Immigration ministers to meet in Montreal over cuts to temporary visas
Federal and provincial ministers are meeting in Montreal Friday to hash out how to shrink the number of temporary residents in Canada.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to meet with his provincial and territorial counterparts in person for the first time since he announced an unprecedented plan to set limits on the number of new temporary residents.
The aim is to rein in Canada's runaway growth by decreasing the number of temporary residents, from 6.2 per cent of Canada's population in 2023, to five per cent over the next three years.
The new targets will be developed over the summer, after the provinces and territories have had a chance to weigh in, but labour economist Mikal Skuterud said they shouldn't be considered in isolation.
"You can't do that, it's part of the whole system," said Skuterud, an economist with the University of Waterloo.
He was among the first to warn the government to temper the massive rise in people who migrate to Canada on a temporary basis to work or study.
Miller announced plans to scale back the number of international students by putting a two-year cap on new admissions in January.
The government is also attempting to speed up the time it takes to process asylum claims and, in the recent federal budget, included legislative measures designed to make the deportation process faster when those claims are denied.
The final and largest category that has yet to be addressed is temporary work permit holders. Miller has said it's a workforce the labour market has become addicted to in recent years.
In 2018, there were 337,460 temporary work visa holders. By 2022, that number swelled to 605,851.
Skuterud credits that increase to changes to the criteria for permanent residents, which were designed to fill specific labour gaps. Those changes have created an incentive for lower-skilled workers to come to Canada in hopes of getting permanent residency.
"That's what's luring huge numbers to come, and it's creating this problem in the (non-permanent resident) population," he said. He suggests the problem could be reversed by creating a more predictable path to permanent residency for newcomers.
A major focus for the ministers will be negotiating how to allocate fewer temporary visas, which employers have come to rely on.
No matter what, adjusting course is set to come with some complications.
In Manitoba, for example, announcements out of Ottawa about scaling back temporary immigration have been met with an overwhelming surge in applications to the provincial nominee program for permanent residency.
Earlier this week, Miller agreed to Manitoba's request to extend the federal work permits for some 6,700 newcomers whose visas were set to expire by the end of the year, to give them time to apply to stay in Canada permanently.
The new temporary visa target will also significantly slow population growth. While that could ease some pressure on housing costs and availability, it could also result in worker shortages, said Andrew Grantham, an executive director at CIBC Economics, in a report published last month.
"Restrictions on population growth could result in companies having to offer higher wages to encourage persons to remain in, or rejoin, the workforce. We could lose some firms that are simply not profitable if they are unable to tap low paid foreign workers," Grantham said.
The labour needs of each province are expected to factor heavily into Friday's discussions. The new targets for temporary visas will be published in the fall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
NEW Iconic Canadian song turns 50
Andy Kim's 'Rock Me Gently' is marking a major milestone, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Oprah Winfrey: I set an unrealistic standard for dieting
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday evening that she has long played a role in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.
Prince Harry, Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games and meet with wounded soldiers
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, arrived in Nigeria on Friday to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, among them Nigerian soldiers fighting a 14-year war against Islamic extremists.
Countries struggle to draft 'pandemic treaty' to avoid mistakes made during COVID
After the coronavirus pandemic triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions, leaders at the World Health Organization and worldwide vowed to do better in the future. Years later, countries are still struggling to come up with an agreed-upon plan for how the world might respond to the next global outbreak.
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Flat tire on a highway? Here's why you shouldn't try to fix it
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
Millions of cyberattacks per hour as B.C. government investigates multiple breaches
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
Sask. teachers overwhelmingly reject proposed deal, calling it a 'disservice to students'
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
Man pleads guilty in Montreal hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old Ukrainian refugee
A Quebec man has pleaded guilty in a 2022 hit-and-run in Montreal that killed seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who had just fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
New bill would give Alberta more power in emergencies, change election date to fall
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
B.C. launches dedicated squad for gang-related homicides
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
Stormy Daniels delivers shocking testimony about Trump, but trial hinges on business records
Donald Trump's defence attorney on Thursday accused Stormy Daniels of slowly altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, trying to persuade jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president's hush money trial cannot be believed.
Virginia judge to decide whether state law considers embryos as property
A trial is underway in Virginia that will determine whether state law allows frozen embryos to be considered property that can be divided up and assigned a monetary value.
Harvey Weinstein won't be sent back to California while he awaits New York rape retrial
Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York as a court works out whether he should stay in a city jail while awaiting retrial or be sent to California to serve his prison sentence for rape there.
Militants bomb a girls school in northwestern Pakistan, once a Taliban stronghold. No one was harmed
Militants detonated a bomb at a girls school in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's volatile northwest, badly damaging the structure, police said Thursday. No one was harmed in the overnight attack.
Netanyahu on U.S. threat to withhold arms: Israel will fight with its 'fingernails' if needed
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a U.S. threat to withhold some arms would not prevent Israel from continuing its offensive in Gaza, indicating it might proceed with an invasion of the packed city of Rafah against the wishes of its closest ally.
Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister resign over border villages dispute with Azerbaijan
Thousands of protesters gathered Thursday in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his government's decision to hand over control of border villages to Armenia's long-time rival Azerbaijan.
Debate on abortion rights erupts on Parliament Hill, Poilievre vows he won't legislate
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
Capital gains tax change 'shortsighted' and 'sows division' business groups tell Freeland
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Oprah Winfrey: I set an unrealistic standard for dieting
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday evening that she has long played a role in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Growing strawberries year-round with help from AI
A team from the University of Guelph is taking part in a research challenge to grow off-season strawberries in Canada.
Apple apologizes for its controversial iPad Pro ad
Apple has apologized and admitted it 'missed the mark' with its latest iPad Pro advertisement.
Men behind the doomsday seed vault in the Arctic win World Food Prize
Two men who were instrumental in the 'craziest idea anyone ever had' of creating a global seed vault designed to safeguard the world's agricultural diversity will be honored as the 2024 World Food Prize laureates, officials announced Thursday in Washington.
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
NEW How Canadians can watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
Europe’s top pop stars are out and about for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmo, Sweden.
New 'Lord of the Rings' film coming in 2026
The Oscar-winning team behind the nearly US$6 billion blockbuster 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.
Fake website selling Honda lawn mowers for 90% off
A fake website selling lawn mowers and snow blowers at a 90 per cent discount are 'in no way associated with' Honda Canada, the company is warning consumers.
Bank of Canada says financial system is stable, but risks remain
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
Toronto-area dessert shop featured by Keith Lee forced to move after zoning complaint
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
Rothesay, N.B., woman ready to break barriers at Miss Universe Canada 2024
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
Guelph, Ont. man gains millions of YouTube views by helping people work espresso machines
If you’ve ever had a tough time figuring out an espresso machine, a Guelph, Ont. man has you covered.
New analysis of Beethoven's hair reveals possible cause of mysterious ailments, scientists say
High levels of lead detected in authenticated locks of Ludwig van Beethoven's hair suggest that the composer had lead poisoning, which may have contributed to ailments he endured over the course of his life, including deafness, according to new research.
Vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard out at CF Montreal
CF Montreal is parting ways with vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard by "mutual agreement,” the Major League Soccer club announced Thursday.
WNBA to use charter flights full time in upcoming season, addressing player safety concerns
The WNBA will use league-wide charter flights for the first time this season, the league announced Thursday.
Edmonton Oilers star Draisaitl misses practice, listed as 'day-to-day'
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch.
Flat tire on a highway? Here's why you shouldn't try to fix it
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
The Chevy Malibu, the brand's last sedan, will end production
The Chevrolet Malibu, the last sedan still sold by General Motors' biggest selling brand, will end production this year, the company announced.
Pilot project for three-wheeled vehicles to start in Nova Scotia soon
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
Toronto-area dessert shop featured by Keith Lee forced to move after zoning complaint
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
'Oh Crap!' New exhibit at Canada Science and Technology Museum explores human waste
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
Regina police hope new biometric monitoring system will save lives in detention facility
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors bet on who will win Round 2 of the playoffs. Here's what's at stake
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
'No other life taken': Mother leads ATV helmet drive to honour daughter's legacy
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
Northern Ont. woman makes 'eggstraordinary' find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
P.E.I. lighthouse, N.B. river spotlighted in Canada Post series
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Millions of cyberattacks per hour as B.C. government investigates multiple breaches
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
B.C. MLA under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception
After a BC Conservative MLA came under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception, the party's leader says he "will not reopen the abortion debate."
Inside the LNG 'floatel' cruise ship that Squamish, B.C., won’t allow
A 35,000 ton cruise ship that been that’s been converted into temporary accommodation for LNG workers at great expense remains anchored in Vancouver’s harbour.
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
Stabbing in Mississauga leaves 1 person in critical condition, 2 others hospitalized
Peel police say three people were injured, one critically, in an overnight stabbing in Mississauga.
Fake website selling Honda lawn mowers for 90% off
A fake website selling lawn mowers and snow blowers at a 90 per cent discount are 'in no way associated with' Honda Canada, the company is warning consumers.
Police move in after encampment erected at University of Calgary for pro-Palestinian protest
Police have moved in to break up an anti-Israel demonstration in support of the Palestinian people on campus at the University of Calgary.
Hundreds journey up Moose Mountain to protest Kananaskis logging plan
The group hiked and biked up Moose Mountain to protest in one of the spaces that could be clear-cut, one night after more than 650 people gathered at a public feedback event in Cochrane held by the logging company.
Alberta man sentenced to 7 years for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed young couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.
NEW THIS MORNING Ontario government giving Cornwall generating station $600M for refurbishment
The Ontario government will announce a major financial boost to a refurbishment project in Cornwall today.
1 dead in rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.; 5 others injured
Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont. that seriously injured five others.
-
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Mother's Day weekend.
Her SUV was stolen in Montreal. A Good Samaritan on Facebook helped her get it back
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
-
Man in critical condition after downtown Montreal stabbing
A 52-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Cabot Square.
5 people attacked by dogs in west Edmonton Thursday
Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Oilers focus on details, aim for more 'O' zone time in Game 2 against Canucks
Given the result of the first game in their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks — a loss Wednesday night courtesy a third-period collapse — the Edmonton Oilers say they need to play better next time.
New bill would give Alberta more power in emergencies, change election date to fall
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
'Nobody should be getting away with murder': Grieving mother speaks out after son killed in North Preston, N.S.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
N.S. delivery driver’s car stolen while picking up order
Tony Dembogaj, owner of Bella Vita Pizzeria in Halifax, was away from work when he received a call informing him his delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while picking up an order at his shop.
Rothesay, N.B., woman ready to break barriers at Miss Universe Canada 2024
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
Winnipeg trial hears victims' clothing, DNA found in serial killer's apartment
The trial of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki heard Thursday that police found physical evidence of the victims in his apartment, including jewelry, clothing, DNA and a blood-stained bathtub.
Federal government bans watercraft from Manitoba lake popular with tourists
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
Sask. teachers overwhelmingly reject proposed deal, calling it a 'disservice to students'
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Cenotaph, other downtown Regina locations vandalized, police investigating
Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Waterloo Region case changing legal landscape on encampment evictions
A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment and experts say other communities should take note.
Sask. teachers overwhelmingly reject proposed deal, calling it a 'disservice to students'
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
'This is a community': City struggling to cope with humanitarian crisis in Pleasant Hill
Dr. Ephthymia Kutsogiannis is running out of options to solve a growing problem outside of her dental clinic.
Saskatchewan sky watchers say conditions are perfect for 'extremely strong aurora' on Friday
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Union supports review of city council salaries— if municipal employees get same consideration
As councillors consider another review of their salaries, the proposal is drawing conditional support from the union representing more than 900 municipal inside workers.
Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa
Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.
Police use aircraft to spot poor driving habits
OPP officers tracked road safety through aircraft surveillance along Highway 10 in Caledon and Dufferin.
Barrie's Dunlop Street East and Blake Street get paving makeover
Paving crews are working on Dunlop and Blake streets in May.
Novice driver one of two busted on impaired driving charges
A two-vehicle collision in Caledon sparked an impaired driving investigation.
Developers back city's downtown plan
Eight local developers have unified to back the city’s Strengthen the Core plan.
Foreman supervisor wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A Windsor foreman supervisor says he’s going to set himself up for a comfortable retirement after winning $350,000.
51-year-old Wheatley man dies in Merlin crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old Wheatley man has died after a single vehicle collision south of Merlin, Ont.
B.C. launches dedicated squad for gang-related homicides
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
Police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Victoria
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
No ransom demand in B.C. cyberattack, minister says
The 'sophisticated' cyberattack that was recently detected on B.C. government networks has not come with a ransom demand – at least, not yet.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Four arrested in drug bust in Medicine Hat, Alta.
Four people are facing a series of charges following a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month.
New protective gear for Sault Fire Services
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is receiving new protective gear that is said to be safer than traditional equipment.
Downtown Sault fire investigation continues
Traffic is again flowing along Queen Street East in downtown Sault Ste. Marie as investigators continue to look for the cause of Wednesday’s fire that closed the road most of the day.
Boil water advisory in Elliot Lake as crews work on water main repair
A water main break on Hillside Drive North in Elliot Lake has put the entire community under a boil water advisory.
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.