Climate and Environment

    • Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches possible amid high risk of storms in Ontario, Quebec

    Share

    An severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across southwest and central Quebec, sparking concerns of major weather to come.

    Issued shortly before 5 a.m. EDT Thursday, the Environment Canada storm-watch notice warns that "conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain this afternoon and this evening."

    At present, alerts remain in effect from the Ontario border region near Ottawa, Pembroke and North Bay in the southwest, up to north of Mistissini in central Quebec. Major cities including Quebec City and Montreal are not currently in the alert's affected area.

    CTV Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen notes that high risk of severe storms could extend beyond the area of the present alert, perhaps to municipalities including Barrie and Hunstville, Ont. and other communities north of Toronto.

    Among the potential impacts are hot and humid temperatures, feeling like up to 33 C, with possible wind gusts of up to 110 km/h, hail three centimetres in diameter and tornados in some regions.

    The alert notes that severe thunderstorms are liable to bring tornadoes, and goes on to advise against water-related activities due to the risk of "violent and sudden gusts of wind," as well as lightning strikes.

    "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" it reads.

    Currently, there are no notices rising to the level of a severe weather warning, the most urgent kind of alert, but Environment Canada notes that in the event of thunderstorms and tornados, warnings "can occur rapidly, with less than a half hour’s notice."

    Storms are expected to be intermittent as they move through the Great Lakes region, and may affect Toronto and Montreal later in the day, though with comparatively less risk. They may reach Atlantic Canada by Friday, McEwen notes.

    This is a developing story. More to come. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?

    If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    • opinion

      opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?

      If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.

    • Interactive maps: Check the air quality, wildfires near your home

      To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News