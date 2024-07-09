Politics

    • Chiefs pass resolution reversing course on forensic audit of AFN

    National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak gives her opening address at the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly in Montreal, July 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak gives her opening address at the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly in Montreal, July 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The Assembly of First Nations passed an emergency resolution at its general assembly in Montreal Tuesday calling off a forensic audit that had been pushed by former national chief RoseAnne Archibald before she was ousted as national chief last year.

    The resolution said the audit of the AFN's books was "not warranted and should not be undertaken" on the advice of accounting firm BDO which did a review.

    Archibald first called for the audit in 2022 as allegations of financial impropriety were levied at the AFN. At the annual general assembly that year chiefs voted in favour of a resolution to audit 10 years of AFN finances with special attention on salaries and contracts.

    After she was voted out in June 2023, Archibald said the audit should still go ahead.

    In an emergency resolution Tuesday, chiefs voted to cancel it and instead directed the assembly to comply with the Canada Labour Code.

    The resolution said the BDO review had focused on three things: severance packages for former employees, contracts and credit cards.

    "BDO collected documents to review and conducted interviews with various individuals, including past and present AFN employees and former national chief Archibald," the resolution says.

    As a result of that review, BDO concluded a forensic audit is not recommended, but that the AFN should update its financial policies and enforcement provisions.

    The resolution also calls for the AFN to update all of its policies to ensure there are clear processes for contracting procedures and enforcement.

    Chiefs also say the organization must impose strict compliance policies on the use of the credit cards it issues. Failure to submit receipts will result in the cancellation of cards, the resolution says.

    An amendment that would have required those procedural changes to be completed within one year was voted down.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

    Correction

    A previous version incorrectly said an amendment was voted down that would have required procedural changes be completed within five years. The amendment would have require the changes within one year.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech

    Joe Biden forcefully defended the foreign policy achievements of his presidency as he welcomed NATO member states to a Washington summit on Tuesday that is being closely watched by allies at home and abroad for proof the embattled U.S. president can still lead.

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    • Citing personal reasons, Green Party deputy leader steps down

      Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing 'personal reasons.' Pedneault – who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a 'heartbroken' Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News