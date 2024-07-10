World

    • U.K. police are searching for man armed with crossbow after 3 women were killed in a home near London

    In a photo posted to X, U.K. police are seeking the public's help in locating suspect Kyle Clifford after three women were killed (Hertfordshire Police Department) In a photo posted to X, U.K. police are seeking the public's help in locating suspect Kyle Clifford after three women were killed (Hertfordshire Police Department)
    Share
    LONDON -

    British police were hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow on Wednesday after three women were killed in a house near London.

    Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder.

    Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson of Herfordshire Police said Clifford is believed to have targeted the women, who were related.

    "The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been an horrific incident, involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow and other weapons may also have been used," Simpson said.

    Police said the three women -- ages 25, 28 and 61 -- were found seriously injured in a house in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening. Police and ambulance crews tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

    A forensic officer at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, after an incident on Tuesday evening, in Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

    Police did not say whether Clifford, who is from London, was connected to the women.

    Clifford may still be armed and the public was warned not to approach him.

    "Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police," Simpson said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News