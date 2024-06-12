Politics

    • LeBlanc stops short of directing inquiry to name meddling MPs, at least for now

    Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc arrives to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Patrick Doyle / The Canadian Press) Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc arrives to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Patrick Doyle / The Canadian Press)
    Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc is affirming a plan to have an ongoing commission of inquiry delve into allegations about MPs colluding with foreign meddlers.

    But LeBlanc is stopping short, at least for now, of accepting a demand from one senator to give commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue the power to publicly name MPs involved in interference.

    The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians said in a public report last week that some MPs wittingly assisted the efforts of foreign states to interfere in Canadian politics.

    The House of Commons voted Tuesday in favour of a Bloc Québécois motion to have the federal inquiry examine the unproven accusations.

    The Green Party's Elizabeth May, who has top secret-level security clearance, said Tuesday she was "vastly relieved" after reading an unredacted version of the report.

    May said she believes the small number of MPs named in the report did not knowingly set out to betray Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

