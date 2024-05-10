Peru president's brother arrested in graft probe as Rolex scandal spreads

LIMA -

Peruvian police detained President Dina Boluarte's brother and lawyer on Friday amid a probe into alleged influence peddling, ramping up pressure on the Andean country's leader already being investigated over how she got pricey Rolex watches and jewelry.

Authorities searched over 20 properties, including the Lima home of Boluarte's brother Nicanor Boluarte, who is accused of leading a criminal organization that influences the appointment of people in high positions on power.

Across town, the team of prosecutors and police raided the home of Boluarte's lawyer Mateo Castaneda, who is advising her in the case of alleged illicit enrichment involving Rolex watches and jewelry. Boluarte has denied the accusations.

Peru's Justice department said it had ordered the "preliminary detention of Nicanor Boluarte Zegarra and others for the term of ten days, part of an investigation for criminal organization and influence peddling."

President Boluarte said at a forum on democracy that she trusts Peru's justice system, but did not make reference to the arrests. "We are not going to be distracted by minor issues, we believe in justice," she said.

Nicanor Boluarte, as he was transferred by the police to a judicial unit, denied the allegations to reporters. "I am innocent... I deny absolutely everything," he said.

Peru, the world's no. 2 copper exporter and once one of South America's most attractive investment locations, has been hit by political unrest in recent years, with six presidents in as many years and regular corruption probes and impeachments.

