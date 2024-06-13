Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches possible amid high risk of storms in Ontario, Quebec

An severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across southwest and central Quebec, sparking concerns of major weather to come.

Issued shortly before 5 a.m. EDT Thursday, the Environment Canada storm-watch notice warns that "conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain this afternoon and this evening."

At present, alerts remain in effect from the Ontario border region near Ottawa, Pembroke and North Bay in the southwest, up to north of Mistissini in central Quebec. Major cities including Quebec City and Montreal are not currently in the alert's affected area.

CTV Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen notes that high risk of severe storms could extend beyond the area of the present alert, perhaps to municipalities including Barrie and Hunstville, Ont. and other communities north of Toronto.

Among the potential impacts are hot and humid temperatures, feeling like up to 33 C, with possible wind gusts of up to 110 km/h, hail three centimetres in diameter and tornados in some regions.

The alert notes that severe thunderstorms are liable to bring tornadoes, and goes on to advise against water-related activities due to the risk of "violent and sudden gusts of wind," as well as lightning strikes.

"Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" it reads.

Currently, there are no notices rising to the level of a severe weather warning, the most urgent kind of alert, but Environment Canada notes that in the event of thunderstorms and tornados, warnings "can occur rapidly, with less than a half hour’s notice."

Storms are expected to be intermittent as they move through the Great Lakes region, and may affect Toronto and Montreal later in the day, though with comparatively less risk. They may reach Atlantic Canada by Friday, McEwen notes.

This is a developing story. More to come.