Conservatives, NDP should be 'celebrating' EV deals: industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be “celebrating” the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
In an interview airing Sunday with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, Champagne insisted “every country in the world would be rejoicing” at the agreements, framing them as generational deals, which cumulatively will create thousands of jobs.
“We shuld be celebrating,” he said, when asked whether the federal government will ever publicize the contracts signed with EV manufacturers. “We're building the industrial capacity of the future, and Canada is winning.”
“When we're winning, and we're ambitious, we should all celebrate as Canadians,” Champagne added. “There's nothing politics about that. This is about winning.”
Since spring of 2022, the federal government has announced several major investments in EV manufacturing and supply chain deals, including upgrades to Stellantis’ plants so the company can produce electric vehicles, and plans to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
Last month, the federal government also announced it’d reached a deal with Honda to see the Japanese automaker build a $15-billion EV supply chain in Canada, to the tune of $2.5 billion each from the federal and Ontario governments.
In speaking about the Volkswagen deal, Champagne told Kapelos on CTV News Channel’s Power Play last year he would not offer details of the deal despite repeated questions, suggesting the information was “commercially sensitive.”
But the Conservatives and NDP have raised concerns about the lack of transparency in the deals, specifically how much taxpayer money is going to foreign corporations, and whether there are any guarantees they will reap rewards for Canadian workers.
When pressed by Kapelos on whether the contracts will ever be made public, or whether the federal government will at least be transparent about the conditions placed on the automakers in exchange for public funds, Champagne wouldn’t directly say.
“I would say it could not be more public,” Champagne said, pointing to the Honda deal. “We're talking about the investments tax credit. It's a tax credit, and I think it is inconceivable for anyone to be against (it).”
The Industry Minister also said the Honda deal is transparent because it includes a tax credit laid out in Canada’s tax code, and that the company is “investing $15.7 billion of their own money,” signalling an investment in Canada.
But when asked directly again whether the contracts will ever be made public, specifically in the cases of Volkswagen and Stellantis, Champagne said those deals were inked “in a different regime,” and that the federal government has “made the contract transparent to the parliamentarians in committee.”
The House of Commons Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates was tasked with considering contracts between the federal government and electric vehicle battery manufacturing companies.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Banking mogul suing government after intelligence leaks leave him shut out of Canadian economy
Chinese Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian has launched a $300 million lawsuit against the federal government. It’s a means to find the source of intelligence leaks which Xian says has cost him his livelihood.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
His SUV was stolen on Montreal's South Shore. Then he got a $156 parking ticket
A couple is frustrated after their SUV was stolen from Montreal's South Shore in March and they received a parking ticket for the same vehicle last week.
Evacuation orders lifted in Fort McMurray Saturday as rain dampens wildfire activity
Residents of Fort of McMurray who were displaced over wildfire concerns were told to return home Saturday.
Member of Israel's War Cabinet says he'll quit June 8 unless there's new war plan
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, threatened on Saturday to resign from the government if it doesn't adopt a new plan in three weeks' time for the war in Gaza.
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s has linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
Small plane crashes just outside Toronto
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
Evacuation orders lifted in Fort McMurray Saturday as rain dampens wildfire activity
Residents of Fort of McMurray who were displaced over wildfire concerns were told to return home Saturday.
Banking mogul suing government after intelligence leaks leave him shut out of Canadian economy
Chinese Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian has launched a $300 million lawsuit against the federal government. It’s a means to find the source of intelligence leaks which Xian says has cost him his livelihood.
Hundreds walk backwards in downtown Montreal to symbolize the decline of LGBTQ2S+ rights
On Friday, hundreds gathered and walked backwards in the heart of Montreal to honour the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaningful flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
Feds refuse Toronto's request to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has denied Toronto's request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
Member of Israel's War Cabinet says he'll quit June 8 unless there's new war plan
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, threatened on Saturday to resign from the government if it doesn't adopt a new plan in three weeks' time for the war in Gaza.
Canadian convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer sentenced to 30 years
The man convicted of attempting to kidnap then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.
Hot weather poses new risk as thousands remain without power after deadly Houston storm
As the Houston area works to clean up and restore power to hundreds of thousands after deadly storms left at least seven people dead, it will do so amid a smog warning and scorching temperatures that could pose health risks.
Suspected would-be assassin ordered detained as Slovak prime minister's condition is stable
The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was ordered to remain behind bars Saturday as the nation’s leader was in serious but stable condition after surviving multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.
Here's how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could make the first debate stage under stringent Biden-Trump rules
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long argued that the biggest hurdle of his presidential campaign is the perception that independent candidates can't win. He has looked to the debates as a singular opportunity to stand alongside Joe Biden and Donald Trump in front of a massive audience.
U.S. intelligence suggests American who vanished in Syria in 2017 has died, daughter says she was told
U.S. officials have developed specific and highly credible intelligence suggesting that an American citizen who disappeared seven years ago while traveling in Syria has died, the man's daughter said Saturday.
Information commissioner faces $700K funding shortfall, says system is 'overwhelmed'
Canada's information commissioner says her office is facing a $700,000 funding shortfall that could impact its ability to investigate complaints about government transparency and accountability.
Feds refuse Toronto's request to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has denied Toronto's request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
NACI recommends universal immunization program against RSV for infants
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending a universal immunization program against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for all infants.
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory 'remarkably uncertain': report
A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it's unclear whether AI will help or harm us.
A former OpenAI leader says safety has 'taken a backseat to shiny products' at the AI company
A former OpenAI leader who resigned from the company earlier this week said Friday that safety has "taken a backseat to shiny products" at the influential artificial intelligence company.
Study proves black holes have a ‘plunging region,’ just as Einstein predicted
Albert Einstein was right: There is an area at the edge of black holes where matter can no longer stay in orbit and instead falls in, as predicted by his theory of gravity.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs abuse allegations: A timeline of key events
In the six months since singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, a wave of similar cases and public allegations against one of the most influential music moguls of the past three decades have occurred.
Person charged in random assault on actor Steve Buscemi in New York
A person wanted in connection with the random assault on actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month was taken into custody Friday, police said.
Richard Gere drew on father's death for role in Cannes entry 'Oh, Canada'
Richard Gere, once a Hollywood leading man, said he drew on his feelings following his father's death to bring emotional depth to his role in 'Oh, Canada,' for which he returned, after decades, to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Friday.
Stock market today: Dow finishes above 40,000 to cap Wall Street's latest winning week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished a day above the 40,000 level for the first time on Friday as U.S. stock indexes drifted around their records while closing out their latest winning week.
60 years on, Tim Hortons is synonymous with Canada, but still chasing growth
When Tim Hortons rang in the new year, it marked the occasion with a nod to its humble roots, bringing back a quartet of doughnuts, including some from its earliest days.
Top whisky, rum and gin brands could pull products from LCBO amid pricing dispute
A group that represents a long list of spirit brands is warning that some popular products could be pulled from the Ontario market amid a multi-million dollar dispute with the LCBO.
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Noticed a new payment? Some Canadians get first carbon rebate
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Scottie Scheffler, from the course to jail and back: What to know about his PGA Championship arrest
Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested after police say he dragged an officer while trying to get around the scene of a fatal accident Friday ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship.
Power, Cozens lead Canada to 5-3 win over Finland at hockey worlds
Owen Power had a goal and two assists as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-3 win over Finland Saturday.
Duchene scores winner in 2nd OT, Stars reach conference final with 2-1 win over Avs
Matt Duchene scored at 11:42 of the second overtime after being involved in a play that led to a goal disallowed for goaltender interference in the first extra period, and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 on Friday night.
Edmunds: The five things you need to know before buying your first used Tesla
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
'Another pair of eyes watching over me:' How a B.C. woman's service dog saved her from drowning
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
Starbucks fan on decades-long journey to visit every store in the world
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
'Sacred work': Sask. First Nation learning how to conduct its own underground searches
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
'It could mean a cure': Cautious optimism for groundbreaking ALS research at Western
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
B.C. musician's song catches attention of Canucks
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
'We're on standby': Team ready to help entangled right whale in Gulf of St. Lawrence
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Thieves caught on camera stealing pet chicken from North Vancouver backyard
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
'Reimagining Mother's Day': Toronto woman creates Motherless Day event after losing mom
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
Pattullo Bridge no longer closing Saturday night after construction work finishes early
The Pattullo Bridge will not be closing overnight Saturday after construction work that was scheduled to shut it down northbound finished early.
Police investigating after fisherman stabbed in Mission, B.C.
Mounties in Mission are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a stabbing that took place in the city Thursday night.
Long weekend snow in the forecast on B.C. mountain passes
The May long weekend is traditionally the unofficial start of summer, but it looked a lot more like winter on some of the province's highways Friday.
Small plane crashes just outside Toronto
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
Man fatally shot in car outside house in Brampton
A man was fatally shot in a car outside of a house in Brampton Saturday morning, police say.
Police release photo of suspect who allegedly smashed windows, doors of North York synagogue
Toronto police have released a photo of an individual suspected of smashing windows and glass doors of a North York synagogue on Friday, which is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.
Search underway for driver after 2-year-old struck by vehicle in Airdrie Superstore parking lot
Airdrie RCMP are asking for public assistance after a hit-and-run involving a 2-year-old took place in a Superstore parking lot Friday.
Power, Cozens lead Canada to 5-3 win over Finland at hockey worlds
Owen Power had a goal and two assists as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-3 win over Finland Saturday.
Brooks fall 4-3 to Crusaders in BCHL playoff game
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
Suspicious package stops VIA Rail service in Kingston, Ont.
VIA Rail says its trains are experiencing delays of up to three hours in the Kingston, Ont. area, as police investigate a suspicious package near the railway tracks.
St.Laurent Station remains closed Saturday, here's the alternative
Though the rail service Saturday will launch as planned, St-Laurent Station remains closed after finding evidence of corrosion and concrete delamination during a regular inspection on the ceiling tiles on Friday, OC Transpo says.
The eight most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
Ottawa's ultra luxury housing market is blooming like the tulips this spring, with a significant increase in the number of homes sold worth more than $2 million.
Online obituary business from Quebec City catching flak for posting unauthorized death notices
Some within the funeral home and mortuary services industries in Quebec say they are frustrated with an online obituary site that publishes death notices from public information posted on the internet. They claim the site is doing so without consent from the families.
Man killed in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood in first of two stabbings overnight
Police are investigating the 12th homicide on the Island of Montreal after a man was stabbed and killed on Saturday morning.
CF Montreal 'grass guy' has pro tips for the perfect lawn
CF Montreal sports field manager James Johnson said 'no-mow May' is a great place to start to develop a healthy and pristine lawn for the summer.
Woman slashes attacker with seatbelt cutter in Edmonton road rage incident Friday: EPS
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
Evacuation orders lifted in Fort McMurray Saturday as rain dampens wildfire activity
Residents of Fort of McMurray who were displaced over wildfire concerns were told to return home Saturday.
Oilers to start Stuart Skinner in net for must-win Game 6 vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers will start Stuart Skinner in net Saturday for a must-win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks.
'You can really start to feel the excitement': Unofficial start to summer kicks off in the Maritimes
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
Celebration of life for Arthur Irving held in Saint John
Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away Monday at the age of 93.
Road closures in Halifax for Saturday’s Blue Nose Marathon events
With events for the Blue Nose Marathon beginning on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police has issued warnings for drivers of many roads that will be closed for the day.
WFPS deals with a pair of structure fires and a gas leak to start May long weekend
Winnipeg fire crews had to deal with multiple fires and a gas leak between Friday night and Saturday morning.
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Teen arrested for using bear spray during convenience store robbery: Winnipeg police
A 17-year-old has been arrested after police say he used a can of bear spray while trying to rob a store on Thursday.
Bear spotted in Lumsden euthanized after risk to public safety: Sask. RCMP
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
U of R students, staff coordinate in support of ending violence in Gaza, West Bank
A group of students along with faculty members from the University of Regina (U of R) held a peaceful sit-in to show their support for the people of Gaza and the West Bank on Friday.
Sask. Teachers' Federation recommending tentative deal with province to its members
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and province announced that a tentative agreement had been reached on Friday afternoon, with the STF recommending and endorsing the potential deal to teachers.
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
Remembering the ‘perfect storm’ that was 1974 Cambridge flood
The Grand River burst its banks on May 17, 1974 and water spilled onto several city streets - a day Cambridge, and residents, will never forget.
Police investigating suspicious fire in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Kitchener in the Courtland Avenue East area.
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
Firefighters on scene of structure blaze in Saskatoon
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure blaze in the 100 Block Avenue Q South.
Bear spotted in Lumsden euthanized after risk to public safety: Sask. RCMP
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
Serious injuries sustained in crash near Listowel
Perth County OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of North Perth late Friday afternoon.
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Small plane crashes just outside Toronto
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
OPP investigating crash in Minden Hills
OPP is investigating a crash that happened in Minden Hills on Saturday.
Slo-Pitch fundraiser for Special Olympics returns to Barrie
Hundreds participated in Saturday's 'Slo-Pitch for Special Olympics' softball tournament.
Two people found dead in Bradford home
South Simcoe Police are investigating two people who were found dead in a Bradford home Friday evening.
Pro-Palestinian protestor laments UWindsor president's absence from recent meeting amid ongoing campus encampment
Protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Windsor campus say the school's president was absent from a recent meeting with school administration.
Small plane crashes just outside Toronto
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
CKPS kept busy with multiple break and enter investigations
Chatham-Kent police responded to three separate break and enters Friday.
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaningful flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
Downtown Lethbridge lawlessness task force seeing positive progress
Lethbridge has been working to address lawlessness in the city’s downtown over the past six months.
Patios and parklets program returns to downtown Lethbridge for 2024
It's just about patio season in Lethbridge, and the city is once again rolling out its annual patios and parklets program.
OPP looking for missing equipment, lifejackets, impaired boating this week
Canada Safe Boating Week is an initiative is designed to increase public compliance with safe boating measures and ultimately save lives.
Manitoulin Island community looks to calm traffic, make community safer
Big changes are being made for travellers and traffic in the Town of Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island as the township has passed new bylaws.
International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia marked in the Sault
A small rally was held in the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. on Friday, marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.