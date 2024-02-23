Politics

    • Former Conservative Party candidate says Poilievre's transgender comment 'confuses the issue'

    Share

    Hannah Hodson, a transgender former candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada, says that Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments on transgender sports and bathroom policies create confusion on party priorities.

    "What he has said today just further extends the idea that trans people are predators," said Hodson, who ran for the Conservatives in Victoria, B.C., during the 2021 federal election. "It's very unfortunate."

    In response to a question at a Kitchener, Ont., press conference Wednesday, Poilievre said "female spaces should be exclusively for females, not for biological males," but added that "it is unclear … what reach federal legislation would have."

    In an interview that aired Wednesday on CTV News Channel's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, Hodson warned of the risks of taking time away from tackling inflation to weigh in on transgender inclusion in sports and bathrooms, issues the party can "dangle in front of social conservatives," but which "sell out a vulnerable group of Canadians in order to seek political expediency."

    Asked about the discussion's emergence in the Canadian political landscape, Hodson pointed to its relationship with broader, international trends.

    "I think that the social conservative global movement figured they lost on gay rights, and with the exception of the Dobbs ruling in the U.S., I think they've largely agreed they've lost on issues like abortion. And I think this is a target they can see."

    Appealing to that movement is a tactic she says she sees in Canada and elsewhere.

    "We can see in certain other conservative political parties, including the Republicans, [that] the moderate, country-club, traditional conservatives, let's say, think that they can handle these extremists, and use them for money and for votes, and probably ignore them come policy time. That's not happening anymore," she said.

    "[At] the Conservative [Party] policy convention – at a time of massive inflation and cost-of-living issues, the issues that they chose to vote on were targeting trans people."

    In this climate, there's been an increase in negativity toward the trans community, Hodson said.

    "The hate has ramped up," she said. "The casual bigotry, and the willingness of people to say things that I think they wouldn't have said two years ago, has significantly increased."

    Watch the full interview with Hannah Hodson at the top of the article.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

    How much does $1 million buy you in Canada's housing market?

    The purchasing power of buyers with a $1 million budget searching for a home in Canada will widely vary depending on the city they are shopping in with those in Toronto getting less square footage and fewer bedrooms than everywhere aside from Vancouver, according to a new report.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    • opinion

      opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

      Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News