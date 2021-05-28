Indigenous crisis support: Where to find help
Published Friday, May 28, 2021 10:09AM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 28, 2021 10:53AM EDT
Hands are seen in this stock image. (Pexels)
Share:
The following is a list of resources and hotlines dedicated to supporting Indigenous people in crisis. The list also includes some other provincial and national mental health help resources.
24/7 supports:
1-800-588-8717
Indian Residential School Survivors and Family
1-866-925-4419
Mon – Fri, 8am – 8 pm PT:
Weekends, 10 am – 2pm PT:
1-888-403-3123
British Columbia Resources
604-675-2551 or 1-866-884-0888
Canadian Mental Health Association - British Columbia Division
1-800-555-8222
1-800-661-2121
National Crisis Hotlines
1-800-668-6868
1-833-456-4566 or text 45645
First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line
1‑855‑242-3310