than 20 per cent from 2021 to 2022.

"Through COVID-19, people had an opportunity to pick up golf because it was one of the activities you were allowed to do outdoors," said General Manager Kendall Clancy.

In Canada, people travelling for golf both domestically and from outside the country are providing a tourism payoff across the country.

According to a recent study by Statista, golf course and country clubs revenues in Canada climbed from $2.5 billion in 2016 to $3.48 billion in 2022.

“Golf is huge in Canada, representing over $14 billion in GDP," said Halifax Chamber of Commerce CEO Patrick Sullivan. "The tourism portion of golf in Canada is $2.5 billion to $3 billion."

Ontario alone has more than 800 golf courses.

“Very few of those golf courses are more than $200 or $300 a round," said Sullivan. "Which means if people can come to Ontario from the United States, or from other countries, they can play golf very cost-effectively.”

Clancy added top-rated golf courses attract visitors but so does the promise of a travel experience that extends beyond the game itself.

“Especially when you can share the experience of travelling to the Cabot Trail, and see some things on your bucket list, with a couple of exceptional rounds of golf.”