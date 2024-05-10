Trudeau points to fire fight, says Meta news ban degrades safety as it makes billions
Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook platform.
He called Meta an "irresponsible web giant," that had previously been making a huge profit sharing information from local journalists who worked hard to make sure people were properly informed.
"This is a test moment where countries are going to have to realize that either we stand up for journalism and the profession faced with internet giants that refuse to actually participate in it, or we bow down to them and allow them to make billions more dollars, while degrading the safety, well-being and communities that thrive in our democracy."
Meta has blocked Canadian news from Facebook and Instagram over the federal government’s Online News Act, which seeks compensation for news outlets whose stories are used on the social media feeds.
Trudeau said he knows there are many people trying to figure out ways to keep everyone informed, especially in emergency situations, but countries need to stand up for journalism.
He noted his government had the same disagreement with Google, but the company "stepped up" with $100 million to make sure that local journalism was thriving.
B.C. Premier David Eby announced last month that the province had worked out an agreement with Meta and had received assurances that it would work with B.C. emergency officials to deliver and amplify public information in case of natural disasters such as wildfires.
FILE - Meta's logo is seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Meta began blocking Canadian news content on its platforms in August just before fires swept through B.C.'s southern Interior.
Trudeau was in West Kelowna last August, just days after a wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes.
On Friday, the prime minister said he met with mayors and fires chiefs of those same communities, along with a number of families who lost homes in the B.C. Interior and who are still impacted by the situation.
“We know from the forecasts in Western and Northern Canada, because of the dry winter … it is likely to be a very bad forest fire season," he said during a news conference at the West Kelowna firehall.
He said lessons learned last year would help minimize the impacts of the fires expected this summer.
B.C.'s snowpack is at the lowest level ever recorded and drought levels are already high in the province's northeast.
Drought conditions in B.C. stretch back to 2022, and forecasters have said the province is heading into this summer with "multi-year" precipitation deficits
West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund met with Trudeau before the news conference on Friday with some requests.
Brolund became the face of the B.C. wildfires last summer as he described the battle against the blazes and the loss they incurred. The chief later spoke to a United Nations conference on climate change, saying the firefight was the toughest three days of his career as entire neighbourhoods burned.
He said fire crews were facing blazes that were nearly impossible for them to defeat, partly because of changing climate that made it easier for the fires to burn.
Brolund said he thanked Trudeau for doubling the tax credit for volunteer firefighters, which adds an extra $425 for each volunteer, but he wants that to be even larger.
He said he asked him to reinstate the joint emergency preparedness grants for training and equipment for fire departments, and they want the fire smart program rolled out on a national scale to have measurable impacts in communities.
"I felt like his ears were wide open," Brolund said of Trudeau.
Temperatures could reach record levels in B.C.'s Interior this weekend, and Brolund said they're watching the weather closely.
June is historically the rainiest month and fire officials were hoping to get that this year, the chief said.
"If we don't, our departments are ready. We have new equipment, we have new training, we have firefighters in place," he said.
"What we have the most of is a sense in spirit of co-operation among the region. And we saw that today when the mayors and fire chiefs came together to share our experience with the prime minister."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spectacular aurora light show to be seen across Canada Friday night
A rare and severe solar storm is expected to bring spectacular displays of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, across much of Canada and parts of the United States on Friday night.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
McGill University seeks emergency injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University has filed a request for an injunction to have the pro-Palestinian encampment removed from its campus.
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
U.S. says Israel's use of U.S. arms likely violated international law, but evidence is incomplete
The Biden administration said Friday that Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law but wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining that for certain in specific airstrikes.
Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.
Mother assaulted by stranger while breastfeeding baby in her car: Vancouver police
A person was arrested in East Vancouver Thursday after allegedly entering a car while a mother was breastfeeding her four-month-old boy.
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
Canada
-
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
-
Roughly 250 people forced to evacuate Winnipeg apartment building deemed unsafe
Approximately 250 residents of a St. James area apartment building will have to leave their homes immediately, as the City of Winnipeg issued a vacate order over unsafe conditions.
-
Eastern P.E.I. looks for smooth sailing this ferry season
The ferry between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is back on the water for another season and many are hoping issues which plagued the service are a thing of the past.
-
As summer wildfire season nears, Quebec forest fire workers vote for strike mandate
Workers with Quebec's forest fire agency have voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as the summer wildfire season approaches.
-
Here's how much more Canadian landlords are asking for now, according to a just-released report
A new report says the average asking rent for a home in Canada in April was up 9.3 per cent compared with a year ago, while a slight month-over-month increase was also recorded for the first time since January.
-
Canadian Blood Services apologizes to LGBTQ2S+ community for discriminatory blood donation policy
Canada's longstanding blood donation policy that prohibited sexually active men who have sex with men, as well as some trans people, from donating blood and plasma was harmful and discriminatory, Canadian Blood Services acknowledged on Friday, in issuing an apology to the LGBTQ2S+ community.
World
-
Biden jokes Trump should have injected himself with bleach
U.S. President Joe Biden joked on Friday that he wished former president Donald Trump had injected himself with a little bleach.
-
Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.
-
U.S. says Israel's use of U.S. arms likely violated international law, but evidence is incomplete
The Biden administration said Friday that Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law but wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining that for certain in specific airstrikes.
-
Here's what to know about conservatorships and how Brian Wilson's case evolved
A judge put Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson under a court conservatorship to oversee his personal and medical affairs after the legendary songwriter's doctor reported that he has a major neurocognitive disorder.
-
Peru president's brother arrested in graft probe as Rolex scandal spreads
Peruvian police detained President Dina Boluarte's brother and lawyer on Friday amid a probe into alleged influence peddling, ramping up pressure on the Andean country's leader already being investigated over how she got pricey Rolex watches and jewelry.
-
Amish youth experience a rite of passage called Rumspringa. It’s not what you might think
The idea of “Rumspringa” has a specific spot in the American imagination. A rite of passage for young people in some Amish communities, Rumspringa is seen by most outsiders as a wild time away from strict Amish rules, when teenagers can experiment with the modern vices of the world.
Politics
-
Trudeau points to fire fight, says Meta news ban degrades safety as it makes billions
Justin Trudeau says Meta is making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities they profit from.
-
Canada pitches in $76 million for 'faster' German air-defence systems in Ukraine
Canada is putting $76 million towards a German-led effort to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian missiles and aircraft, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.
-
Canadian Blood Services apologizes to LGBTQ2S+ community for discriminatory blood donation policy
Canada's longstanding blood donation policy that prohibited sexually active men who have sex with men, as well as some trans people, from donating blood and plasma was harmful and discriminatory, Canadian Blood Services acknowledged on Friday, in issuing an apology to the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Health
-
Ontario coroner to investigate death of man who suffered cardiac arrest while waiting in ER
A provincial coroner will be investigating the death of 68-year-old David Lippert, who suffered a cardiac arrest while waiting in a crowded emergency room in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Oprah Winfrey: I set an unrealistic standard for dieting
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday evening that she has long played a role in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.
-
Italy updates IVF rules to allow access for widowed or separated women
Italy's Health Ministry has updated its guidelines on medically assisted reproduction, allowing access for women who requested the procedure with their male partner but who have since become separated or widowed.
Sci-Tech
-
Trudeau points to fire fight, says Meta news ban degrades safety as it makes billions
Justin Trudeau says Meta is making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities they profit from.
-
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
-
'I may have some nightmares:' Man survives being bitten by 2 sharks in Bahamas
A man who was bitten by two sharks in the Bahamas said Thursday he's 'thankful that I'm here' while sharing his story of survival.
Entertainment
-
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
-
How Canadians can watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
Europe’s top pop stars are out and about for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmo, Sweden.
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Toronto next week
American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing in Toronto next week.
Business
-
WestJet Encore pilots reject tentative deal; airline says no impact on operations
The union representing WestJet Encore pilots says its members rejected the tentative deal reached last month, with just over half voting the agreement down.
-
Ontario government endorsing $600M refurbishment plan for Cornwall power generating station
The Ontario government says it will be supporting Ontario Power Generation's plan to refurbish the R. H. Saunders Generating Station on the St. Lawrence River.
-
Average hourly wage in Canada now $34.95: StatCan
Average hourly wages among Canadian employees rose to $34.95 on a year-over-year basis in April, a 4.7 per cent increase, according to a Statistics Canada report released Friday morning.
Lifestyle
-
Popular vacation islands in Spain crack down on partying
Spain's Balearic Islands are further cracking down on public drinking and party boats as part of modifications to a 2020 decree that addressed 'excess tourism.'
-
Rothesay, N.B., woman ready to break barriers at Miss Universe Canada 2024
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
-
Guelph, Ont. man gains millions of YouTube views by helping people work espresso machines
If you’ve ever had a tough time figuring out an espresso machine, a Guelph, Ont. man has you covered.
Sports
-
Mbappe confirms he will leave PSG ahead of expected move to Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe confirmed what the soccer world was long expecting to hear, announcing he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a widely expected move to Real Madrid.
-
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl questionable for Game 2 vs. Canucks
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is questionable for today's Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks.
-
Djokovic needs medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle at Italian Open
Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after apparently getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday.
Autos
-
After layoffs, Musk says Tesla to spend US$500M on charging network
Tesla will spend more than US$500 million to expand its fast-charging network, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday, days after abruptly laying off employees who were running the business.
-
Her SUV was stolen in Montreal. A Good Samaritan on Facebook helped her get it back
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
-
Flat tire on a highway? Here's why you shouldn't try to fix it
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
Local Spotlight
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
Toronto-area dessert shop featured by Keith Lee forced to move after zoning complaint
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
'Oh Crap!' New exhibit at Canada Science and Technology Museum explores human waste
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
Regina police hope new biometric monitoring system will save lives in detention facility
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors bet on who will win Round 2 of the playoffs. Here's what's at stake
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
'No other life taken': Mother leads ATV helmet drive to honour daughter's legacy
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
Northern Ont. woman makes 'eggstraordinary' find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
P.E.I. lighthouse, N.B. river spotlighted in Canada Post series
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
Vancouver
-
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
B.C. finance minister says she will retire following provincial election this fall
British Columbia's finance minister says she won't be running again in the next provincial election after serving in the legislature for nearly two decades.
Toronto
-
Where and when to see the northern lights in Toronto tonight
The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, are expected to illuminate the sky in Canada tonight, including in Toronto, thanks to a rare and severe solar storm.
-
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
-
15-year-old boy stabbed during fight at Brampton park 'fighting for his life' in hospital
A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after an apparent stabbing during a fight at a park in Brampton Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
-
City of Chestermere inspection reveals ‘irregular, improper and improvident’ financial management: province
A third-party examination of the City of Chestermere revealed “significant gaps” in the financial management, the province said Friday.
-
Documents suggest Alberta's renewable-energy pause not requested by AESO head
Internal emails show the province's seven-month moratorium on renewable-energy projects was a political decision and not requested by the system operator like the premier said it was.
Ottawa
-
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Barrhaven
Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 20s is in critical condition after a crash in Barrhaven Friday afternoon.
-
Tiny Home Show showcasing miniature spaces
In the midst of soaring living expenses and spiking interest rates, the dream of owning a traditional home seems to be slipping away for many residents in Ottawa.
-
Despite slashed budget, Tulip Festival kicks off in the capital, vowing to continue
The 11-day festival will be held at Commissioners Park, with events also happening in the ByWard Market. This is the 72nd edition of the festival.
Montreal
-
McGill University seeks emergency injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University has filed a request for an injunction to have the pro-Palestinian encampment removed from its campus.
-
Man charged after truck strikes and kills driver changing flat tire on side of Montreal-area highway
A 43-year-old man has been charged after a driver was struck and killed while changing a tire on the side of a Highway 15 near Montreal on Thursday.
-
Montreal comic book artist among those honoured with Canada Post stamp
Montreal graphic novelist Michel Rabagliati is among four artists Canada Post honoured with stamps that went on sale on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Out-of-control wildfire near Fort McMurray doubles in size Friday
The wildfire burning 25 kilometres southwest of the northeastern Alberta city doubled in size from 25 hectares at 9 a.m. to 50 hectares by 4 p.m.
-
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl questionable for Game 2 vs. Canucks
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is questionable for today's Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks.
-
'Violent, despicable and unbelievable': Family of murdered 7-year-old speak at David Moss sentencing Friday
David Moss, the man who murdered seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers, broke down in court Friday as the girl's family spoke about the toll her death has taken on them.
Atlantic
-
Seven people charged following kidnapping, assault in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Tobique First Nation, N.B.
-
EHS helicopters to land in new spot in Halifax
Emergency Health Services (EHS) LifeFlight helicopters will soon be landing at Canadian Forces Base Windsor Park in the Halifax's west end.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Winnipeg
-
'Devastating': Clear Lake watercraft ban will have an impact, business owners say
Businesses in the Clear Lake area are concerned about the future following a temporary ban on watercraft from entering the lake.
-
Roughly 250 people forced to evacuate Winnipeg apartment building deemed unsafe
Approximately 250 residents of a St. James area apartment building will have to leave their homes immediately, as the City of Winnipeg issued a vacate order over unsafe conditions.
-
Solar storm could produce highly visible northern lights in Manitoba
An unusually large solar storm could produce northern light shows that may be visible across most of Canada on Friday and Saturday.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
-
Regina police charge 3, seize drugs, ammunition after 'months long investigation'
Regina police say three people have been charged after they seized more than 1,100 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine along with suspected meth and ammunition following a “months long investigation.”
-
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Kitchener
-
'A total write-off': Kitchener resident asks for thousands from city, after driving over 'faulty manhole cover
One driver wants the City of Kitchener to cover the thousands of dollars in damage to his car after he ran over a “faulty” manhole cover.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Cambridge crash
A 50-year-old male motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario coroner to investigate death of man who suffered cardiac arrest while waiting in ER
A provincial coroner will be investigating the death of 68-year-old David Lippert, who suffered a cardiac arrest while waiting in a crowded emergency room in Kitchener, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
-
Dump truck heavily damaged after crash on Circle Drive North
A dump truck was heavily damaged following a crash Friday afternoon on Circle Drive North.
-
Nutrien CEO wants fully automated or tele-remote operations in all 6 mines
Improved mine automation helped fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. increase potash production in the first quarter amid strong demand for its products, the company's chief executive said.
Northern Ontario
-
Spectacular aurora light show to be seen across Canada Friday night
A rare and severe solar storm is expected to bring spectacular displays of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, across much of Canada and parts of the United States on Friday night.
-
Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
-
Twenty defendants fined $222K for northern Ont. moose hunt violations
A large group of Canadian and U.S. defendants have been fined $178,400 plus $44,525 in surcharges for a variety of moose hunting violations in northwestern Ontario.
London
-
Suspicious fire being investigated in London
A suspicious fire in London is under investigation by police and fire officials. According to London fire, crews knocked down the scene in an “offensive strategy.”
-
Lambton County teen dies in farm accident
OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.
-
Sarnia police searching for stabbing suspect
The Sarnia Police Service has issued a warrant for a 30-year-old female in connection to a stabbing incident.
Barrie
-
Barrie men charged with fraud in OPP investigation into pool installation scam
Two Barrie men have been charged with fraud in connection with a lengthy OPP investigation after several customers seeking pool installations were allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars.
-
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
-
Here's why your yard waste may have been sitting at the curb for days
A recent change in curbside collection has left some green-thumbed enthusiasts scratching their heads as bags of yard waste linger by the curb, awaiting pickup.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate jumps back into highest in Canada
The unemployment rate in Windsor increased dramatically last month and is the highest in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.
-
City of Windsor has unanswered questions as feds, province spar over housing funding
A dispute between the federal and provincial governments over the National Housing Strategy nearly put the City of Windsor $7 million in the hole and questions still remain over when and how much funding the city will receive.
-
Highway 401 ramps at Queens Line closed after crash
OPP are informing the public of a crash on the Highway 401 ramps at Queens Line in Chatham-Kent.
Vancouver Island
-
Police launch assault investigation at UVic protest encampment
Police in Saanich, B.C., say an assault investigation is underway following two alleged incidents at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the grounds of the University of Victoria.
-
Victoria-based conservation group calling on B.C. to end wolf cull
Pacific Wild, a Victoria-based wildlife conservation group, is calling on the provincial government to halt what it calls the inhumane and scientifically controversial wolf cull in B.C.
-
Victoria police searching for man accused of voyeurism in downtown store
Police in Victoria are appealing to the public to identify a man who allegedly took photos or video of a woman in a change room at a downtown store Wednesday afternoon.
Kelowna
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
-
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Moose Hide campaign begins in Sault Ste. Marie
A campaign designed to encourage Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys to stand up against violence against women and children in their lives is getting underway.
-
Pathway in place to save Sault YMCA
The Sault Ste. Marie YMCA is no longer heading for closure, but it’s going to take a community effort to ensure the facility stays operational.
-
No injuries after drugged driving suspect crashes into residence in the Sault
Residents of a home on McNabb Street in the Sault received a scary wake-up call this week when a vehicle crashed into their residence.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.