Conservatives push motion calling for Carney to testify, say it's about 'accountability'
The federal Conservatives made good on their promise to push for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to testify before MPs, resulting in a heated political debate in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Conservative members of the House finance committee want to invite Carney, who they repeatedly called "carbon tax Carney," to testify, under their presumption that he has "clear" intentions to run for leader of the Liberal party.
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer said the motion is about "accountability," but debate devolved quickly into partisan jabs and extensive back-and-forth over the merits of the federal government's carbon pricing program.
"(Carney) has no problem speaking to Liberal insiders at invitation-only events, where he gives glimpses of his policy agenda, his extreme policy agenda," Scheer said. "If Mark Carney wants to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister and leader of the Liberal party, then he should have the courage to be held accountable."
"Canadians have a right to know what direction he would take this country," he also said.
In order for Carney to become prime minister, current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have to step down as Liberal leader, and Carney would need to win a subsequent leadership race before the next federal election, currently slated for October 2025.
Carney — who now works as the head of transition investing for Brookfield Asset Management, and as a United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance — is not an MP. Nor has he confirmed an intention to run for the federal Liberals, despite extensive rumbling about the prospect among political watchers.
While Trudeau has repeatedly said he plans to run as leader in the next federal election, a pair of public appearances by Carney last week — delivered shortly after the federal government released its latest budget — have reignited the leadership run rumours.
In an email statement to CTVNews.ca on Tuesday, Carney said the Conservatives' decision to issue a press release last Friday, signalling their intent to move this particular motion, before extending any invitation to him, "betrays the performative nature of the request."
"I'm not interested in playing games on such important issues for Canada's economic future," he wrote. "Canadians rightly expect our elected parliamentarians to produce solutions to Canada's challenges, rather than performing political stunts or mindlessly repeating simplistic slogans."
Rebutting the Conservatives' argument, Liberal members of the committee in turn accused their opposition colleagues of "delay tactics," and using the issue to distract from the committee's work on Bill C-59, the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023.
"It's just interesting to me that the Conservatives bring this motion now at this time, right before we're moving into clause-by-clause analysis," Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull said.
Others accused the Conservatives of misusing the committee's time.
"In proposing this motion today, the federal Conservatives are disingenuous," Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz said. "It is not the job of finance committee to interview possible future politicians."
After accusing the Conservatives of "wasting time" and "holding up" other committee business, NDP MP Don Davies moved to adjourn debate on the motion to invite Carney, and MPs resumed clause-by-clause consideration of Bill C-59.
Conservatives then hit back in a press release, stating the "NDP block(ed) Mark Carney testimony to protect Trudeau," and "the Liberal-NDP coalition has become desperate," referring to the confidence-and-supply agreement between the two parties.
It remains unclear whether, or when, the committee will resume deliberation on the motion to have Carney, who also served as the governor of the Bank of England, testify, though he is scheduled to appear before the Senate banking, commerce and the economy committee on another matter, on May 8.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
BREAKING Speaker kicks Poilievre out of Commons over unparliamentary comments
Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of the House of Commons during question period today.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
Freeland previews omnibus budget bill, proposed capital gains tax change left out
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
Judge raises threat of jail in hush money trial as he holds Trump in contempt, fines him US$9,000
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. And if he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.
Witness details deadly wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A driver who witnessed a wrong-way police pursuit on Highway 401 moments before a fatal crash said he was hoping the chase would have been called off before lives were lost.
Nova Scotia rates of poverty, food insecurity in 2022 worst among all provinces
New data from Statistics Canada shows that Nova Scotia's rates of poverty and food insecurity in 2022 were the highest of any province.
Name of 'armed man' who prompted emergency alert in Dartmouth, N.S., released by police
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning as police searched for an armed suspect.
Columbia University threatens to expel student protesters who occupied administration building
Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag from a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war on college campuses nationwide. The school promised they would face expulsion.
Fox News takes down Hunter Biden 'mock trial' miniseries after lawsuit threat
Fox News on Tuesday removed a six-part Hunter Biden miniseries from its streaming platform, after his attorneys threatened to sue the right-wing network over the incendiary and at-times sexually explicit program about his legal troubles.
Biden administration takes step to make marijuana use a less serious crime
The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday moved to make marijuana use a less serious federal crime, taking a step to reclassify the drug out of a category that includes heroin in a shift that, once completed, would shake up cannabis policy nationwide.
Israel's Netanyahu says any ICC arrest warrants would be scandal on historic scale
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that if the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for government officials on charges related to the conduct of Israel's war against Hamas it would be a scandal on a historic scale.
Court upholds Milwaukee police officer's firing for posting racist memes after Sterling Brown arrest
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a former Milwaukee police officer was properly fired for posting racist memes related to the arrest of an NBA player that triggered a public outcry.
Judge raises threat of jail in hush money trial as he holds Trump in contempt, fines him US$9,000
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. And if he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.
Teen vaping linked with toxic lead exposure, study finds
A new study, building upon previous evidence, has found that among teens, vaping often may spike the risk of exposure to lead and uranium.
Costs associated with youth eating disorders reached $39.5 million during COVID pandemic, study suggests
Researchers at Ottawa's CHEO Research Lab are calling for a national surveillance strategy on eating disorders in Canada, as new statistics show a rise in the social and economic costs associated with the issue in children and youth.
T. rex is at the centre of a debate over dinosaur intelligence
Surmising even the physical appearance of a dinosaur - or any extinct animal - based on its fossils is a tricky proposition, with so many uncertainties involved. Assessing a dinosaur's intelligence, considering the innumerable factors contributing to that trait, is exponentially more difficult.
Northern Ont. beekeeper advising others to have colonies tested for chemicals
A northern Ontario beekeeper is sounding the alarm after discovering most of her bees had died earlier this year.
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on the possibility of a U.S. ban of TikTok
Anyone who has a Gen-Z person in their life is likely familiar with the popular social media app TikTok, but a new bill in the U.S. may soon take it off of the American market.
Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial
Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears will avoid what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial with a settlement of the lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever
Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more.
Rachel McAdams and Canadian choreographers Kuperman brothers nominated for Tonys
Rachel McAdams has been nominated for a Tony Award for best actress in a play for her Broadway debut, while Canadian choreographers Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman earned a nod for their work on "The Outsiders."
Canadian economy loses steam after strong start to year, grows 0.2% in February
The Canadian economy lost momentum after a roaring start to the year, reinforcing economists' expectations that the Bank of Canada is on track to cut interest rates in the coming months.
WATCH 'Double whammy': What happens if you don't file your taxes by the deadline
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
OPINION What you should know if there’s no sexual attraction for your partner, according to a therapist
A lot of heterosexual male clients are coming into my practice admitting they picked their partner without considering sexual attraction.
Dating app Bumble will no longer require women to make the first move
Ten years after creating a new model for dating apps with its 'women make the first move' feature, Bumble is opening the door to men starting conversations on its platform.
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews briefly skates ahead of must-win Game 5
Auston Matthews made a brief appearance on the TD Garden ice Tuesday.
'Game-time decision': Vancouver Canucks won't confirm Game 5 goalie
Rick Tocchet was tight-lipped about who will be in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they look for a series win against the Nashville Predators Tuesday.
Namestnikov and Dillon out for Game 5 against Avs due to injuries as Jets face playoff elimination
Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov and defenseman Brenden Dillon are recovering from injuries and won't be available for Game 5 against Colorado on Tuesday night as the Jets try to avoid playoff elimination.
Rolls-Royce is growing its factory so it can build its 'bespoke' cars more slowly
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on U.S. roads
On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rounded a curve. No one was on board.
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Canada's oldest hat store still going strong after 90 years
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Road closed in Oak Bay, B.C., so elephant seal can cross
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
Haida Elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
Fergus, Ont. man feels nickel-and-dimed for $0.05 property tax bill
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
Twins from Toronto were Canada's top two female finishers at this year's Boston Marathon
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
Video shows 'brazen' break-in attempt at Surrey home
Mounties in Surrey have released photos and video in an effort to help identify two suspects in a "brazen" daytime break-in attempt at a home on Sunday.
Eviction for landlord's use was legitimate, despite owners' partial move, B.C. court rules
A B.C. judge has upheld the eviction of a family from their North Vancouver townhouse, finding that the landlords did not take an unreasonable amount of time to move into the home after the tenants vacated it.
Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville
A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Province pulls funding for low-income transit passes in Calgary, Edmonton
A program providing low-income Calgarians and Edmontonians a financial break on their monthly transit passes is losing millions of dollars in annual support from the provincial government, city councillors confirmed Tuesday.
Calgary massage parlours shut down over allegations of human trafficking
Police have closed three Calgary massage parlours after a year-long investigation uncovered alleged links to human trafficking.
Thousands without power as heavy snow blankets Calgary
Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.
BREAKING OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 417 near Limoges, east of Ottawa.
Former mayor running for Gatineau, Que. top job
Yves Ducharme submitted his nomination papers on Tuesday to run in the mayoral byelection in Gatineau.
Transit fares are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
EXPLAINER A look at the divestment demands by McGill University protesters
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up protest camps at McGill and a small number of other Canadian universities, following a wave of action seen at U.S. campuses.
Canada-wide warrants issued for 19-year-old man in connection with Edmonton extortions, Winnipeg shooting
The Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in an ongoing extortion investigation in Edmonton, as well as a shooting in Winnipeg.
8.9 per cent property tax increase official as city council passes bylaw
City council passed the 2024 tax bylaw Tuesday, finalizing an increase to municipal property taxes.
Farmers' market returning to Edmonton's 104 Street every Saturday this summer
A farmers' market will once again occupy 104 Street in downtown Edmonton this summer.
Man held captive for two days at encampment: Saint John police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man was assaulted and held captive at an encampment in the city last week.
3 Halifax-area schools dismissed early Tuesday following alleged threats
Halifax Regional Centre for Education says students at three schools were dismissed early Tuesday following threats.
Lawyers for alleged Winnipeg serial killer point to opinion poll in bid to get jury tossed
The lawyers of an alleged serial killer in Winnipeg are questioning whether pre-trial publicity in the high-profile case may have influenced the jury’s decision-making ability, after a public poll commissioned by the defence found 81 per cent of respondents believe the accused is guilty.
Long-time Winnipeg councillor Jae Eadie dies
A long-time former City of Winnipeg councillor has died.
Eight arrested in incident that led to Regina police friendly fire situation
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.
Here are Regina's main projects for the 2024 construction season
As Regina’s construction season officially kicks off for 2024 – here’s where residents can expect to see crews and traffic restrictions this summer.
Saskatchewan's 10 'worst roads'
The top 10 'worst roads' in Saskatchewan include four streets in Moose Jaw and three different highways around the province.
BREAKING Shooting reported in Kitchener neighbourhood
Ornge says they’ve airlifted one person to hospital after a shooting in Kitchener.
Conestoga is a foreign student mecca. Is its climb to riches leading it off a cliff?
Aggressive international recruitment has brought in a flood of new money, but questions are also being raised within the institution about the sustainability of that growth, and the motivations behind it.
Paramedics seek missing medication pouch
Paramedic Services is hoping someone will return a pouch, containing opioids, that went missing during a Kitchener call.
Saskatoon police set to begin search of landfill for remains of missing woman
On Wednesday, Saskatoon police begin a search for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier in the city's landfill. CTV News will be on site at 42 Valley Road Wednesday morning as Staff Sgt. Corey Lenius from the major crimes section provides more details.
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
Saskatoon man charged after downtown robbery
A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges following a robbery at a downtown business on Monday evening.
After car chase, young driver in Sudbury tries to run away from police
A 20-year-old suspect in Sudbury was arrested last week after trying to escape from police responding to reports of erratic driving.
Sudden death investigation underway in Lucan-Biddulph
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual died in Lucan-Biddulph on Monday.
'In my opinion, that is a slap in my face': New Canada Disability Benefit a 'disappointment' to those living in deep poverty
The federal government has allocated $6.1 billion over six years for the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), but according to advocacy groups across the country, it falls short.
'There are going to be some real issues in terms of enforcement': Parents weigh in on school cellphone ban
The debate around the Ford government cellphone ban in schools continues to stir. Parents and professional educators are weighing in with potential pros and pitfalls.
Popular assassin game startles Collingwood residences
An assassin game turns into a dangerous reality for police who respond to two reports of teens allegedly carrying firearms in broad daylight.
Suspect accused of making threats and refusing to leave a home
Police responded to a call on Monday night after receiving reports of an individual allegedly making threats and refusing to leave a home.
Road crews to resume River District project in Owen Sound: Here's what you need to know
Starting Wednesday, a section of 1st Avenue East will be closed to the public as part of the Downtown River Precinct project.
Windsor police issue arrest warrant in relation to March incident
Windsor police have identified and issued an arrest warrant for a person wanted in relation to an attempted break and enter in March. On March 25, at 5:30 a.m., police said a man made several attempts to gain entry into a business in the 1300 block of Provincial Road.
Belle River resident one of 12 people arrested by Toronto police in $4M fake ID scheme
‘Project Déjà Vu’ was launched in October 2022 after a financial institution reported fake accounts created by a former employee. Toronto Police describe the crimes as “synthetic-identity credit fraud scheme.”
Sinkhole keeps downtown intersection closed until Wednesday evening
The intersection of University Avenue west and Church Street as well as a one-block radius in each direction will remain closed until at least 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
'Odd request': Suspect asked woman for chili powder after Lethbridge kidnapping, robbery
Police are releasing more details about the kidnapping and robbery of a senior in Lethbridge, which included a strange request for spices, in hopes of identifying a suspect.
Guinness World Record attempt made in Drumheller, Alta.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
'It was a journey': Historical society brings Fokker jetliner home to Lethbridge
Decades after a relic aircraft flew for a Lethbridge airline, it now has returned home for good.
Province boosts northern travel grant, eases restrictions, increases payouts
The Ontario government is spending $45 million in the next three years to improve access and funding for the northern travel grant.
Algoma Steel worker injured when water hit molten slag
A worker was treated on-site at Algoma Steel on Monday when a fire broke out in a piece of equipment.
Plenty of smiles at Tim Hortons across Canada
The Smile Cookie campaign kicked off at Tim Hortons locations across northeastern Ontario on Monday.
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.