Business

    • WestJet Encore pilots reject tentative deal; airline says no impact on operations

    A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press) A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The union representing WestJet Encore pilots says its members rejected the tentative deal reached last month, with just over half voting the agreement down. 

    The union says despite improvements to compensation and scheduling, the pilots wanted to see more action from WestJet to address ongoing issues with pilot recruitment, retention and morale. 

    WestJet says it was disappointed to learn that pilots voted down what it calls a competitive agreement within Canada's airline industry.

    The airline says the results of the ratification vote do not impact operations. 

    Pilots with WestJet's regional subsidiary approved a strike mandate on April 2 by 97 per cent.

    The union says the vote result shows pilots have a "deep-seated feeling" that the company is failing to recognize workers' needs beyond compensation. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News