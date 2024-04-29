Interim commissioner Duheme to head RCMP permanently

Politics

    RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme waits to appear before the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics committee, Feb. 27, 2024, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme waits to appear before the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics committee, Feb. 27, 2024, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    OTTAWA -

    Mike Duheme is the new head of the RCMP, after filling in the role on an interim basis for the past year.

    Duheme was named interim commissioner in March 2023 following the retirement of Brenda Lucki.

    The Prime Minister's Office says in a press release Duheme's permanent appointment will bring stability to the national police force.

    The PMO says Duheme has been working to advance the RCMP's modernization goals.

    According to his bio, Duheme worked as an RCMP officer for 35 years and was named the first director of the Parliamentary Protective Service in 2015.

    Before being named as Lucki's replacement, he served as the RCMP's deputy commissioner of federal policing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

