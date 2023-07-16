Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
The image, shared to social media, surfaced not long after Poilievre distanced himself from another photo in which he stood next to a man wearing a T-shirt referring to "straight pride."
The latest photo shows Calgary MP Jasraj Singh Hallan, the Conservative finance critic, standing with three other men during a pancake breakfast that was open to the public last week as part of the Calgary Stampede.
Two of the men are wearing white T-shirts with black letters that read "leave our kids alone." The shirts also show a smaller, stylized image of a family beneath an umbrella sheltering them from the rainbow of colours associated with LGBTQ Pride flags.
The offices of Poilievre and Hallan, who represents the riding of Calgary Forest Lawn, did not respond to requests for comment on the photo or whether he agrees with the message on the T-shirts.
One of the men in the photo, Mahmoud Mourra, has been protesting school policies and activities that acknowledge students' sexual orientation and gender identity.
Mourra, who shared the photo on social media, is also facing a charge of hate-motivated criminal harassment. Calgary police say it stems from allegations related to "multiple online interactions" on June 26.
Police say Mourra was charged July 3 and his next court date is in August.
In a telephone interview on Friday, Mourra called the charge against him a "joke," saying it originated from a dispute with someone he knows.
He said he did not think anything of his T-shirt when he posed for a photo with Hallan, whom he called a friend. Mourra said the two did not discuss his views on teaching sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, and he did not inform the MP of the charge he is facing.
"It wasn't like, intentionally, I never even thought about it until I saw what happened with Danielle Smith," he told The Canadian Press.
He was referring to a recent photo of the Alberta premier standing with a man wearing a "straight pride" shirt. Her office has since said she does not endorse the message, which Poilievre also recently told reporters he does not agree with.
When it comes to the LGBTQ community, Mourra said he is concerned with teachers pushing what he called "this agenda" on children."
"I believe I have the chance to determine or to decide how my kids should be growing up, I'm not teaching them any hate."
A recent incident in Edmonton sparked protests in Alberta over sexual orientation and gender identity education in schools after a teacher lectured a Muslim student about skipping pride events. The teacher told the student they "can't be Canadian" and "don't belong here" if they didn't believe in LGBTQ rights.
At a recent community event in Calgary, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said much of the discord is fuelled by misinformation, particularly from "the American right wing," about what is actually in provincial school curriculums.
"They are weaponizing the issue of LGBT," Trudeau said during a chat with some Muslim parents at the event, which was recorded and shared over social media.
"They're using those fears to drive a wedge."
He told the small group of parents that the federal government is unequivocal in standing up for everybody's rights and freedoms, including the Muslim community and LGBTQ+ youth.
Besides his high-profile role as an Opposition critic, Hallan is also one of the Conservative MPs involved in outreach to the immigrant and newcomer communities where the party hopes to grow support for the next election.
Mourra, a Muslim father of five, said many of his values align with the Conservatives. He said he believes the federal party supports the message he is championing based on Poilievre's recent comments about a policy in New Brunswick.
The province's Progressive Conservative Premier, Blaine Higgs, stirred controversy by changing a policy so that teachers would no longer be required to use the preferred pronouns of transgender or nonbinary students under 16.
Instead, a teacher would need to obtain parental consent to use those pronouns. The Higgs government says if that is not possible, a student would be referred to a school psychologist or social worker to develop a plan to inform their parent "if and when they are ready to do so."
When asked about the move, Poilievre took aim at Trudeau's decision to speak out against the matter, saying it is none of his business.
"Butt out and let provinces run schools and let parents raise kids," Poilievre told reporters last month.
Proponents of the policy say it is crucial that teachers help ensure kids who are queer or questioning their identity feel safe from discrimination, which experts say can lead to suicide attempts.
They say inclusive policies should state that all individuals have a right to be addressed by their chosen name and pronouns, and include resources teachers can use.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2023.
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
BREAKING | 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction machinery in Mont-Tremblant.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
Foreign interference shows need for Canada to get serious on media literacy: advocate
As federal parties craft the scope of a possible inquiry into foreign interference, Canada's media-literacy charity argues governments and schools need to do a better job of preventing citizens from being manipulated by hostile states.
Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets supply from U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia 'reserves the right to take reciprocal action' if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
-
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha's Vineyard
A passenger of a small airplane took the controls and crash landed on a Massachusetts island on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, police said.
Arrests made in human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School. Here's what to know
Federal investigators discovered a human remains trade with connections to Harvard Medical School and have arrested people in several states.
Israel's Netanyahu is discharged from hospital after an overnight stay following a dizzy spell
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged on Sunday after an overnight hospital stay for check-ups and monitoring following a dizzy spell.
Fundraising takeaways: Trump and DeSantis in their own tier as Pence and other Republicans struggle
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are dominating the fight for campaign cash in the Republican presidential contest, according to federal filings made public Saturday. While some struggled, like former Vice President Mike Pence, others reported significant hauls that help ensure the GOP's 2024 primary will be crowded for the foreseeable future.
Ukraine bides its time in its counteroffensive, trying to stretch Russian forces before striking
The first phase of Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory began weeks ago without fanfare. Apart from claiming that its troops are edging forward, Kyiv has not offered much detail on how it's going.
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
-
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
Ketamine effectively treats severe depression in Australian clinical trial
Ketamine can effectively treat severe depression, according to a new study.
-
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
-
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76
Actor and singer Jane Birkin, who charmed France with her English grace, natural style and accented French and made the country her home, has died at age 76.
-
'Mission: Impossible' debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations
After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One' launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend, according to studio estimates.
Editorial cartoonists' firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
Even during a year of sobering economic news for media companies, the layoffs of three Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists on a single day hit like a gut punch.
Some U.S. colleges cost US $95k per year, and they’re only getting more expensive. Here’s why
The average tuition at US private colleges grew by about 4% last year to just under $40,000 per year, according to data collected by US News & World Report. For a public in-state school, that cost was $10,500, that’s an annual increase of 0.8% for in-state students and about 1% for out-of-state.
-
Britain officially joins an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations
Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand.
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
-
Another fragrant, hazy phenomenon is turning heads in the United States -- only this time, beer fans in Canada will happily take the blame.
-
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
Novak Djokovic rues his missed chances after losing a highly entertaining Wimbledon final in 5 sets
Regrets? Novak Djokovic has two. There was that tiebreaker pretty early in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, when the 36-year-old Serb was one point from taking a two-sets-to-none lead over his 20-year-old opponent, Carlos Alcaraz.
Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto
Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.