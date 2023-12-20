Politics

    • CRA has fired 185 employees for 'inappropriately' claiming COVID-19 CERB benefits

    OTTAWA -

    The Canada Revenue Agency says 185 employees have been fired to date for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit when they were not eligible for it.

    That's an increase of 65 since the CRA last updated the public on its review in September.

    The CRA is reviewing approximately 600 cases in which current employees received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit -- or CERB -- during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The benefit was worth $2,000 a month to Canadians whose jobs were lost or downgraded as a result of public-health restrictions.

    The CRA says that just because someone was employed by the agency, that does not necessarily mean they were ineligible for the benefit, given some have temporary or student contracts.

    Of the cases reviewed, 116 employees who received CERB were found to be eligible for the benefit, and the CRA says those who were ineligible are expected to pay back the money if they have not already done so.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

