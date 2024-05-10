World

    • Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump seen in Washington, D.C., on August 27, 2020 was chosen to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention but has since declined.
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump’s office.

    "While Barron is honoured to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines due to prior commitments," the statement from the former first lady’s office said.

    Barron Trump, who turned 18 in March, had been selected by the Florida GOP to serve as an at-large delegate at the July convention. Several other Trump family members – including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump – were also selected as delegates.

    The Daily Mail first reported Barron Trump declining to serve as a delegate.

    The Republican National Committee will hold its convention in Milwaukee in July. Donald Trump has said he will likely announce his running mate around the RNC convention in July and has been floating several names both in public and private.

    Earlier Friday, he talked about his relationship with his youngest son but didn’t address his role as a delegate.

    The presumptive Republican presidential nominee on Friday praised Barron Trump in a radio interview and said his 18-year-old son sometimes offers him political advice.

    “He’s a great guy. He’s a little on the tall side, I will tell you. He’s a tall one. But he’s a good looking guy, and he’s really been a great student and he does like politics. It’s sort of funny, he’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” Donald Trump said in the radio interview with Kayal and Company.

    He continued, “So anyway, he’s a good guy. He’s a senior now in high school and he’ll be going to college. And you know a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month, Biden has totally lost control of the country.”

    CNN’s Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

