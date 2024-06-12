LeBlanc stops short of directing inquiry to name meddling MPs, at least for now
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc is affirming a plan to have an ongoing commission of inquiry delve into allegations about MPs colluding with foreign meddlers.
But LeBlanc is stopping short, at least for now, of accepting a demand from one senator to give commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue the power to publicly name MPs involved in interference.
The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians said in a public report last week that some MPs wittingly assisted the efforts of foreign states to interfere in Canadian politics.
The House of Commons voted Tuesday in favour of a Bloc Québécois motion to have the federal inquiry examine the unproven accusations.
The Green Party's Elizabeth May, who has top secret-level security clearance, said Tuesday she was "vastly relieved" after reading an unredacted version of the report.
May said she believes the small number of MPs named in the report did not knowingly set out to betray Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
'Ungodly': Court hears Sask. private school director paddled student for 'going goth'
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Bus passengers frantically texted loved ones as gunman hijacked an Atlanta commuter bus during rush hour
Atlanta police had barely finished briefing the community about a shooting inside a downtown food court Tuesday afternoon when calls began to come in about a bus hijacking.
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Rise of rare bacterial disease not expected to 'spiral out of control': doctor
While a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis is on the rise in some provinces across Canada, an infectious diseases specialist says it’s not expected to 'spiral out of control.'
Death of Canadian in India confirmed by Global Affairs
A Canadian has died in India, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News Wednesday. Canadian officials are 'engaging with local authorities,' the agency said.
Calgary 'not out of the woods' on water main repair, Gondek says
In a morning update about the work being done to repair Calgary's broken water main, Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated the efforts of all Calgarians but said the conservation guidelines could remain in place until the middle of next week.
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
AI stethoscope demonstrates 'the power as well as the risk' of emerging technology
The modest stethoscope has joined the Artificial Intelligence revolution, tapping into the power of machine learning to help health-care providers screen for diseases of the heart and lung, an emergency physician says.
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
Calgary 'not out of the woods' on water main repair, Gondek says
In a morning update about the work being done to repair Calgary's broken water main, Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated the efforts of all Calgarians but said the conservation guidelines could remain in place until the middle of next week.
'Ungodly': Court hears Sask. private school director paddled student for 'going goth'
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Wreck of Ernest Shackleton's last ship, Quest, found in the depths off Labrador
The wreck of the last ship belonging to Sir Ernest Shackleton, the famed Irish explorer of Antarctica, has been found off the coast of Labrador by an international team led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Russian warships reach Cuban waters ahead of military exercises in the Caribbean
A fleet of Russian warships reached Cuban waters on Wednesday ahead of planned military exercises in the Caribbean that some see as a projection of strength as tensions grow over Western support for Ukraine.
Oregon man who drugged daughter's friends with insomnia medication at sleepover gets prison term
An Oregon man who drugged his daughter and her friends with fruit smoothies laced with a sleeping medication after they didn't go to bed during a sleepover was sentenced to two years in prison.
Gaza ceasefire plan hangs in balance as U.S. says Hamas seeking changes
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Hamas had proposed numerous changes, some unworkable, to a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, but that mediators were determined to close the gaps.
Top investigator in Karen Read murder case questioned over inappropriate texts
Defence attorneys for a woman accused of leaving her Boston police officer boyfriend for dead in a snowbank grilled the lead investigator Wednesday about a series of offensive and inappropriate texts he wrote about the suspect during the investigation.
Armenian leader announces plan to leave Russia-dominated security alliance as ties with Moscow sour
The leader of Armenia on Wednesday declared his intention to pull out of a Russia-dominated security alliance of several ex-Soviet nations as tensions rise between the two allies.
U.K. nurse Lucy Letby goes on trial for attempting to murder baby
Former British nurse Lucy Letby, convicted last year of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others, went on trial on Wednesday accused of the attempted murder of another newborn in her care.
Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair
Foreign actors are trying to interfere with the Canadian media, and journalists and their bosses need to be aware of it, the chairman of Parliament's national security committee warned on Wednesday.
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'Extreme noodle varieties': Social media challenge prompts ramen recall in Denmark
Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
Rise of rare bacterial disease not expected to 'spiral out of control': doctor
While a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis is on the rise in some provinces across Canada, an infectious diseases specialist says it’s not expected to 'spiral out of control.'
A 98-year-old man's liver was donated. He is believed to be the oldest American organ donor ever
Orville Allen lived a lifetime of service, and when he died at age 98 he had one last thing to give: his liver. Allen, a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War and a longtime educator in rural southeastern Missouri, is the oldest American to ever donate an organ, transplant organizations said.
SpaceX retrieves space junk from farms near Ituna, Sask.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX Tuesday morning.
B.C. has jurisdiction in intimate image case even though video was made out of province: tribunal
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices at his companies if OpenAI is integrated into iOS
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Kevin Spacey says he was 'too handsy' in the past
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80
Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.
Matty Healy's mom says The 1975 singer and model Gabbriette Bechtel are engaged
The 1975's Matty Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel are engaged, according to Healy's mother, the English actor Denise Welch.
Canadian Western Bank shares soar after National Bank tie-up announced
Shares of Canadian Western Bank surged Wednesday on the news National Bank was buying it at a $5-billion valuation, while shares of other mid-sized banks also saw some gains as the acquisition trend continued.
Quebecor complains to Competition Bureau about Loblaw-Glentel agreement
Quebecor Inc. says it has filed a complaint with the Competition Bureau regarding an agreement between Loblaw and wireless carriers Bell and Rogers, through their joint venture Glentel.
Indigenous consortium enters deal to purchase Northwestel for $1 billion
Bell Canada says it is selling Northwestel Inc. to Sixty North Unity, a consortium of Indigenous communities from the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, for around $1 billion.
Alberta's Moraine Lake named among the most beautiful in the world
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Iconic B.C. museum reopens after 'cutting-edge' 18-month seismic upgrade
One of Canada's most prominent museums is reopening after an 18-month upgrade for "cutting-edge" base-isolation retrofitting that would allow it to survive a once-in-2,500-year earthquake.
A flight attendant's secrets to surviving long-haul flights
Any air travel can be stressful, but facing down a long-haul flight can be especially intimidating.
Blue Jays trade Biggio, cash to Dodgers for pitching prospect Fisher
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for utility player Cavan Biggio and cash considerations.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas fails in challenge to rules that bar her from elite women's races
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
Jerry West, a 3-time Hall of Fame selection and the NBA logo, dies at 86
Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.
Calgary warns of fake parking ticket scam: 'Destroy it'
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
Auto insurers telling drivers to install anti-theft measures or pay higher premium
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Video captures whale breaching off Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans line up to meet the Trailer Park Boys at promotional event
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
An 11-year-old Ottawa girl wants to change the rules around backyard chickens
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
BREAKING Suspect arrested in killing of Vancouver chef Wataru Kakiuchi
Days after well-known local chef Wataru Kakiuchi was stabbed to death in Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Driver dies after 'large rock' flew through windshield on Hwy. 1, police confirm
The driver who was critically injured after a large rock flew through their windshield on Highway 1 last week has died, police confirmed with CTV News Vancouver.
Officers involved in deadly wrong-way crash have refused to speak with SIU
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
Suspect sexually assaulted child after pretending to be a 17-year-old on Snapchat, police allege
A suspect is facing sexual assault charges in connection with an alleged child luring and Toronto police say they are concerned there could be further victims.
Toronto has one of the highest unemployment rates in Canada. Are you struggling to find work?
Labour force data released by Statistics Canada last week is shedding light on just how many people in the City of Toronto are out of work.
Bear attack closes trails, campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park
A bear attack in Waterton Lakes National Park has forced the closure of several trails and campgrounds in the area.
Gymnastics coach in Ottawa and Kingston pleads guilty to sex crimes against minors
A gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in Ottawa and Kingston has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison
Largest battery storage system in Canada coming to eastern Ontario
Electric cars, heat pumps and a growing population are creating an increased need for more electricity, and a battery storage system will help to provide power during those peak periods.
1 person dead following two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says one person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville Ont. Wednesday morning.
Desjardins data breach: Laval police say 3 suspects arrested, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
Quebec Premier Legault is pushing for more provincial powers amid sagging polls
Quebec's premier says he wants to find new powers to boost his province's autonomy within Canada, but experts are keeping their expectations in check.
Quebec coroner calls for more domestic violence resources after murder of family
On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office released Coroner Andrée Kronström's inquest report into the deaths of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and Adam, Aksil and Nabil Yssaad, which occurred in December 2019 in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.
Boy reports finding human remains, refuses to say where
Strathcona County and Edmonton police are trying to identify a boy who reported finding human remains last week.
Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal shooting in McCauley earlier this week
A man who was killed in central Edmonton earlier this week was shot, police confirmed on Wednesday.
Police search for 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since early May
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a teen girl who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in New Brunswick
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Queens County, Moncton and the southeast, and the Kennebecasis Valley/Kings County in New Brunswick.
Warm summer forecast for much of Canada, but how about the Maritimes?
Environment and Climate Change Canada expects a warmer than average summer for most of Canada.
Teen facing charges related to the theft of vehicles in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia: RCMP
A 17-year-old from Wilmot, N.B., is facing a string of charges for allegedly stealing vehicles in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia earlier this month.
Winnipeg police shoot man wielding knife, trying to set car on fire
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after the Winnipeg Police Service shot and injured a man on Notre Dame Avenue who was allegedly wielding a knife and tried to set a car on fire Tuesday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portion of Manitoba
Manitoba weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued in province
First Nations children in Manitoba have higher interaction with CFS before age 5: study
Indigenous families are disproportionately impacted by family separation, with one in three First Nations infants in Manitoba having a file open with Child and Family Services (CFS), according to a newly published study.
Sask. RCMP responds to 'serious' collision near Esterhazy
Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 9 near the communities of Stockholm and Esterhazy.
Saskatchewan judge dismisses application to reopen trial of accused killer snared in 'Mr. Big' sting
A King's Bench judge has dismissed Greg Fertuck's last-minute applications to either reopen his trial so he can bring in a new firearms expert, or apply for a mistrial.
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
Teen charged after stealing rideshare vehicle at gunpoint in Kitchener: WRPS
One teen has been arrested and another person is at large after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a rideshare vehicle was stolen in Kitchener on Tuesday.
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
Saskatoon's Fairhaven School closed after man found seriously injured
Saskatoon's Fairhaven School was closed for the day on Wednesday due to a heavy police presence nearby.
Northern Ont. provincial park closed as police continue manhunt
Ontario Provincial Police say they are not letting up on their search for a northeastern Ontario man who may know something about a recent homicide in the Timmins area and efforts have closed a local provincial park.
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
First of 4 built-in-London, Ont. armoured vehicles heading overseas to assist Ukrainian troops
The first four of 50 new Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSV) built in London, Ont. are on their way to Europe.
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
London Hydro names new CEO
London Hydro has a new chief executive officer.
'Person in distress' at Barrie marina
Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.
Roundabout shut out to traffic in Essa
Roundabout on County Road 56 closed for construction.
Fiery crash in Ramara Township closes Highway 12
Three people sent to hospital after fiery crash on McNeil Street in Ramara Twp.
GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.
Windsor police team up with family services to reduce intimate partner violence
The Windsor Police Service and Family Services Windsor-Essex are teaming up to reduce incidents of intimate partner violence.
'It’s only a matter of time so let’s be prepared': GLIER researcher on future pandemics
The Ontario Government will end its wastewater surveillance program as of July 31.
Coroner's inquest will hear details of B.C. man's death in police shooting
British Columbia's coroners service will hold an inquest next month to investigate the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed by police on Vancouver Island.
Road to recovery long for officer injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shooting
Two years since a pivotal day in the line of duty, Const. Steven Reichert is walking again and is back in uniform twice a week.
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Bombers snap five-game losing streak with 10-4 triumph over Lethbridge Bulls
The Brooks Bombers snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday night, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 11-6.
Warmer-than-average summer expected for southern Alberta: ECCC
Summer is just about in full swing with temperatures set to reach more than 20 C over the next few days, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says things may only get hotter from here.
Undercover officers testify at murder-conspiracy trial around Coutts, Alta. blockade
A female undercover officer who infiltrated the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told court the job is surveillance and interdiction, but seduction is not a tool of the trade.
Northern Ont. provincial park closed as police continue manhunt
Ontario Provincial Police say they are not letting up on their search for a northeastern Ontario man who may know something about a recent homicide in the Timmins area and efforts have closed a local provincial park.
'We don’t have a favourite': Rival Sturgeon Falls chip stands that serve up friendly competition now both up for sale
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.