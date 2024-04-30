NDP says Ottawa's new grocery task force isn't living up to government promises
The federal government says the task force it created to monitor and investigate grocery retailers' practices has not conducted any probes and doesn't have a mandate to take enforcement action.
The acknowledgement was made earlier this month in response to written questions by the NDP.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said last fall the government would establish a grocery task force within the Office of Consumer Affairs. He described it as a dedicated team that would monitor grocers' work to stabilize food prices, and investigate and uncover practices like shrinkflation.
The April federal budget reiterated the message that the task force is monitoring the grocers’ work on price stabilization, “as well as investigating other price inflation practices in the grocery sector.”
But the task force appears to have less teeth than the government's description suggests.
In February, NDP MP and agri-food critic Alistair MacGregor requested information from the federal government on the task force and its investigations.
The response from the government he received this month says, “As the task force has no mandate to take enforcement actions, it has not conducted any investigations.”
“Why, after making all of these bold pronouncements back in October and bringing a lot of people's hopes up that the government was actually going to do something, why is it that the grocery task force has not conducted any investigations?” MacGregor said in an interview.
He said he was surprised and disappointed to find out the task force has no mandate to investigate.
“I think that is a pretty flimsy excuse coming from the Liberals, actually saying that the task force doesn't have a mandate to take enforcement actions, and therefore it can't conduct any investigations.”
A spokesman for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada provided information on the task force, but didn’t directly answer questions addressed to Champagne about why the government's announcement and budget said the task force would investigate grocers' practices, or about MacGregor’s criticisms.
The task force is operational, and is made up of government officials “dedicated to examining retail and grocery issues with a view to improving affordability for Canadians,” said ISED spokesman Hans Parmar in an email.
Its mandate and responsibilities include providing information, analysis and recommendations; engaging other government departments as well as external experts and representatives; working with consumer groups that are doing research and advocacy work; and promoting information to consumers “so they are aware of their rights and empowering them to make informed marketplace choices,” said Parmar.
MacGregor thinks the task force should be conducting investigations even if it can’t take enforcement action.
“If it were to find anything, it would almost certainly be able to kick that up to the minister's office, who has a greater, much wider array of powers and tools to use, or at least to be able to report back to Parliament and to Canadians on what's really going on in the sector,” he said.
The Liberal government has been putting pressure on Canada’s major grocers to do something about rising food prices, and last fall called them up to Ottawa and demanded they present plans on the actions they were taking.
A House of Commons committee has also been studying the issue of food prices, and has brought executives from the grocers as well as industry experts before the committee to answer questions.
MacGregor said the committee is currently working on a draft of its second report regarding food price inflation, and hopes to table it soon.
Though food inflation has been steadily moderating from its double-digit heights, prices are still significantly higher than they were just a few years ago, and frustration among Canadians with the major grocers has only mounted.
Pressure is also increasing for the grocers to sign on to a grocery code of conduct that seeks to improve fair dealings in the industry, particularly between the big grocers and their suppliers. Loblaw and Walmart said last December that they wouldn’t sign the code as currently drafted, because they think it will raise retail food prices.
There has been talk of the government making the code mandatory as a result, with the House of Commons committee calling on the two holdouts to sign on, or it would recommend that federal and provincial governments adopt legislation to make it mandatory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. If he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.
New cancer treatment approved, but not everyone thinks it's what's best for patients
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
This is how many dentists have actually signed up for Canada's new free dental program
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said.
Police searching for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S., residents asked to shelter in place
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., are being asked to shelter in place as police search for an armed suspect.
UN experts say North Korea missile landed in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Reuters exclusive
The debris from a missile that landed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Jan. 2 was from a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile, United Nations sanctions monitors told a Security Council committee in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.
-
Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah 'with or without a deal' as cease-fire talks with Hamas continue
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the seven-month-long war.
-
Kazakhstan arrests ex-interior minister in connection with unrest that left 238 dead
Authorities in Kazakhstan arrested a former interior minister on Tuesday, in connection with deadly police crackdown on unrest that gripped the country in 2022, Kazakh news media reported.
-
Protesters take over Columbia University's Hamilton Hall in escalation of anti-war demonstrations
Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.
-
U.S. military ships are working to build a pier for Gaza aid. It's going to cost at least US$320 million
A U.S. Navy ship and several Army vessels involved in an American-led effort to bring more aid into the besieged Gaza Strip are offshore of the enclave and building out a floating platform for the operation that the Pentagon has said will cost at least US$320 million.
-
Explosion in Cambodia that killed 20 at an army base was likely caused by mishandling of ammunition
A huge explosion in southwestern Cambodia over the weekend that killed 20 soldiers at an army base appears to have been an accident caused by mishandling of ammunition by troops, a senior military official said Tuesday.
-
Interim commissioner Duheme to head RCMP permanently
Mike Duheme is the new head of the RCMP, after filling in the role on an interim basis for the past year.
-
Federal government must track progress toward zero plastic waste goal: audit report
Most federal programs aimed at reducing plastic waste are working, but the government isn't measuring its progress toward its overall goal of zero plastic waste by 2030, according to a new audit from Canada's environment commissioner.
Costs associated with youth eating disorders reached $39.5 million during COVID pandemic, study suggests
Researchers at Ottawa's CHEO Research Lab are calling for a national surveillance strategy on eating disorders in Canada, as new statistics show a rise in the social and economic costs associated with the issue in children and youth.
-
Less alcohol, or none at all, is one path to better health
Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that.
-
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Northern Ont. beekeeper advising others to have colonies tested for chemicals
A northern Ontario beekeeper is sounding the alarm after discovering most of her bees had died earlier this year.
-
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on the possibility of a U.S. ban of TikTok
Anyone who has a Gen-Z person in their life is likely familiar with the popular social media app TikTok, but a new bill in the U.S. may soon take it off of the American market.
-
Cisco reveals security breach, warns of state-sponsored spy campaign
State-sponsored actors targeted security devices used by governments around the world, according to technology firm Cisco Systems, which said the network devices are coveted intrusion points by spies.
Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial
Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears will avoid what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial with a settlement of the lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.
-
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever
Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more.
-
Rachel McAdams and Canadian choreographers Kuperman brothers nominated for Tonys
Rachel McAdams has been nominated for a Tony Award for best actress in a play for her Broadway debut, while Canadian choreographers Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman earned a nod for their work on "The Outsiders."
Canadian economy loses steam after strong start to year, grows 0.2% in February
Canada's GDP rose 0.2 per cent in February, driven by a rebound in transportation and warehousing, which saw the largest recorded month-to-month rise in over a year at 1.4 per cent.
-
WATCH 'Double whammy': What happens if you don't file your taxes by the deadline
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
-
Proper preparation can help soften the blow from an unexpected financial setback
Financial setbacks can be devastating, whether it's a job loss or divorce, injury and illness or long-term disability. Here's what experts recommend you do if you're in a financial bind.
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
-
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
-
Historic church in Vancouver for sale for $10M
A nearly century-old church in one of Vancouver's most desirable neighbourhoods is up for sale.
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, police clear a migrant camp near City Hall
French police evicted migrants from a makeshift tent-camp next to Paris City Hall early on Tuesday, the latest clear-out of people without homes that aid groups allege is a campaign to beautify the French capital ahead of the Summer Olympics.
-
Turner's twin blasts power Blue Jays past Royals 6-5; Toronto wins two straight
The Toronto Blue Jays rested all-star shortstop Bo Bichette and key relievers Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano weren't available, so it fell to Justin Turner to step up.
-
'He was watching from up above': Canucks comeback win takes on special meaning for grieving B.C. family
Sunday's comeback win by the Vancouver Canucks had special meaning for Carol Morin and her family.
Rolls-Royce is growing its factory so it can build its 'bespoke' cars more slowly
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
-
Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on U.S. roads
On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rounded a curve. No one was on board.
-
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Canada's oldest hat store still going strong after 90 years
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Road closed in Oak Bay, B.C., so elephant seal can cross
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
Haida Elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
Fergus, Ont. man feels nickel-and-dimed for $0.05 property tax bill
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
Twins from Toronto were Canada's top two female finishers at this year's Boston Marathon
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
-
-
-
-
