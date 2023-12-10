Politics

    • Federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024: CP sources

    Dental instruments are shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff Dental instruments are shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff
    Ottawa -

    Government officials say the new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May. 

    The officials, who provided a briefing on the condition they not be named, say details of the $13-billion program are expected to be announced at a press conference on Monday morning.

    The insurance plan is a condition of the Liberals' supply-and-confidence deal with the New Democrats to secure the opposition party's support on key votes.

    The deal calls for a plan that would offer dental benefits directly to low- and middle-income Canadians without private insurance.

    Applications are expected to open as early as next week, starting with qualifying seniors over the age of 87, but it will take months before they can start to claim the benefits. 

    Eligibility will gradually expand over the course of the year to include all seniors, children under the age of 18 and people with disabilities. 

    More coming. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.

