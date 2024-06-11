Green Party Leader 'vastly relieved' about MPs mentioned in spy watchdog report

Ottawa -

The Green Party's Elizabeth May says she believes the small number of MPs named in a recent spy watchdog report did not knowingly set out to betray Canada.

May said Tuesday she is "vastly relieved" after reading an unredacted version of a report on foreign interference by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

The intelligence watchdog, composed of MPs and senators, said in a public report last week that some MPs wittingly assisted the efforts of foreign states to meddle in Canadian politics.

May told a news conference the full version of the classified report does not contain a "list of MPs who have shown disloyalty to Canada."

"I can say I have no worries about anyone in the House of Commons," May said.

"So I am very glad I read the full report. I am very comfortable sitting with my colleagues. We will disagree on policy on many issues. But I am vastly relieved."

May said one former MP accused in the report of proactively sharing privileged information with a foreign operative should be fully investigated by authorities. She said that former MP is not named in the full report.

May was quick to add that the few named people in the unredacted report "may be compromised," as they were "beneficiaries of foreign governments interfering in nomination contests."

"Saying as I do that I'm relieved does not mean that there is nothing to see here, folks, so let's forget the whole thing," May said.

"There are clearly threats to Canadian democracy from foreign governments."

May suggested that colleagues in Parliament, particularly leaders of the other parties, refocus public statements and parliamentary debates on what steps need to be taken to better protect Canada's democracy.

"It is clear some foreign governments see Canada as a pretty vulnerable, soft target."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.