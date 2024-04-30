Entertainment

    • Rachel McAdams and Canadian choreographers Kuperman brothers nominated for Tonys

    Rachel McAdams, a cast member in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," poses at the premiere of the film on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / AP) Rachel McAdams, a cast member in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," poses at the premiere of the film on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / AP)
    Share

    Rachel McAdams has been nominated for a Tony Award for best actress in a play for her Broadway debut, while Canadian choreographers Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman earned a nod for their work on "The Outsiders."

    McAdams was nominated for her turn in "Mary Jane," the Amy Herzog-penned play about a single mother in a difficult family situation, which is also up for best play.

    This is the first Tony nomination for the "Spotlight" and "Notebook" film star, originally from London, Ont.

    Meanwhile, Toronto's Kuperman brothers were nominated for best choreography for "The Outsiders," the musical reimagining of the coming-of-age novel and film.

    The production is among the leading nominees, earning 12 nods in categories including best book of a musical, best score, best direction, best actor in a leading role in a musical and best actor in a featured role in a musical.

    U.S. musician Will Butler, formerly of the Montreal band Arcade Fire, earned nominations for best score and best orchestrations for his work on the play "Stereophonic," the Fleetwood Mac-inspired tale of the personal drama that unfurls as a band records a highly anticipated album.

    The '70s rock-fuelled play “Stereophonic” and “Hell's Kitchen,” featuring songs by Alicia Keys, each collected a leading 13 nominations.

    The awards are set for June 16, and will be hosted by Ariana DeBose.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

