Politics

Federal budget announces measures for open banking, predatory lending and bank fees

Share

The federal budget announced several measures affecting the banking sector, including long-promised details about a framework for open banking.

Open banking is a system that would allow consumers to easily access their financial data across multiple institutions, apps and services.

The specifics will come with legislation to be tabled before the end of the year, but the federal budget sets out six core elements for the framework.

It also names the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada to oversee and enforce the system.

The budget earmarks $4.1 million over three years for the Finance Department to complete the policy work necessary to establish and maintain the oversight entity and framework.

Other budget measures involving the financial sector include a crackdown on the interest rates predatory lenders can charge, and actions to lower banking fees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.

IN DEPTH

Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

Opinion

opinion

opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Local Spotlight

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Ottawa

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Regina

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

London

Barrie

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News