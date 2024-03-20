Politics

    • Liberal MP Housefather not ruling out crossing the floor to the Conservatives

    Share
    Ottawa -

    Liberal MP Anthony Housefather — who said Tuesday he was "reflecting" on his place in caucus after the NDP motion on Palestinian statehood — has not ruled out crossing the floor to join the Conservative Party.

    In an interview on CTV News Channel’s Power Play, which aired Wednesday, Housefather told host Vassy Kapelos, "I have to really see based on all of my convictions and based on where I think my constituents and convictions are, what the right place for me is."

    Housefather told Kapelos he isn’t engaged in "direct" conversations with the Tories on crossing over, but said he has a lot of Conservative friends and colleagues.

    “I have relationships, and in the same way my Liberal colleagues are talking to me, others are talking to me.”

    Housefather was one of three Liberal MPs to vote against the NDP’s heavily amended motion on Monday night. The motion initially called on the federal government to recognize the "State of Palestine" – but the Liberals drastically altered its wording at the 11th-hour to see the government simply work towards that aim as part of a two-state solution.

    Housefather said that despite the amendments to the motion, his party’s endorsement of it left him feeling isolated. The Quebec MP also indicated he has been inundated with "several thousand" messages from constituents over the vote.

    Housefather – who has been a Liberal since he was a teenager - added he’s giving his future with the party "serious reflection," and that it’s not something he can decide on after just a day, or risk a "rash decision in the heat of anger or a temper."

    “I’m going to be thinking about this,” he said. “I’m going to be talking to my constituents, talking to elected officials in my riding, talk to people to get their point of view; because I represent a riding - I don’t just represent myself.”

    With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello and Vassy Kapelos 

    IN DEPTH

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • These are the world's happiest countries in 2024

      The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.

    • Meet Europeans who moved to the U.S. and say there's no going back

      For all the stories of American families who’ve bid adieu to the United States to give their kids a different upbringing in France, decamped to Italy for a better lifestyle or made the move to Portugal to afford health care and retire on the cheap, there are plenty of Europeans who’ve crossed the pond and made America their home and say they’ll never return to the European continent to live again.

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News