Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside

Kia is set to recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk caused by a faulty front seat adjustment knob.

A total of 20,563 Telluride models from 2020 to 2024 are affected in Canada. A similar recall in the U.S. is impacting 462,869 vehicles.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one of the seat adjustment knobs can become stuck and cause the front power seat motor to overheat, potentially leading to fire when parked or driving.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Kia Canada recommends vehicle owners park their vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall repair has been performed," a Kia Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca.

It could be seven weeks or more before repairs begin in Canada.

"All owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail beginning July 31, 2024, with instructions to bring their vehicle to a Kia dealer," the Kia Canada spokesperson said by email. "Dealers will be instructed to install a bracket to reinforce the power seat switch back cover(s) and replace the seat slide knob(s) with an improved one."

While there have been no reports of injuries or deaths in Canada and the U.S., American authorities have recorded at least one under-seat fire and six incidents of localized melting in the seat tilt motor between August 2022 and March 2024. No fires have been reported in Canada.

A May 29 U.S. report flagged warning signs with the vehicles, including being unable to adjust the seat, seeing smoke rise from under the seat, or noticing a burning or melting smell.

While the U.S. recall was declared on June 7, the Canadian recall has not yet been officially announced by Kia or Transport Canada.

Transport Canada maintains an online motor vehicle safety recall database that can be searched for updates.

"When Transport Canada is notified of a recall from a vehicle manufacturer, Transport Canada shares the information in the database," a Transport Canada spokesperson previously told CTVNews.ca.

"Transport Canada recommends that all vehicle owners register their vehicle with the manufacturer to ensure they are notified when a safety recall is issued, and to make arrangements to have any recalls repaired as soon as possible when they are notified to do so."

Kia Telluride SUVs from 2020 to 2024 have been subject to at least 10 other recalls in Canada for issues impacting everything from airbags to engine valves, with more than 36,000 vehicles affected. The 2024 Kia Telluride, meanwhile, recently earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's "Top Safety Pick+" rating and is also Edmund's top-ranked mid-size three-row SUV.

