Draft speech on residential schools edited out blaming Ottawa for abuse: documents

Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?

Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.

OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun

'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises virtually during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.

  • Anxiety rises over claims in Kenya's close presidential vote

    Human rights groups on Wednesday warned anxious Kenyans over 'rising levels of false or misleading information being shared on social media' as the country awaited results of a close presidential election. The electoral commission indicated it would be at least Thursday before a winner is declared.

    Election volunteers take a break during vote counting in Eldoret, Kenya, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

  • Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement

    After he was detained by New Mexico police, the suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque denied any connection to the crimes that shook the city and its small Muslim community -- and told authorities he was so unnerved by the violence that he was driving to Houston in search of a new home for his family, court documents said.

  • Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law fuels anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate online

    Research that analyzed social media posts finds that hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ2S+ people surged online after Florida passed a law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

  • U.S. pledges military training, support for Baltic nations

    The U.S. will conduct more military exercises with Baltic nations such as Latvia, and look to provide increased training, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday, saying the U.S. may bring in additional troops from America if needed to bolster the region against any possible threat from Russia.

