Conservatives to vote against Liberal capital gains plan
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will be voting against the Liberals' plan to increase Canada's capital gains inclusion rate.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Poilievre outlined the reasons why Conservatives oppose the "job-killing tax" ahead of a key vote on the proposal following question period.
This is a breaking news story, more coming…
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
Competition Bureau obtains court orders in investigation into Loblaw, Sobeys owners
The Competition Bureau says it has obtained two court orders requiring the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys to hand over information related to its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct.
BREAKING Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
DEVELOPING Canadians can expect above-seasonal temperatures this summer
This summer will deliver above-normal average temperatures across the country, national warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
May has 'no worries' about traitors in Parliament after reading intelligence committee report
Federal Green party leader Elizabeth May says she has 'no worries' about the potential of traitors sitting in the House of Commons, after having read the full unredacted report stating some parliamentarians have participated in foreign interference.
Hamas says it accepts UN-backed Gaza truce plan, U.S. cites 'hopeful sign'
Hamas accepts a UN resolution backing a plan to end the war with Israel in Gaza and is ready to negotiate details, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday.
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Broken Calgary water main was in 'good' condition: Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the main problem hasn't been fixed, but some ingenuity by the city's water services department helped supply Bowness with some safe drinking water.
Competition Bureau obtains court orders in investigation into Loblaw, Sobeys owners
The Competition Bureau says it has obtained two court orders requiring the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys to hand over information related to its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct.
BREAKING Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
Lobster fisherman finds soccer ball from Baffin Island on Newfoundland beach
A lone soccer ball appears to have bobbed in the ocean about 3,000 kilometres south, starting near the tip of Baffin Island and landing in the hands of a lobster fisherman on the coast of Newfoundland.
King Charles’ first official portrait vandalized by activists
Activists from an animal rights group have vandalized the first official portrait of King Charles, currently on display in a London gallery.
Mafia-style violence is on the rise in the same Italian region where G7 leaders are set to meet
Around the same time Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that the G7 leaders’ meeting would be held in the southern Italian region of Puglia as part of her country’s presidency of the economic organization, local anti-mafia investigators were homing in on three mafia-style criminal groups alleged to be behind an uptick of violence there.
Bizarre psychological warfare using K-pop and trash balloons raises tensions between the 2 Koreas
Day after day, the Cold War-style yet bizarre campaigns continue at the heavily fortified border of the rivals who haven’t had any serious talks for years.
Hamas says it accepts UN-backed Gaza truce plan, U.S. cites 'hopeful sign'
Hamas accepts a UN resolution backing a plan to end the war with Israel in Gaza and is ready to negotiate details, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday in what the U.S. Secretary of State called a hopeful sign.
Fire at Thailand's famous Chatuchak Weekend Market kills hundreds of caged animals
Hundreds of caged animals died Tuesday after a fire struck Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the most famous markets in Thailand’s capital.
Singapore Airlines offers US$10,000 in compensation to passengers on flight that hit extreme turbulence
Singapore Airlines said Tuesday it has offered compensation to passengers of a flight that hit extreme turbulence last month, in a rare case that killed one passenger and injured dozens.
May has 'no worries' about traitors in Parliament after reading intelligence committee report
Federal Green party leader Elizabeth May says she has 'no worries' about the potential of traitors sitting in the House of Commons, after having read the full unredacted report stating some parliamentarians have participated in foreign interference.
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday.
Study finds social teens get less sleep. What should parents do to help?
A new study has found that social teens struggle with insomnia and are getting less sleep than their less social peers.
'Game changer': B.C. researchers developing oral insulin drops for diabetes patients
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a needle-free method for people with diabetes to control their blood glucose levels, which could change the way people manage the disease.
Not all plant-based foods are equal. This type can raise the risk of heart attack and early death
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices at his companies if OpenAI is integrated into iOS
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Apple leaps into AI with an array of upcoming iPhone features and a ChatGPT deal to smarten up Siri
Apple jumped into the race to bring generative artificial intelligence to the masses during its World Wide Developers Conference Monday that spotlighted an onslaught of features designed to soup up the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
African elephants call each other by unique names, new study shows
African elephants call each other and respond to individual names — something that few wild animals do, according to new research published Monday.
Celine Dion says symptoms of her illness persisted for years: 'I should have stopped'
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
Canadian media not portraying LGBTQ+ community enough on screen: study
A new study of LGBTQ+ representation in Canadian film, TV, streaming and video game industries says there are significant gaps in how the diverse community is portrayed on screen, despite some recent improvements.
Ryan Reynolds and his mom were in the audience at The View. Here's why.
Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy set the PVR at her Vancouver home to record The View before she even knew she would appear on Monday's episode with her superstar son.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Competition Bureau obtains court orders in investigation into Loblaw, Sobeys owners
The Competition Bureau says it has obtained two court orders requiring the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys to hand over information related to its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct.
Younger homeowners more likely to be financially stressed: survey
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
A flight attendant's secrets to surviving long-haul flights
Any air travel can be stressful, but facing down a long-haul flight can be especially intimidating.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
Swapping TV for activity makes a big impact on how you age, study shows
Swapping out time in front of the TV for physical activity might not sound like the most fun trade, but it is associated with significantly better chances of healthy aging, according to a new study.
Oilers mental coach team's 'secret weapon' in roller-coaster season
George Mumford saw the notification pop up on his screen. The message via social media platform LinkedIn was from Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson.
58 per cent of Canadians not following Stanley Cup final between Oilers and Panthers: survey
Albertans may be watching every second of the Stanley Cup final but most Canadians are not, according to a recent survey.
Oilers allow 4 unanswered goals in Game 2 loss to Panthers, go down 2-0 in Stanley Cup Final
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
Auto insurers telling drivers to install anti-theft measures or pay higher premium
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles, including 17K in Canada, due to software malfunction
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
An 11-year-old Ottawa girl wants to change the rules around backyard chickens
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
'The fresh air': Supercentenarian shares secret on 107th birthday
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
'What a deal': Zamboni among items available at municipal surplus sale in New Brunswick
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
Free money? Mysterious person leaving $50 bills around Metro Vancouver
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
'Game changer': B.C. researchers developing oral insulin drops for diabetes patients
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a needle-free method for people with diabetes to control their blood glucose levels, which could change the way people manage the disease.
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
27 B.C. restaurants make list of 100 best for outdoor dining in Canada
More than two dozen B.C. restaurants are featured on OpenTable's 2024 list of the top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining in Canada.
'Pervasive absenteeism': The TDSB says sick days cost the board $213 million last year
Sick days taken by permanent employees of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) last year were higher than the provincial average and cost the board $213 million, according to a new report.
No injuries reported after multiple shots fired at a home in Markham
Police are searching for suspects and information after several shots were fired at a residence in Markham early Tuesday morning.
Broken Calgary water main was in 'good' condition: Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the main problem hasn't been fixed, but some ingenuity by the city's water services department helped supply Bowness with some safe drinking water.
Calgary woman arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in field
Drumheller RCMP say charges have been laid against a Calgary woman in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation on Monday.
DEVELOPING Canadians can expect above-seasonal temperatures this summer
This summer will deliver above-normal average temperatures across the country, national warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
Meet Ottawa's new 'night mayor'
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Hudson's Bay loses fight with city over heritage status for Rideau Street location
The city of Ottawa's built heritage committee will not be reconsidering the heritage status of the Hudson's Bay location on Rideau Street, despite the company's objections.
3 Ottawa restaurants on OpenTable’s list of top outdoor dining spots
The online restaurant reservation platform has released the list of Canada's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, including three restaurants in Ottawa.
Montreal will build 200K more housing units, several tramways by 2050: Plante
Montrealers should expect to see 200,000 more housing units and several tramways by 2050, according to a new vision for the city unveiled by Mayor Valerie Plante.
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
Celine Dion says symptoms of her illness persisted for years: 'I should have stopped'
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
BREAKING 4 accused of stealing millions in machinery, equipment in Camrose area
Four people have been charged in connection with a theft case totalling about $3.1 million in the Camrose area, police announced Tuesday.
Shooter still on the loose after shelter-in-place order in northern Alberta
Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a shooting in northern Alberta.
Matthew Tkachuk poised to re-enter Edmonton fray with Panthers up 2-0 in Cup final
Matthew Tkachuk was once public enemy No. 1 in Edmonton.
Two dead in N.B. river at Gibson Falls: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick are investigating an incident at a popular swimming hole.
Halifax police identify witness who reportedly helped homicide victim
Police in Halifax say they are searching for a motorcycle driver who helped a homicide victim earlier this year.
High chance of thunderstorms with showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
Brandon police arrest 21 men in sexual exploitation investigation
Brandon police have arrested 21 men in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation.
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
Manitoba's Turtle Team loses federal funding; facing 42 job cuts
A team that provides support to First Nations citizens and those experiencing homelessness is at risk of shutting down amid financial constraints.
NEW Controversial apartment build in Regina neighbourhood could be green-lighted Tuesday
Regina city council will decide whether or not it will allow construction of a controversial apartment complex in the Douglas Park neighborhood to move forward at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP investigated a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask. on Monday.
'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
CTV News Kitchener nominated for three RTDNA awards
CTV News Kitchener has been named as a finalist for three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Awards in the central region.
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
Two more candidates enter Saskatoon mayor's race
The race for mayor is on as two more candidates have announced their intentions to run in this fall’s election.
Saskatoon police renew calls for help solving the historic homicide of Rizalino Cajuguiran
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for information that could help solve the historic homicide of Rizalino Cajuguiran.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
London adding 15 red light cameras across the city
In an effort to curb collisions and make streets safer, the City of London is expanding its Red Light Camera program from 10 to 25 cameras.
INEOS Styrolution to close its Sarnia facility
A Sarnia plastics plant accused of emitting elevated levels of benzene into the environment is shutting down by June of 2026.
LHSC and Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor mutually part ways
The chair of London Health Science Centre has announced that the hospital and its former president and CEO have parted ways.
Emotions run high in Barrie courtroom at sentencing for man involved in teen's death
The father of a 17-year-old Barrie boy who was lured out of his home and shot to death in 2021 spoke in court on Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for one of the young men who pleaded guilty in the case, describing the nightmare he has lived since finding his son's lifeless body.
Frustrated & disheartened: Barrie bistro owner closes up shop amid series of break-ins
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
Driver, 77, charged after high-speed crash into Bradford home
Police charged a senior following a collision with a house in Bradford on Monday afternoon.
Windsor-Detroit border to remain uninterrupted as CBSA workers reach tentative deal
Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
'A lot of high fives' as the Gordie Howe bridge connects, making it an international crossing
The Gordie Howe Bridge is officially an international crossing.
'A breath of fresh air': Windsor retiree celebrating $100,000 lottery win
A retired Windsor man who has been playing the lottery for decades is finally cashing in.
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
27 B.C. restaurants make list of 100 best for outdoor dining in Canada
More than two dozen B.C. restaurants are featured on OpenTable's 2024 list of the top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining in Canada.
Vancouver police probe into Quebec crime group nets guns, drugs, 5 arrests
Police in Vancouver say a 14-month investigation into a Quebec-based organized crime group has led to the arrests of five men and the seizure of two handguns and 24 kilograms of drugs.
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Jury trial of men charged with murder conspiracy at Coutts blockade to resume
A jury is set to return today to hear evidence at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
Teenager stabbed during altercation in downtown Lethbridge, Alta.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Two northern Ont. First Nations challenging half billion dollars in legal fees
Two First Nations communities in northern Ontario will be challenging half a billion dollars in legal fees associated with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund.
Natural Resources Minister makes big announcements on mining in Sudbury
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson had a busy day in Sudbury with two funding announcements and a big shift to the critical minerals list with the addition of three more.
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.