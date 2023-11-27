Don't broaden handgun freeze exemption, firearm-control advocates tell senators
Proponents of tougher firearm restrictions are urging senators not to broaden an exemption for Olympic athletes from the federal handgun freeze to include a wider range of sport shooters.
When they introduced gun-control legislation last year, the federal Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns to help reduce firearm-related violence.
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect.
Businesses can still sell to exempted individuals, including elite sport shooters who compete or coach in handgun events recognized by the international Olympic or Paralympic committees.
Gun-control advocates including the group PolySeSouvient say in a letter to Senate committee members studying the bill that expanding the exemption would put the interests of recreational sport shooters who want to buy new handguns ahead of public safety.
A representative of the National Association of Women and the Law has also written to members of the committee to express opposition to such an amendment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.
