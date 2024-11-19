'Embarrassed': NDP MP calls on Randy Boissonnault to resign over false Indigenous claims
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
Randy Boissonnault has been described as Indigenous multiple times in communications from the Liberal party.
In 2018 at a heritage committee meeting, he referred to himself as "non-status adopted Cree from Alberta," adding his great-grandmother was a "full-blooded Cree woman" — a statement he has repeated on other occasions.
He recently walked back those comments and said his family members belong to the Métis Nation of Alberta, after reporting by the National Post revealed that a company he co-owned had applied for government contracts while claiming to be Indigenous-owned.
The Opposition Conservatives focused their question period attacks on Boissonnault and his identity claims both Monday and Tuesday, demanding he be fired.
NDP MP Blake Desjarlais joined those calls Tuesday. Desjarlais, who is Métis, told reporters Tuesday that Indigenous people have been victimized by what has happened, and that people in Boissonnault's Edmonton Centre riding are "embarrassed."
"This race-shifting that's taking place is very concerning," Desjarlais said.
"If he does not resign, it's incumbent upon the prime minister to kick someone like that out."
Boissonnault's spokeswoman said he "remains focused on serving Edmontonians and all Canadians" when asked about the calls for him to step down on Tuesday.
Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Minister Randy Boissonnault speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/AP Photo)
Last week he apologized, saying, "I wasn't as clear as I could have been about who I am and my family's history," adding that he was learning about his family’s heritage "in real time."
The company Boissonnault founded before he was re-elected in 2021 has been under intense scrutiny for months. The Conservatives allege he continued working for the company while serving as a cabinet minister. Boissonnault has denied that.
Conservative MP Michael Barrett said last week Boissonnault should testify before the ethics committee on his claims to Indigenous identity so he can "answer truthfully for these serious allegations of fraud."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier on Tuesday that Boissonnault has addressed questions about his identity, and that an "extremely important" part of reconciliation is empowering Indigenous communities and people to participate in the economy.
"The question of identity is an extremely delicate one for the federal government to weigh in on," he said.
"It is much more important that Indigenous communities themselves make determinations around the framework and the rules they have, and we will continue to work with them on those."
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu was pressed on the issue repeatedly at a House of Commons committee studying Indigenous procurement but would not say whether she thinks Boissonnault should remain in cabinet.
"I think you're saying a lot by not saying a lot, minister," said Conservative MP Garnett Genuis.
Desjarlais said Hajdu's non-answer on the subject makes it clear the government's intent is to try to "skirt this under the rug."
At the centre of the concerns raised about Boissonnault in recent weeks is the Liberal government's Indigenous businesses directory.
The current directory provides the federal government with names of businesses they could consider using to meet their Indigenous procurement target, which states a minimum five per cent of the total value of government contracts should be held by Indigenous-owned businesses. But some have complained there are businesses on the list that shouldn't be included.
Hajdu told the committee the company Boissonnault founded was not listed on that directory.
Shannin Metatawabin, the chief executive officer of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association, spoke to the same committee in late October about what he called fraud that is "siphoning billions away from First Nations businesses that represent less than one per cent of the $22 billion the government spends on goods and services each year."
"The numbers are stark, and so is the impact. Fraudulent claims of procurement drain opportunities and hinder First Nations community growth, job creation and economic stability," Metatawabin told MPs.
He called for the Indigenous business list to be transferred to Indigenous organizations, including his own.
Hajdu has long said change is coming to the directory.
She said in June consultations are ongoing about which group should take over and monitor the list, and noted there is disagreement about who should be the "keeper" of the list and who should be on it.
Part of the issue is that national Indigenous organizations -- including the Assembly of First Nations, the Métis National Council and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami -- are not always in agreement as to who is an Indigenous person.
The Assembly of First Nations, for example, has called for Canada to cease negotiations with the Métis Nation of Ontario on the basis they say the group represents people who are not legitimately Métis. The provincial organization has continuously defended its membership.
On Tuesday, Hajdu said there is still no consensus.
Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, who is Métis, said Boissonnault has "always been an ally" to the Liberal Indigenous caucus and Indigenous members of the party. Other Liberal MPs who were asked questions by reporters agreed Boissonnault should stay in cabinet.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Embarrassed': NDP MP calls on Randy Boissonnault to resign over false Indigenous claims
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients.
Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
An emotional Rafael Nadal retires at the Davis Cup after he loses and Spain is eliminated
Rafael Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.
Anonymous male celebrity files extortion lawsuit against attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
Ukraine now has long-range missiles and Russia rewrote its nuclear policy. Are we on the verge of atomic warfare?
The four-year-old document has a bland, bureaucratic title — 'Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence' — but its contents are chilling, especially with its newest revisions.
SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket, but passes up catching it with mechanical arms
SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms.
Canada
-
Historic federal prison in Laval could soon become housing
The historic Saint-Vincent-de-Paul federal prison, built in 1873 in Laval, Que., could become housing after Canada opened it up for development.
-
Moncton’s Ukrainian community reflects on 1,000 days of war
The Ukrainian community in Moncton is reflecting on 1,000 days of war, and how that has impacted their lives, as well as their loved ones.
-
What three storms impacting the country have in common
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
-
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
-
Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients.
-
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
World
-
Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
-
Alex Jones and his allies are desperately trying to stop the sale of Infowars to The Onion
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sued a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee and the families of some of the Sandy Hook victims in an attempt to stop the sale of his media empire Infowars to the satirical news outlet The Onion.
-
Iran defies international pressure, increasing its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium, UN says
Iran has defied international demands to rein in its nuclear program and has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen Tuesday by The Associated Press.
-
Ukraine now has long-range missiles and Russia rewrote its nuclear policy. Are we on the verge of atomic warfare?
The four-year-old document has a bland, bureaucratic title — 'Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence' — but its contents are chilling, especially with its newest revisions.
-
Stealth fighters and a massive mothership drone: The high-tech weapons China unveiled at its largest airshow
China showed off its rapidly advancing military technology by unveiling a string of cutting-edge hardware at the country’s largest airshow last week.
-
Trump chooses billionaire and key transition adviser Howard Lutnick for commerce secretary
President-elect Donald Trump chose Howard Lutnick as his nominee for commerce secretary, a position in which he'd have a key role in carrying out Trump's plans to raise and enforce tariffs.
Politics
-
'It's not about me': Human rights activist Irwin Cotler on alleged Iranian assassination plot
Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler — who was the target of an alleged foiled assassination plot by agents of Iran — says he isn’t concerned about the alleged threats, because he has confidence in his protective detail.
-
'Embarrassed': NDP MP calls on Randy Boissonnault to resign over false Indigenous claims
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
-
Government spending in limbo as Conservatives, Liberals continue game of chicken in House
The federal government is asking Parliament for approval to spend billions of dollars, but the ongoing stalemate in the House of Commons could prevent the Liberals from getting the green light.
Health
-
Bacteria and mold found during inspection of Tom’s of Maine facility, FDA says
An inspection this year of a Tom’s of Maine’s facility in Sanford, Maine, turned up several violations, including bacteria in water used to make toothpaste, bacterial growth in another type of toothpaste and “a black mold-like substance” near manufacturing equipment, according to a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration to the CEO of the company’s parent firm.
-
Mental health worsening across Canada, access to care is uneven, report says
Kristin Pardy hid her bulimia for more than 10 years.
-
Sitting too much linked to heart disease –– even if you work out, according to new study
Sitting at your desk all day may put you at greater risk for heart disease –– even if you work out in your spare time, according to new research.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket, but passes up catching it with mechanical arms
SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms.
-
Forget driverless cars. One company wants autonomous helicopters to spray crops and fight fires
Hector Xu founded Rotor Technologies in 2021 and developed unmanned helicopters. Rotor has built two autonomous Sprayhawks and aims to have as many as 20 ready for market next year.
-
Calgary teacher on an Antarctic expedition
A Calgary teacher is embarking on the trip of a lifetime to one of the coldest places on the planet.
Entertainment
-
Anonymous male celebrity files extortion lawsuit against attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
-
Gordon Lightfoot's 'Sundown' guitar sells for US$350,000 in auction
Gordon Lightfoot's treasured "Sundown" guitar will remain in Canadian hands after it sold for US$350,000 in an estate auction over the weekend.
Business
-
With Trump headed to White House, Canada has its eyes on Chinese investment in Mexico
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday she shares the "legitimate" concerns of U.S. officials about Mexico becoming a back door for China to wedge its way into the North American trading regime.
-
Booze rollout 'saved a lot of stores from closing,' chair of Ontario Convenience Store Association says
It's been a little over two months since corner stores around the province began stocking booze on their shelves and the chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association says the new alcoholic offerings have been a lifeline for many businesses in the province.
-
Alex Jones and his allies are desperately trying to stop the sale of Infowars to The Onion
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sued a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee and the families of some of the Sandy Hook victims in an attempt to stop the sale of his media empire Infowars to the satirical news outlet The Onion.
Lifestyle
-
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
-
Shake Shack cheeseburgers to be served in first class on Delta flights
Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.
-
Think you're too young for life insurance? Buying early can help save on premiums
Buying life insurance in your 20s can feel like an added cost to an already long list of expenses. But experts say it can safeguard loved ones if life doesn't go as planned.
Sports
-
An emotional Rafael Nadal retires at the Davis Cup after he loses and Spain is eliminated
Rafael Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.
-
One year after hockey player's death, few in the NHL wear neck guards. Here's why 2 Vancouver Canucks do.
Just over a year since professional hockey player Adam Johnson died after another player’s skate cut his neck during a game in England, adoption of neck protection among the sport’s top players remains low.
-
Canucks forward J.T. Miller taking 'indefinite leave,' team says
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
Autos
-
Toyota Highlander tops list of most stolen vehicles in 2023: Equite Association
An insurance crime and fraud prevention group says the Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, dethroning the Honda CR-V as the nation's top stolen car for two years in a row.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
-
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Local Spotlight
'How are ya?': Toronto podcaster's prank calls to Nova Scotians leads to successful series
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Vancouver
-
One year after hockey player's death, few in the NHL wear neck guards. Here's why 2 Vancouver Canucks do.
Just over a year since professional hockey player Adam Johnson died after another player’s skate cut his neck during a game in England, adoption of neck protection among the sport’s top players remains low.
-
Do you recognize this man? Suspect sought in North Vancouver sex assaults
Authorities have released new video of a suspect sought in a series of groping incidents reported in North Vancouver over recent months.
-
Vancouver resident nabs $1M lottery win just before Christmas
This year’s festivities are set to be a touch more magical for one Vancouver resident, thanks to an early Christmas bonus of a cool $1 million.
Toronto
-
Man charged with attempted murder after one person shot while trying to stop Mississauga home invasion
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed home invasions in Mississauga, Toronto, and Brampton, including one incident where one person was shot and seriously injured.
-
Here are the most stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2023
The Lexus RX has topped this year’s list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario as the auto theft crisis continues to worsen across the province and country.
-
Premier Ford says Toronto's estimate of bike lane removal cost 'bunch of hogwash'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the City of Toronto’s early estimate of the cost to remove three major bike lanes is 'a bunch of hogwash.'
Calgary
-
Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients.
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
-
11 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024
Almost a dozen Calgary eateries are featured on a new list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024.
Ottawa
-
Federal land in Ottawa's west end now available for housing
The federal government is making a piece of land available for future housing in Ottawa's west end, on land around the historic building that houses a Keg Restaurant.
-
Ottawa restaurant claims spot on Canada's top 100 list
A cozy dining spot in Ottawa's Little Italy has cracked OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2024.
-
Witness describes 'tense' atmosphere before deadly arrest on second day of Abdi inquest
A coroner's inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi continued Tuesday with an off-duty paramedic testifying about the "tense" atmosphere inside and outside the Hintonburg coffee shop where Ottawa police were initially called for reports about a man sexually assaulting women.
Montreal
-
Quebec agrees to delay dismantling of homeless encampment in east Montreal
The dismantling of a homeless encampment this week in Montreal's east end has been averted — for now.
-
Montreal wants assault weapons banned before buy back program starts
Mayor Valerie Plante is urging the federal government to implement wider gun control measures by banning all assault weapons before Canada starts its buy back program.
-
Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to Montreal billionaire Robert Miller
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
Edmonton
-
Chiropractor charged with sexual assault in Edmonton
An Edmonton chiropractor has been charged with sexual assault and the Edmonton Police Service believes there may be more victims.
-
Scammers have stolen more than $37M in Edmonton this year. Here's how
From text messages to phone calls and in-person interactions, scam artists are trying to con you out of your money.
-
Ex-employee alleges mishandling in long-term care outbreak, province says no complaints
An Edmonton man is calling on his former workplace to "step it up" following an alleged mishandling of a COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care facility.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man's disappearance now ruled a homicide
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
-
N.S. teacher previously charged with sexual offences with student facing new charges for breaching conditions: RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia says a teacher who was previously charged for sexual offences with a student is facing new charges after contacting a youth victim.
-
Woman, 68, charged with stunting after driving 66 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police
A 68-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked her driving 66 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Winnipeg
-
Police say threat resolved after report of man with knife at University of Manitoba
An incident involving reports of a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus has been resolved according to Winnipeg police.
-
Blizzard conditions met migrants at Manitoba-Minnesota border crossing, trial hears
Witnesses have testified about brutal cold along the border between Manitoba and Minnesota, where a family from India froze to death in early 2022 while trying to walk into the United States.
-
Throne speech promises ER wait times strategy, more competition for grocers
A new ER wait times strategy, more surgeons in Selkirk, and a plan to ban restrictive practices that stifle competition for grocery stores were among the promises laid out in the NDP government’s throne speech.
Regina
-
Sask. experiences first snowfall of the winter season, conditions affecting travellers
Since Monday night, snow has been falling in Saskatchewan in many areas throughout the province. This has caused chaos both on the roads for drivers and those passengers travelling by air.
-
Provincial emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday
Those in Saskatchewan may get an alert on their cell phones, TV, and radio Wednesday afternoon as part of a provincial emergency alert test.
-
'Means the world to me': Warriors' Lakovic set to compete in inaugural top prospects challenge
The Canadian Hockey League [CHL] has replaced the annual "Top Prospects Game" with a newly branded "CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge." It features 40 of the top draft-eligible players from across the CHL and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.
Kitchener
-
Mother says spreading kindness is helping her heal after son’s tragic death
The mother of a man who was fatally shot in Cambridge is marking the painful anniversary of his death by giving to others.
-
Council approves plan to build 45-storey tower at former CTV Kitchener studio
The City of Kitchener has given the green light for a new 45-storey residential tower at the former home of CTV Kitchener, despite concerns from neighbours.
-
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon medical aesthetics business closes, leaving clients out thousands
Clients of a medical aesthetics business in Saskatoon are left waiting for any indication their pre-bought services will be fulfilled after the business closed permanently.
-
Saskatoon clearing priority streets after first major snowfall
Saskatoon residents woke to find the city under a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with around 10 centimetres falling overnight and more on the way.
-
Saskatchewan NDP urges Moe to address high food prices in light of scurvy cases
Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP says Premier Scott Moe's government needs to address high food prices in light of recent scurvy cases in the province's north.
Northern Ontario
-
'Embarrassed': NDP MP calls on Randy Boissonnault to resign over false Indigenous claims
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
-
Drinking water advisory issued for certain streets in Greater Sudbury
People living on Morris Street east of Van Horne and all streets leading off Morris in Greater Sudbury are under a drinking water advisory, the health unit said Tuesday.
-
Seven-month road construction project comes to an end in Timmins
The City of Timmins is putting the final touches on Algonquin Boulevard East, between Balsam Street and Brunette Road.
London
-
'The word Labatt is missing': Sign stolen from entrance to Labatt Park
The entrance to Labatt Park looks a little different after thieves stole part of the metal sign.
-
City seeks feedback from residents in subdivisions under construction
If you live in a neighbourhood that’s still under construction, you may not realize that most of the basic city services are the responsibility of the developer, as opposed to the city itself.
-
Road closures for BRT work in London
Work on the BRT traffic lights will result in some overnight lane closures in London.
Barrie
-
Armed and barricaded person in Barrie's north end, immediate area evacuated
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
-
One person seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Barrie
Police in Barrie are investigating what they believe could be a hit-and-run after an individual was found in the city’s north end Tuesday morning with serious injuries.
-
Gravel truck driver charged after rollover collision
Provincial police are investigating a gravel truck rollover in Kawartha Lakes Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Warrant issued for murder suspect in death of missing Windsor man
An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for a 30-year-old woman wanted related to the death of a man who went missing earlier this year.
-
'It’s a weapon': Coalition of Ontario councillors oppose use of notwithstanding clause
A total of 41 Ontario councillors have signed onto their own letter in opposition to the potential use of the notwithstanding clause as a means to address encampment, mental health and addictions crises. It’s in response to the letter to the premier from a dozen mayors backing the use of the measure if necessary.
-
Defence lawyer accuses RCMP of 'trickery' in terrorism interview
The defence lawyer in the ongoing Bertrand trial has accused the RCMP of “trickery” during an interview.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings on major routes due to incoming storm
BC Ferries has cancelled Tuesday evening's sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island in anticipation of an incoming storm.
-
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
-
One year after hockey player's death, few in the NHL wear neck guards. Here's why 2 Vancouver Canucks do.
Just over a year since professional hockey player Adam Johnson died after another player’s skate cut his neck during a game in England, adoption of neck protection among the sport’s top players remains low.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police advise of changes amid Canada Post workers strike
The ongoing Canada Post workers strike is affecting the ability of many to go about their day-to-day, Lethbridge Police Service included.
-
Alleged Lethbridge drug house on Eagle Road shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying officers were frequently called to the home over complaints about drug activity.
-
Lethbridge charities launch 2024 Christmas Hope campaign
Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas. Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Interactive experience for Taylor Swift fans in Sudbury
Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour stops in Toronto last week and the frenzy for the pop star is expanding north with a tribute show and event later this month.
-
-
Police search for federal offender with ties to Thunder Bay
The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.