Questlove was not happy with Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef: 'Nobody won the war'

While some may have been excited Or amused by the diss-track feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, the man many consider to be an elder statesman of hip-hop appears less than enthused about it.

Questlove, the drummer for the hip-hop group The Roots, recently posted a note on his verified Instagram account that many took to be about the high-profile battle between the two rappers.

“Nobody won the war,” he wrote. “This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary — women & children (and actual facts) be damned.”

Drake and Lamar have engaged in a lyrical battle in recent weeks, releasing “diss tracks” against each other that include personal and professional jabs that have fueled online debate among their fans.

Social media leaned into the drama with memes and hot takes about who “won.”

But Questlove appeared to take a darker attitude about it.

“Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘RIP’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem,” he wrote in is note. “Hip hop truly is dead.”

Questlove disabled the feature that allows for comments on his post.