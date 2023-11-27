Politics

    • Don't broaden handgun freeze exemption, firearm-control advocates tell senators

    Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe, left, shoots during the World Cup biathlon men's short 15 km event in Canmore, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe, left, shoots during the World Cup biathlon men's short 15 km event in Canmore, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Ottawa -

    Proponents of tougher firearm restrictions are urging senators not to broaden an exemption for Olympic athletes from the federal handgun freeze to include a wider range of sport shooters.

    When they introduced gun-control legislation last year, the federal Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns to help reduce firearm-related violence.

    Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect.

    Businesses can still sell to exempted individuals, including elite sport shooters who compete or coach in handgun events recognized by the international Olympic or Paralympic committees.

    Gun-control advocates including the group PolySeSouvient say in a letter to Senate committee members studying the bill that expanding the exemption would put the interests of recreational sport shooters who want to buy new handguns ahead of public safety.

    A representative of the National Association of Women and the Law has also written to members of the committee to express opposition to such an amendment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News