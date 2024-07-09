Trudeau attends NATO leaders' summit as Russia escalates aggression toward Ukraine

WASHINGTON -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive about Canada's defence spending Tuesday as he gave a speech ahead of the NATO leaders' summit in Washington, D.C.

Trudeau spoke to about 100 people at the Canadian Embassy, touting Canada's leadership in the alliance on climate change and the recent accreditation of the country's first NATO centre of excellence in Montreal, which is focused on climate change and security.

He also made note of the elephant in the room: the fact that allies are looking for assurances that his government will present a plan to meet the defence spending target it agreed to last year.

"When we took office, Canada was spending less than one per cent of our GDP on defence each year, but we vowed to change that, and we have followed through on our word," he said.

NATO countries agreed to spend at least the equivalent of two per cent of their national gross domestic product on defence, but Canada has long fallen short of the target.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., has said she's faced some pressure on the issue from American officials, who expect every country to step up as much as it can.

Hillman joined Trudeau on Tuesday morning for a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The meeting included at least three of the 23 senators who wrote Trudeau a letter in May urging him to come to the summit with a clear plan to meet the NATO target.

Under Canada's new defence policy, the federal government estimates its defence spending will rise to 1.76 per cent of GDP by 2029-30. The senators called that "profoundly disappointing" in the letter.

On Monday afternoon, Defence Minister Bill Blair said he looks forward to talking with allies about the "credible, verifiable" defence spending plan.

The 32 NATO leaders are marking the alliance's 75th anniversary this week as Russia escalates its aggression toward Ukraine.

The war will top the agenda of the three-day summit following Russian missile attacks Monday that left death and destruction, including at a large children's hospital in Kyiv.

New, robust measures to support Ukraine are set to be announced during the summit, and officials say there will be information on the war-ravaged country's efforts toward NATO membership.

At last year's summit, attendees agreed that Ukraine should join the alliance once conditions permit -- namely, the end of the Russian invasion and Ukraine making a series of democratic reforms to stamp out corruption.

Trudeau is expected to make forceful comments about the need to stay resolute in backing Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a D.C. memorial dedicated to the millions of people who died in the man-made famine of 1932-33 known as the Holodomor on Tuesday morning.

He posted on social media that he plans to ask NATO allies for more air-defence systems, more F-16 fighter jets, more money and "the necessary decisive actions by America and Europe" to defeat Russia.

Trudeau is also slated to meet with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday with an aim to talk about how the relationship between Canada and the U.S. is working.

Topics such as electric vehicles, critical minerals and energy transformation will be on the table.

Trudeau's scheduled meetings with American politicians come as the possibility of a second Donald Trump administration hangs over the summit.

The prime minister faced criticism after Trump was first elected in 2016 for being unprepared, and their relationship faced struggles throughout the Republican's four-year tenure.

In advance of the presidential election this fall, the Liberal government’s Team Canada has been pounding the pavement across the U.S. to make sure Canadians are prepared for any outcome.

Trudeau talked about the two countries' economic ties during a meeting with Wes Moore, the democratic governor of Maryland, on Monday. He emphasized the importance of working together at a time of uncertainty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.