OTTAWA -- Conservative MP Ed Fast accused Canada’s environment minister of using a bicycle as a prop in the backdrop of his video during a session of hybrid Parliament on Monday.

Fast raised a point of order following Question Period, arguing that Minister Steven Guilbeault hung the bike behind him to “make a statement about his environmental cred.”

“Mr. Speaker, the point is, there’s a rule that you cannot do indirectly what you cannot do directly. What the minister has done is blatantly use a prop because he’s now doing it from the safety of some other office,” Fast said.

Hybrid Parliament means MPs can appear virtually or in-person when doing business in the House of Commons.

Speaker Anthony Rota told members earlier in the day that using props to illustrate a point or to promote a position is “contrary to our rules and practices” and that members can express opinions through words.

NDP MP Daniel Blaikie then rose in the House of Commons to say “only a Conservative could see a bicycle as partisan symbol.”

Rota once again made the reminder that backdrops should be as neutral as possible.

More details to come…