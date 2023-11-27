Politics

    • Defence begins its case in criminal trial of high-profile 'Freedom Convoy' organizers

    OTTAWA -

    Defence lawyers for "Freedom Convoy" organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich started laying out their case in an Ottawa courtroom Monday.

    Eric Granger, a lawyer for Lich, argued there is no direct evidence linking her to any unlawful activities that took place in downtown Ottawa during the protest.

    The defence teams say the evidence presented in the case should be applied only to one of the accused, rather than both.

    Lich and Barber are co-accused of mischief and intimidation, among other charges, connected to the massive demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that gridlocked the area near Parliament Hill for weeks in early 2022.

    The Crown wrapped up its case last Monday after weeks of testimony about the disruptive nature of the demonstrations, arguing that Barber and Lich exerted influence over protesters' behaviour.

    Granger told the court that none of the witnesses the Crown brought forward testified that they communicated with Lich.

    He said peacefully protesting pandemic mandates, or inviting others to do so, is not a crime and does not incite others to commit criminal offences.

    Granger also said Lich could not aid or abet a crime without the knowledge of a crime being committed.

    The Crown alleges the protesters criminally obstructed traffic and the highway, along with public property and peace officers.

    Prosecutors also played hours of social-media videos posted by Lich and Barber that covered the lead-up to the demonstrations up to their arrests as police forcibly removed protesters from Ottawa's downtown.

    In those videos, the two organizers were identified as leaders of the "Freedom Convoy" movement and relayed messages to protesters.

    Barber's lawyer also showed the court videos of him calling for protesters to remain peaceful and to respect Ottawa police and residents.

    The defence filed a motion last Tuesday arguing that Lich and Barber shouldn't be viewed as co-conspirators because their actions weren't criminal.

    Justice Heather Perkins-McVey said she doesn't expect to make a ruling on the motion this week.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News