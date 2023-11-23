Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark

The federal government confirmed Thursday there is "no evidence of terrorism at this time," in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a "terrorist attack," early on.

"Yesterday in question period, when we learned of what was happening at the border in Niagara Falls, instead of taking a step back and asking what is going on… he immediately jumped to the conclusion that this was a terrorist attack without any knowledge or information that this was the case," Government House Leader Karina Gould said Thursday.

"That is not what leadership is. Leadership is about reassuring Canadians. It's about providing calm, it's about ensuring the safety, not fear mongering, not riling them up," Gould continued.

She was referencing Poilievre's first two questions to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during question period on Wednesday, which came minutes after the PMO issued a statement indicating Trudeau had been briefed "about the situation in Niagara Falls."

"Mr. Speaker, we just heard media reports about a terrorist attack at the border in Niagara. Two people may have been killed and a third injured. Can the prime minister give us any information about this terrorist attack?" Poilievre asked first in French, in a question that began at 2:23 p.m. ET, according to ParlVu.

The prime minister responded, indicating that at that time the situation was "very serious," and work continued, referencing what then were four border closures. Poilievre then asked about the situation again in English, at 2:25 p.m. ET, according to ParlVu, once again using the phrase "media reports of a terrorist attack."

In his response, Trudeau noted that "there are a lot of questions" and that Canadian security agencies were following up with U.S. officials "to try to rapidly get as many answers as possible. Trudeau also informed the House of Commons that "additional measures" were at that time, "being contemplated and activated" at all border crossings across the country. Vowing updates, Trudeau then excused himself to go receive further information.

On Thursday, Poilievre was asked during a press conference in Toronto whether he thought it was responsible to call the explosion terrorism when no U.S. or Canadian official had said that it was.

In response, Poilievre pointed to reporting by CTV News.

"CTV reported that the Government of Canada was presuming that the incident was terrorist… And that's what I said in my remarks… I said there are media reports," Poilievre said.

A back-and-forth transpired between The Canadian Press reporter and Poilievre, about the Conservative leader describing the situation as a terrorist attack, or terrorism.

"I didn't. I said there were media reports…. What I said, and I was right, was that there were media reports of a terror-related event," Poilievre said.

CTV News reported, citing national security sources, that government officials were operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, was terror-related.

This breaking information was first reported on CTV News approximately 15 minutes after Poilievre rose in the House to ask Trudeau about "media reports about a terrorist attack."

National security sources also told CTV News that while it had not been ruled out that the explosion was the result of other means, in operating under the terror assumption, officials had conveyed to police forces they should increase their presence at likely terror targets as they worked to establish the incident was isolated.

"When he was asked about this, and whether that was irresponsible, instead of owning up to his mistake, like a leader would do, instead of recognizing that what he did was irresponsible, as any leader would do, and as any Canadian would be expected to do, he doubled down and continued to share information that was untrue," Gould said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc publicly confirmed what U.S. officials had announced on Wednesday evening, that after an initial investigation, there was no indication that the fiery vehicle crash was terror-related.

"The Government of Canada and our law enforcement agencies will continue to work collaboratively with our American counterparts," LeBlanc said in a social media post.

The Rainbow Bridge remained closed Thursday, with the Niagara Falls Police Department confirming that its crash-management unit was taking over the investigation, anticipating that "due to the complexity of the incident, the investigation will take some time to complete."

Two people were killed in the explosion on the U.S. side of the crossing linking Ontario and New York State. Shortly after 11:20 a.m. ET Wednesday, after travelling at a high speed leading up to a border checkpoint, the vehicle became airborne and crashed, before bursting into flames, according to officials.

CP24, CTV’s 24 hour Toronto based news service, at 2:01pm ET on Wednesday broadcast the following tweet from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

At my direction, @nyspolice is actively working with the @FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York.



I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos