Canada

    • Here's how much more Canadian landlords are asking for now, according to a just-released report

    A sign shows an apartment for rent in the Montreal borough of Lasalle, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi A sign shows an apartment for rent in the Montreal borough of Lasalle, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    A new report says the average asking rent for a home in Canada in April was up 9.3 per cent compared with a year ago, while a slight month-over-month increase was also recorded for the first time since January.

    The report by Urbanation and Rentals.ca, which analyzes monthly listings from the latter's network, says the average asking rent for all home types was $2,188 last month.

    The annual growth rate accelerated from an 8.8 per cent increase recorded the previous month. Asking rents were up 0.3 per cent month-over-month.

    Based on the report, the average asking rent for a one-bedroom unit in Canada was $1,915 in April, up 11.6 per cent from a year ago, while the average asking price for a two-bedroom unit was $2,295, up 11 per cent from April 2023.

    Overall, asking rents for purpose-built rental apartments in April increased 13.1 per cent compared with a year earlier to reach an average of $2,124. Condominium apartment rents averaged $2,331, up 3.8 per cent.

    All provinces recorded month-over-month and year-over-year increases in asking rents, except for Ontario where rents decreased 0.3 per cent monthly and 0.7 per cent annually to an average of $2,404.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News