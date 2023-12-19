'He changed the political conversation': Pierre Poilievre voted CP's Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
"He changed the political conversation, and boy did he reap the benefits," Rob Roberts, editor-in-chief at the National Post, wrote in his response to the survey.
"He's the clear favourite to be the next prime minister."
There were 97 votes cast in the annual survey by The Canadian Press, with about 26 per cent of participants from various media outlets across the country choosing Poilievre as this year's newsmaker.
Newly elected Manitoba NDP Premier Wab Kinew, who is the first provincial premier in Canada to be from a First Nation, tied for second place with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 14 per cent of the vote.
Poilievre, 44, was elected leader with a whopping first-ballot victory in September 2022, unifying the party and its caucus in a way not seen since Stephen Harper became the first leader of the modern Conservative Party of Canada, then prime minister for nearly 10 years.
The official Opposition leader now heads into 2024 after months of rising support in the polls, while Trudeau and his Liberals have been trailing. The governing party has been scrambling to catch up with the Conservatives' effective messaging -- and the social media savvy of their leader -- on housing and the cost-of-living crisis felt by Canadians.
Poilievre also successfully revived the debate over carbon pricing with his relentless "axe the tax" campaign, tying it to affordability concerns plaguing Canadians. He claimed victory over Trudeau's decision to pause the carbon levy on home heating oil following widespread complaints in Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals were slumping in the polls.
Even Trudeau admitted the messaging has been effective, telling The Canadian Press in a year-end interview last week that the Conservatives have "successfully scapegoated" his signature climate policy as the main culprit behind rising prices.
"The Conservative Party of Canada's rise in the polls -- at the expense of the governing Liberal party -- has a lot to do with Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre's successful bid to blame the Trudeau government and its carbon tax policy on rising inflation and affordability issues experienced by ordinary Canadians," Matt Goerzen, managing editor of the Brandon Sun, wrote in the Newsmaker of the Year survey.
"The failure of the Liberals to get ahead of these issues by finding solutions to the rising cost of fuel, food and mortgages has allowed Poilievre to gain the advantage, and he has expertly and consistently tapped into Canadians' growing anger and frustration regarding our nation's economic hardships."
While Poilievre has maintained a campaign-style pace since becoming leader, crossing the country several times over for rallies and fundraisers, next year will mark 20 years since he was first elected a member of Parliament for an Ottawa-area riding.
Long known for his abrasive style and hyper-partisan rhetoric in the House of Commons, Poilievre has somewhat softened his tone -- and ditched his glasses -- as part of efforts to redefine himself to Canadians in a way that pollsters believe is working.
Getting more voters, particularly those who live in the battleground ridings in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as women over 50, to warm to the idea of Poilievre being the agent of change after more than eight years of Liberal rule was part of the party's motivation in launching a $3-million advertising campaign.
The advertising also features what many Conservatives see as another key to their success: his wife, Anaida Poilievre.
As she says in the ads, Anaida Poilievre is a Venezuelan immigrant who came to call Canada, and Quebec in particular, her home. She has taken on a greater role in staging fundraising events and appearing at cultural events with newcomer communities.
She also had a hand in designing the party's latest merchandise. That included a T-shirt printed with an image of Poilievre chomping an apple -- a reference to his decision to swat away a British Columbia reporter's questions about him being a political populist by firing back with his own questions, all while eating an apple on the sidelines of an orchard.
Shared by the party with the tag line, "How do you like them apples," the video caught the attention of Fox News, as well as Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of 'X,' the online platform formerly known as Twitter.
Staffers, caucus members and party supporters basked in the viral frame, hauling the fruit to different meetings and events to include in photos.
And if it wasn't already clear whose party it is, the Conservative party recently rolled out new membership cards featuring none other than Poilievre's face, including one with his wife and another with him holding an apple.
"TikTok memes a plenty," Lenie Lucci, editor-in-chief of the Montreal Gazette, wrote in the Newsmaker of the Year survey.
Neither the Conservative party nor the official Opposition leader's office responded to a request for comment regarding the rise of Poilievre, or a year-end interview with the leader. Poilievre has also not given a news conference since Nov. 23.
Longtime Conservative MP Ed Fast says Poilievre has impressed him with his ability to wield social media as a tool to spread the party's message.
"That is far exceeded what I had expected," Fast said in an interview. "His use of social media is exemplary."
Many Conservatives credit that success to Poilievre directly, who makes a point of involving himself directly in communication efforts.
That included a recently released 15-minute video ad, with Poilievre as the narrator.
The video went into how the housing shortage in Canada began and how Poilievre plans to fix it. It has generated millions of clicks, but some economists say it plays a bit fast and loose with some facts.
Fast, who was among those Conservative MPs who backed former Quebec premier Jean Charest in the leadership race, said Poilievre had grown into the job.
"He certainly learned the ropes of leading a caucus," said Fast. "If there's any doubt about that, I want to put that to rest."
Fast said he believes Poilievre's next task will be to keep the support he has developed among young people and voters, including those in the labour movement, that have traditionally voted for the New Democrats but are now interested in the Conservatives.
"Because they're new, you want to make sure that they feel comfortable within a broad, big tent Conservative party," said Fast. "He has to take steps now to consolidate that support over the next year."
After a bruising summer and fall, the Liberals have been given some hope in recent weeks. They saw an opening to attack Poilievre after the Conservatives voted against a bill to implement an updated free trade agreement with Ukraine, as well as government spending estimates that included a Canadian military training mission for Ukrainian troops.
The Liberals accused Conservatives of wading into the "Make America Great Again"-style politics popularized by former U.S. president Donald Trump and siding with some American Republicans who oppose sending Ukraine more military support.
Canadian Conservatives have squarely rejected both claims, but MPs have nonetheless been scrambling online to explain that they would continue to support Ukraine if they form government. The Conservatives said their issue with the free trade bill is the text's mention of "carbon pricing," a policy they vehemently detest.
Ukraine has already had a carbon price in place for more than a decade and the language around carbon pricing in the bill is not legally binding.
There have been other bumpy moments in an otherwise big year.
Poilievre apologized in June after a woman said she was offended by his decision to call her post-Second World War home in Niagara Falls, Ont., a "tiny little shack" while talking about housing prices.
In July, his office issued a statement to say Poilievre had not read, and did not agree with, the "straight pride" message on a T-shirt worn by a man he took a photo with during a crowded pancake breakfast at the Calgary Stampede.
Poilievre has consistently found ways "into national headlines and thus into the public consciousness," Goerzen of the Brandon Sun wrote in his survey response.
"For both good reasons and a few poor ones."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
5 children killed in fire at Arizona home while father was out Christmas shopping
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy says he's confident Ukraine will get more U.S. support for its war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he's certain the United States will make good on its promise to provide billions of dollars in further aid for Kyiv to continue its fight against Russia, and he bluntly replied "No," to a question about whether his country might lose the war.
Putin claims Russia's military has the momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow's goals
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that his country's military has seized the initiative in Ukraine after repelling a monthslong counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow's goals.
Canada
-
Canada's population grew by 430,000 in Q3
Canada's population grew by more than 430,000 during the third quarter, marking the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since 1957.
-
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
-
Ontario man who did not disclose HIV status to partners denied day, full parole
An Ontario man who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to sexual partners has been denied day and full parole as the Parole Board of Canada noted his preoccupation with sex and pornography remains "entrenched" in his behaviour.
-
Do more to address hate, Jewish groups say, as Ottawa youth faces explosives charges
Jewish groups are calling for more to be done to address hate after the arrest of an Ottawa youth in an alleged plot against the Jewish community.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
World
-
Zelenskyy says he's confident Ukraine will get more U.S. support for its war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he's certain the United States will make good on its promise to provide billions of dollars in further aid for Kyiv to continue its fight against Russia, and he bluntly replied "No," to a question about whether his country might lose the war.
-
5 children killed in fire at Arizona home while father was out Christmas shopping
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
-
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
-
Ex-Haitian senator sentenced to life in prison over president's assassination
Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph was on Tuesday sentenced in a Miami court to life in prison over his role in the July 2021 assassination of Haiti's last president, Jovenel Moise.
-
Putin claims Russia's military has the momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow's goals
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that his country's military has seized the initiative in Ukraine after repelling a monthslong counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow's goals.
-
Activists hope pope's approval of same-sex blessings could ease anti-LGBTQ2S+ bias and repression
Pope Francis' green light for Catholic priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples is in many ways a recognition of what has been happening in some European parishes for years. But his decision to officially spell out his approval could send a message of tolerance to places where gay rights are far more restricted.
Politics
-
'He changed the political conversation': Pierre Poilievre voted CP's Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
-
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
-
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
Health
-
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta's initial decisions to remove 2 videos of Israel-Hamas war reversed by Oversight Board
A quasi-independent review board has ruled that Facebook parent company Meta should overturn two decisions it made this fall to remove posts "informing the world about human suffering on both sides" of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
NASA laser message beams video of a cat named Taters back to Earth, and it’s a big deal
A laser communications experiment flying aboard NASA’s Psyche mission has beamed back a video to Earth from nearly 19 million miles (31 million kilometres) away — and the short clip stars a cat named Taters. It’s the first time NASA has streamed a video from deep space using a laser.
-
Apes recognize friends they haven’t seen for decades, new research finds
Apes can recognize old friends they haven't seen for decades, according to new research, and it's the longest-lasting social memory ever documented outside humans.
Entertainment
-
Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni fined 1 million euros for charity miscommunication
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in a speech over the weekend criticized Ferragni without naming her, citing influencers who promote 'expensive panettone making believe that they are for charity, when the price only pays for millionaire’s fees.'
-
Marvel kicked out Jonathan Majors after his conviction. It's thrown years of plans into disarray
Marvel had more riding on Jonathan Majors than perhaps any other actor. Now it's parting ways with him, and throwing years of plans for its cinematic universe in disarray.
-
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
Business
-
Inflation holds at 3.1% in November as progress in tamping down price growth stalls
Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled.
-
Bombardier won't contest Ottawa's sole-source deal on new Boeing military planes
Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government's decision to replace the military's aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says.
-
Annual rent increases slowing as average asking price reaches $2,174 in November
A report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,174 in November, relatively flat from the previous month but an 8.4 per cent increase year-over-year.
Lifestyle
-
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
Sports
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
-
Eric Montross, a former UNC and Toronto Raptors big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight
Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and Toronto Raptors big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.
-
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
Autos
-
Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035
Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.
-
Ottawa set to outline plan to phase in electric-vehicle sales mandate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will outline today the details of his plan to eventually phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada.
-
OPINION
OPINION Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.