    • Suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels sees missile strike ship in Gulf of Aden, officials say

    A fighter jet parks on the deck of the USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower near the Red Sea on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Bernat Armangue / AP Photo) A fighter jet parks on the deck of the USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower near the Red Sea on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Bernat Armangue / AP Photo)
    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -

    A suspected attack Thursday by Yemen's Houthi rebels saw a missile strike a ship in the Gulf of Aden, authorities said, the latest such assault in their campaign over the Israel-Hamas war.

    The attack happened in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said, without elaborating.

    The private security firm Ambrey said a merchant vessel made a radio distress call saying it had been struck by a missile.

    The ship "was en route from Malaysia to Venice, Italy," Ambrey said. It added the ship was "aligned with the Houthi target profile," without elaborating.

    The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge Thursday's attack, but it typically takes the rebels hours or even days to claim them. The attack follows the Houthis launching a boat-borne bomb attack against a commercial ship in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

    The Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital nearly a decade ago and have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition since shortly after, have been targeting shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor.

    They say the attacks are aimed at stopping the war and supporting the Palestinians, though the attacks often target vessels that have nothing to do with the conflict.

    The war in Gaza has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians there, while hundreds of others have been killed in Israeli operations in the West Bank. It began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

    The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, killed three sailors, seized one vessel and sunk another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration. A U.S.-led airstrike campaign has targeted the Houthis since January, with a series of strikes May 30 killing at least 16 people and wounding 42 others, the rebels say.

