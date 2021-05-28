The following is a list of resources and hotlines dedicated to supporting Indigenous people in crisis. The list also includes some other provincial and national mental health help resources.

24/7 supports:

KUU-US Crisis Line

1-800-588-8717

Indian Residential School Survivors and Family

1-866-925-4419

Mon – Fri, 8am – 8 pm PT:

Weekends, 10 am – 2pm PT:

Tsow-Tun-Le-Lum Society

1-888-403-3123

British Columbia Resources

Aboriginal Wellness Program

604-675-2551 or 1-866-884-0888

Canadian Mental Health Association - British Columbia Division

1-800-555-8222

HeretoHelp

1-800-661-2121

National Crisis Hotlines

Kids Help Phone

1-800-668-6868

Crisis Services Canada

1-833-456-4566 or text 45645

First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line

1‑855‑242-3310