Feds haven't done enough to ensure hard-to-reach Canadians have access to benefits: AG

The Canada Revenue Agency and Employment and Social Development Canada have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they’re eligible for, says the auditor general.

In a new report issued Tuesday, Auditor General Karen Hogan found that both the agency and the department didn’t have a “clear and complete picture” of those low-income Canadians who weren’t accessing benefits they were potentially eligible for.

These benefits include the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Workers Benefit, the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the Canada Learning Bond.

“Without a comprehensive action plan to better measure benefit take up, to gather better information on the effectiveness of the department’s and agency’s efforts, and to develop a seamless approach, the government will continue to struggle with reaching the populations they are targeting to raise awareness of and increase access to benefits meant to improve the lives of low income individuals and families,” Hogan’s report reads.

The auditor general says there is room for improvement to address gaps in measuring the take-up of these benefits.

It’s one of four reports Hogan’s office released on Tuesday. Relevant ministers will respond to the findings later Tuesday.

More details to come…