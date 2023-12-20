CRA has fired 185 employees for 'inappropriately' claiming COVID-19 CERB benefits
The Canada Revenue Agency says 185 employees have been fired to date for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit when they were not eligible for it.
That's an increase of 65 since the CRA last updated the public on its review in September.
The CRA is reviewing approximately 600 cases in which current employees received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit -- or CERB -- during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The benefit was worth $2,000 a month to Canadians whose jobs were lost or downgraded as a result of public-health restrictions.
The CRA says that just because someone was employed by the agency, that does not necessarily mean they were ineligible for the benefit, given some have temporary or student contracts.
Of the cases reviewed, 116 employees who received CERB were found to be eligible for the benefit, and the CRA says those who were ineligible are expected to pay back the money if they have not already done so.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA has fired 185 employees for 'inappropriately' claiming COVID-19 CERB benefits
The Canada Revenue Agency says 185 employees have been fired to date for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit when they were not eligible for it. That's an increase of 65 since the CRA last updated the public on its review in September.
Mastermind Toys gift cards won't be accepted after Christmas Eve, company warns
Mastermind Toys has warned existing gift cards for its stores won't be accepted after Dec. 24 as the stores are set to come under new ownership in early 2024.
Two arrested in connection to P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the disappearance of a 17-year-old. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
These are the celebrities and newsmakers who died this year
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
As pandemic mental health impacts ease for many, young and marginalized Canadians continue to struggle: PHAC
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Three of the biggest porn sites must verify ages to protect kids under Europe's new digital law
Three of the world's biggest porn websites face new requirements in the European Union that include verifying the ages of users, the 27-nation bloc said Wednesday, expanding the reach of its digital law designed to keep people safe on the internet.
'A blow': Some LGBTQ2S+ Catholics disappointed in Vatican statement on blessing couples
Frank Testin was hopeful when he heard Pope Francis would allow priests to bless same-gender couples. Then he read what the Vatican actually said.
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Canada
-
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police
Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.
-
Plan to replace Newfoundland's 164-year-old jail where inmates died delayed by high costs
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says high costs of labour and construction materials have stalled its plans to replace Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a notoriously harsh and decrepit jail in St. John's.
-
Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action won't be done until 2081: report
A new report from the Yellowhead Institute says Canada won't complete all 94 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action until 2081.
-
Wildfire devastation voted Canadian Press news story of the year
It was the year unprecedented wildfires disrupted the lives of thousands from coast to coast, shattering records for the total area burned. Canadian wildfires were by far the first choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year.
-
'A blow': Some LGBTQ2S+ Catholics disappointed in Vatican statement on blessing couples
Frank Testin was hopeful when he heard Pope Francis would allow priests to bless same-gender couples. Then he read what the Vatican actually said.
-
'We will continue to push back': Alberta to continue single-use plastics ban fight with federal government
Alberta's government will continue its court battle over regulations which lay the groundwork for a ban on single-use plastics.
World
-
Pope backs Italian migrant rescue group accused of abetting illegal immigration
Pope Francis on Wednesday spoke out in favour of an Italian migrant sea rescue charity whose members are facing charges of abetting illegal immigration.
-
Suspect in killing of TV news anchor's mother has been captured in Connecticut
A man wanted in the killing of a television news anchor's mother in Vermont in February was captured at a Connecticut hotel Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
-
These are the celebrities and newsmakers who died this year
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
-
High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice
In a letter to parents, the principal at Geneva High School said James Oliver, 14, suffered an AVM stroke and brain hemorrhage and was in critical condition until he died Sunday night.
-
Flood threat increasing across California with over 20 million under flood alerts
As millions gear up to travel for the upcoming holidays, heavy rain, snow, and gusty winds may delay Californians taking to the sky and roadways for the next few days.
-
Brazilian 'geese agents' honk in case of prison break
Waddling around the perimeter of a prison in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, geese have edged out their canine predecessors on patrols to make sure inmates do not escape.
Politics
-
'Crisis point:' NDP asks Trudeau to step up amid Toronto's refugee housing crisis
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has written an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling on his government to step up amid a refugee “crisis” in Toronto.
-
Pharmacare not the top health priority for most Canadians: survey
As Liberals and New Democrats negotiate what a future national drug plan should look like, a new survey suggests pharmacare is not at the top of the priority list for most Canadians.
-
CRA has fired 185 employees for 'inappropriately' claiming COVID-19 CERB benefits
The Canada Revenue Agency says 185 employees have been fired to date for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit when they were not eligible for it. That's an increase of 65 since the CRA last updated the public on its review in September.
Health
-
WHO says JN.1 COVID strain, a 'variant of interest,' poses low risk
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
As pandemic mental health impacts ease for many, young and marginalized Canadians continue to struggle: PHAC
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
AI image-generators were trained on suspected explicit photos of children, study claims
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
-
AI cannot be patent 'inventor', U.K. Supreme Court rules in landmark case
A U.S. computer scientist on Wednesday lost his bid to register patents over inventions created by his artificial intelligence system in a landmark case in Britain about whether AI can own patent rights.
-
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
California regulators on Tuesday approved new rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it right back into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.
Entertainment
-
Guess Who members seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman
A lawsuit filed by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.
-
After 12 years, two children and 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are officially married, their representative told The Associated Press Wednesday.
-
Ryan Gosling reimagines his 'Barbie' power ballad 'I'm Just Ken' for Christmas, shares new EP
On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling -- the Ken to Margot Robbie's "Barbie" in the film -- released the "I'm Just Ken" EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Business
-
Food industry groups accuse Galen Weston of inaccurate claim over grocery code
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston made an inaccurate statement about Australian grocery rules to a House of Commons committee, according to groups representing independent grocers, food suppliers and farmers.
-
Feds sign first carbon contract for difference with Calgary-based Entropy
A Calgary carbon capture company has signed a first-of-its-kind carbon offtake agreement with the federal government.
-
Mastermind Toys gift cards won't be accepted after Christmas Eve, company warns
Mastermind Toys has warned existing gift cards for its stores won't be accepted after Dec. 24 as the stores are set to come under new ownership in early 2024.
Lifestyle
-
What's up with poinsettias during the holiday season? Here's what to know
Like Christmas trees, Santa and reindeer, the poinsettia has long been a ubiquitous symbol of the holiday season in the U.S., Canada and across Europe.
-
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
Sports
-
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
-
Ja Morant's suspension is over, allowing the All-Star to rejoin the Grizzlies on the court
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended Tuesday, and coach Taylor Jenkins inserted the two-time All-Star back into the starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Autos
-
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
-
Gas-powered cars and trucks to be phased out by 2035: federal government
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
-
Tesla's recall of 2 million vehicles to fix its Autopilot system uses technology that may not work
Tesla's recall of more than 2 million of its electric vehicles -- an effort to have drivers who use its Autopilot system pay closer attention to the road -- relies on technology that research shows may not work as intended.