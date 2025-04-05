ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney outlines Liberal plan to boost skilled trades workforce, increase mobility

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about tariffs during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday April 3, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.