Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
She says the incident occurred around the same time two other children died after undergoing similar procedures at the same hospital in Hamilton, Ont. Those deaths are now part of an external investigation, and all scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries are on hold until the review is complete. She hopes her daughter’s case is also investigated.
"Most tonsillectomies don't have complications, and to find out two kids died," said Sarah List, from Dundas, Ont. "It's just so shocking."
List’s daughter Rosie’s complications began on May 16, the day after her surgery, she told CTV News. The eight-year-old had been discharged a few hours after her tonsils were removed and returned home to recover with her mother. Everything seemed fine, she says, until the next morning when she began vomiting blood.
"It’s terrifying," her mother Sarah List says. "It was unbelievable to see this massive amount of blood."
List drove her daughter back to McMaster Children’s Hospital -- the start of a nearly-three week stay that would include three more surgeries and four nights in the pediatric intensive care unit.
“No one could tell us what was wrong,” List says. “I was told several times by one of the ENT (ear, nose and throat) residents that this couldn't be from the surgery, that he thought it was unrelated.”
But List says Rosie kept getting sicker and her heart rate kept climbing. List says Rosie was given fluids and medication to manage the pain and was admitted to the ICU.
"She had an infection in her bloodstream and I didn't fully understand until later that it was sepsis," List said.
"She was so lethargic. She was so sleepy," List recalled. "Sometimes they drew blood from her and she didn't even notice it."
Rosie began to develop redness on her neck and doctors drew a line to see if it would spread. When it did spread, List says, she was sent for a CT scan. When the results came back, List says her daughter was immediately booked for emergency surgery to drain the abscess and prevent further infection.
After the surgery, Rosie was on a ventilator to help her breathe. After more than a week, she was scheduled to be discharged. Her tubes were removed and she was allowed to eat solid food before going home. After eating a hard-boiled egg, List says her daughter complained the bandage on her neck covering the incision felt especially full and they asked a nurse to change the dressing.
"The nurse looked, and there were little bits of hard-boiled egg all in it," List said. "They found out there was a hole. A five-centimetre hole."
Rosie was booked for another surgery to repair the hole, which her mother says basically put her back to square one. She had to go under anesthesia a third time for a feeding tube to be inserted.
After 18 days in the hospital, Rosie was discharged. List says her daughter is doing much better and is now back at school, though she doesn’t always stay the full day.
"I am grateful we do have a dedicated children's hospital, they saved her life," List said. "But this all happened because of a tonsillectomy."
List wants her daughter’s case to be part of the external review looking into the deaths of the two children -- one died the day after their surgery, and the other died nine days after their initial procedure.
The deaths occurred in May and early June. In a statement, the hospital said there is “no apparent connection between these two cases” but they have launched the review out of “an abundance of caution.”
Deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgery are extremely rare. According to a study in the medical journal Jama, the mortality rate is less than one per cent. The causes of death in these two cases have not been released.
When asked whether Rosie List’s case would be included in the review, the hospital said in a statement "for privacy reasons, Hamilton Health Sciences cannot share details about specific patients."
In a follow-up statement regarding the allegations, a spokesperson for Hamilton Health Sciences said, "Our priority is to provide optimal care for all of our patients. With respect to pediatric patients undergoing tonsil and adenoid surgery at McMaster Children’s Hospital, we can confirm that the review will be comprehensive."
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
The Liberal government says changes to the capital gains tax will only affect less than one per cent of Canadians and generate nearly $20 billion in new revenue. We asked an economist how accurate that is.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Emergency officials in Ottawa and British Columbia are warning intense drought could mean an increased likelihood of large, challenging fires this summer.
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
An Oregon man who drugged his daughter and her friends with fruit smoothies laced with a sleeping medication after they didn't go to bed during a sleepover was sentenced to two years in prison.
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
An undercover police officer told court Anthony Olienick had characterized Mounties as the “arms” of Canada’s “devil” prime minister and, if police tried to break up the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., he would kill them all.
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Argentine riot police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters outside Congress on Wednesday, escalating tensions before lawmakers were to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei.
Muslim pilgrims have been streaming into Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca ahead of the start of the Hajj later this week, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale.
A fleet of Russian warships reached Cuban waters on Wednesday ahead of planned military exercises in the Caribbean that some see as a projection of strength as tensions grow over Western support for Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Hamas had proposed numerous changes, some unworkable, to a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, but that mediators were determined to close the gaps.
Defence attorneys for a woman accused of leaving her Boston police officer boyfriend for dead in a snowbank grilled the lead investigator Wednesday about a series of offensive and inappropriate texts he wrote about the suspect during the investigation.
An NDP private member's bill that would criminalize a pattern of abuse known as coercive control is heading to the Senate.
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc affirmed a plan to have an ongoing commission of inquiry delve into allegations about MPs colluding with foreign meddlers.
Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
While a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis is on the rise in some provinces across Canada, an infectious diseases specialist says it’s not expected to 'spiral out of control.'
Social media platform X is now hiding your likes. In an update posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter earlier this week, X's engineering team said it would be 'making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.'
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX Tuesday morning.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it has 'made some changes' at Global News, citing the same headwinds that have led to massive cuts at other media outlets.
Public trust in the Bank of Canada has been dented by post-pandemic inflation and it needs to be rebuilt, governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.
Shares of Canadian Western Bank surged Wednesday on the news National Bank was buying it at a $5-billion valuation, while shares of other mid-sized banks also saw some gains as the acquisition trend continued.
John Eaton is a self-taught crafter from Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., who breathes new life into those structures by recreating them as beautiful miniatures.
One of Canada's most prominent museums is reopening after an 18-month upgrade for "cutting-edge" base-isolation retrofitting that would allow it to survive a once-in-2,500-year earthquake.
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for utility player Cavan Biggio and cash considerations.
Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion and robbery on Vancouver’s west side has been handed a 12-year sentence by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
The current layout of logs lining Vancouver's Wreck Beach has resulted in less privacy – and more looky-loos – at the popular clothing-optional sunbathing destination, according to a new petition.
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
Next week's Collision technology conference in Toronto will be the final one.
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
Plans have been announced for the construction of a new first-of-it's-kind dementia-friendly public park in northeast Calgary.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was convicted of sexual assault in 2019.
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
Starting in September, Ontario high school students will have to pass a financial literacy test.
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
Thefts are on the rise in Montreal with new data from the police (SPVM) showing that it's been a growing problem for the past five years.
The long-promised Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is set to open in 2026, but before it opens the hospital needs staff and volunteers.
The City of Edmonton said riders are feeling safer on public transit.
Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told media on Wednesday the defenceman "will be ready to play" against the Florida Panthers, who lead the best-of-seven NHL playoff series 2-0, after missing most of Game 2 with an apparent hip injury.
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a teen girl who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.
A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of western Manitoba.
Shock, speechless and relief. Those are some of the feelings shared by the family of Morgan Harris when they were told by the premier that work is already underway to search the Prairie Green landfill for their relatives' remains.
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 9 near the communities of Stockholm and Esterhazy.
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
Former students of Legacy Christian Academy say they are frustrated that the trial for the school's former director has been paused for five months.
One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition after a fatal crash on Tuesday evening.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.
The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
Days after well-known local chef Wataru Kakiuchi was stabbed to death in Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
Members of the Lethbridge police tactical team are conducting a training scenario Wednesday in the river valley, the police said in a media statement.
The Brooks Bombers snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday night, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 11-6.
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
Paramedics rallied outside the offices of the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board as the union that represents them continues to call for a return to the bargaining table to resume contract talks.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
