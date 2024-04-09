Conservative motion calls for PM, premiers to have 'emergency' carbon price meeting
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is challenging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to defend his carbon pricing policy in a televised "emergency meeting" with the country's premiers.
The Conservatives tabled a motion this morning which demands that Trudeau sit down with provincial and territorial leaders within five weeks.
MPs are expected to vote on the motion tomorrow.
Poilievre says he believes Trudeau is "too scared" to hold the televised meeting because he knows the Liberal government is losing the carbon pricing debate.
The Conservatives insist the carbon price is making life less affordable for Canadians while the Liberals insist their carbon price rebates mean most Canadians actually end up with more money at the end of the day.
Last week Trudeau told premiers in a letter that he believes they would rather complain and "make political hay" out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says it's hard to have a conversation with premiers who have no plan to address climate change.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
How will Liberals pay for billions in promised spending, loans? Freeland won't say if wealth taxes coming
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
Is it safe to eat eggs, dairy during the latest bird flu outbreak?
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Parents of Michigan school shooter each sentenced to at least 10 years in prison
The parents of a Michigan school shooter were each sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday for failing to take steps that could have prevented the killing of four students in 2021.
Toddler, 2 other children left unsupervised in Pickering, Ont. parking lot for 4 hours while moms went to casino: police
Two women are facing charges after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.
Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say
A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Why do we die? The latest on aging and immortality from a Nobel Prize-winning scientist
Since time immemorial, humans have done their darnedest to try and cheat death. Today, as revolutionary advancements transform the stuff of science fiction into everyday reality, are we closer to extending our lifespan or even perhaps immortality?
Alberta distillery to stop making 4-litre vodka jugs after minister raises concern
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
Can't get enough of the total solar eclipse or got clouded out? Here are the next ones to watch for
Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.
Dentist who let officer extract teeth from N.L. inmate granted absolute discharge
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.
Trapped B.C. orca calf's skin whitening, no sign of emaciation: Fisheries Department
The skin of a young killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon is turning white due to the low salinity of the water, but the Fisheries Department says the calf is active and isn't showing signs of emaciation.
WestJet Encore pilots approve agreement, avoid strike action
Passengers with WestJet's Encore airline can breathe a little easier after an agreement was reached between the company and its pilots.
Parents of Michigan school shooter each sentenced to at least 10 years in prison
The parents of a Michigan school shooter were each sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday for failing to take steps that could have prevented the killing of four students in 2021.
Germany rejects allegations that it's facilitating acts of genocide in Gaza at UN court
Germany on Tuesday strongly rejected a case brought by Nicaragua at the United Nations' top court accusing Berlin of facilitating breaches of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law by providing arms and other support to Israel in its deadly assault on Gaza.
-
Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say
A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Appeals court rejects Donald Trump's latest attempt to delay April 15 hush money criminal trial
A New York appeals court judge Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay his hush money criminal trial while he fights a gag order, clearing the way for jury selection to begin next week.
-
13 times Trump's abortion position shifted over the last 25 years
Throughout his lengthy career in the public eye and politics going back 25 years, former U.S. president Donald Trump has found himself on every side of the contentious debate, at times shifting stances seemingly to match the politics of the voters he is trying win over.
More than 200 women and several men accuse U.S. doctor in lawsuit of sexual abuse, unnecessary exams
More than 200 women and several men who have joined a consolidated lawsuit against Dr. Derrick Todd in Massachusetts' Suffolk Superior Court.
How will Liberals pay for billions in promised spending, loans? Freeland won't say if wealth taxes coming
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
Don't equate foreign meddling efforts with success: national security adviser
Staff from the Prime Minister's Office are set to speak today at the public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections. The testimony comes a day after the inquiry saw a briefing document prepared for the PMO stating China meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
First-degree relatives are 9 times more likely to develop a serious form of depression, study says
Close relatives of people with treatment-resistant depression are nine times more likely to develop depression that also does not respond to traditional treatment, a new study found.
-
There's still no standard test to detect pancreatic cancer early. Scientists are working to change that
Finding pancreatic cancer early could help increase a patient’s chances of survival. Across the United States, research teams are investigating ways to spot early cases, with many turning to blood-based liquid biopsy tests.
Peter Higgs, who proposed existence of Higgs boson particle, has died at 94, university says
Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs, who proposed the existence of the so-called 'god particle' that helped explain how matter formed after the Big Bang, has died at age 94, the University of Edinburgh said Tuesday.
-
-
Microsoft said on Tuesday it would invest US$2.9 billion over two years to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Japan, the latest in a series of overseas expansions by large tech firms to support the development of artificial intelligence.
Beyonce makes history with 'Country Carter' hitting No. 1
Beyoncé may have proclaimed that her latest project "ain't a country album," but someone forgot to tell the charts that.
'Total Eclipse of the Heart' searches surge on Spotify
A Spotify representative told CNN that searches for Bonnie Tyler's song have soared by nearly 50 per cent in the U.S. over the past week.
Country singers Thomas Rhett, MacKenzie Porter to co-host CCMA Awards
American country crooner Thomas Rhett will co-host this year's Canadian Country Music Association Awards along with Alberta-born songstress MacKenzie Porter.
Rogers, Bell tout eclipse preparation plans after networks handled increased usage
Canada's two largest mobile carriers say bolstered capacity measures helped their networks handle the extra wireless traffic in hot spot regions where tens of thousands of people gathered to take in Monday's total solar eclipse.
Restaurants along eclipse's path of totality saw sales boom: Square
Payments company Square says restaurants on the eclipse's path of totality saw a jump in sales on Monday as people flocked to find the best spots to see the celestial event.
-
Celebrity food critic drops more than a $3,000 tip at this Toronto restaurant
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Mattel launches new, less 'intimidating' version of Scrabble
Scrabble, one of the world's best-loved word games, is to get a new 'collaborative' and 'accessible' version.
-
Canucks outlast Golden Knights for 4-3 win, with Garland scoring twice
Even though the Vancouver Canucks sit atop the Pacific Division standings, they've struggled to beat playoff-bound teams in recent weeks, but that changed on Monday.
McCabe scores OT winner, Matthews nets 65th goal, Leafs down Penguins
Jake McCabe scored at 1:30 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Monday.
Toronto Blue Jays defeat Seattle Mariners in home opener at Rogers Centre
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners Monday night in their home opener at the newly renovated Rogers Centre.
Tesla settles case over fatal Autopilot crash of Apple engineer
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
NEW What are the chances police can find your stolen car? Canadians believe odds are low
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Elon Musk announces Tesla will unveil a 'robotaxi' on August 8
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
'Pretty remarkable': Alberta distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whisky competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
Eligible low-income renters to get one-time $430 benefit, B.C. government announces
Low-income B.C. seniors and families already enrolled in one of two rental support programs will soon receive a one-time benefit, the province announced Tuesday.
Metro Vancouver water restrictions coming May 1 as snowpack near historic low
Water usage restrictions will take effect across Metro Vancouver next month as the region's snowpack remains near half the historical average for the season.
E-scooters, e-bikes given green light on Vancouver cycling paths
The Vancouver Park Board approved the use of e-scooters and e-bikes on designated cycling paths at a meeting Monday night.
Aggression in classrooms on the rise: Alberta Teachers' Association
The Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) is sounding the alarm on increasing aggression in school.
Alberta nurses union files unfair labour practice complaint against AHS citing 'bad faith' bargaining
The union representing Alberta nurses has filed a labour practice complaint against Alberta Health Services (AHS), alleging the transfer of 3,200 nurses to a new provincial addiction agency is being done without regard for their contract rights.
-
WEATHER Thunderstorms possible in southern Alberta on Tuesday
Parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary, could witness their first thunderstorms of the season this afternoon.
Ottawa mayor shares message of gratitude from husband and father of Barrhaven murder victims
Dhanushka Wickramasinghe plans to stay in Ottawa and is committed to serving the community after his wife, four children and a family friend were killed in his Barrhaven home last month, according to Ottawa's mayor.
What is Mercury retrograde and how does it affect you?
The optical illusion of the planet Mercury appearing to move backwards gets blamed for accidents and miscommunications, but scientists note there is no evidence Mercury retrograde has any effect on us at all.
Canada’s first railway tunnel in Brockville, Ont. has delayed start to 2024 season
One of the largest tourist attractions in Brockville, Ont. is having a delayed start to the 2024 season due to issues with its lighting system.
Here are the 11 streets Montreal is making car-free this summer
This summer, 11 streets in Montreal will be transformed into pedestrian-only arteries.
Westmount to crack down on off-leash dogs following complaints
The City of Westmount is threatening to get tougher with dog owners after complaints of uncontrolled off-leash dogs at Summit Park have created local tensions.
Wanna relive the eclipse? Check out this Montreal photographer's stunning photos
It was a big moment for Montreal urban astrophotographer AJ Korkidakis: a total eclipse right in the middle of his hometown.
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
Child sexual assault investigations dating back to '05 results in charges against 1 man, 2 women
Three people have been charged with physical or sexual abuse of children in Edson and Fort McMurray over a lengthy period of time dating back to 2005.
-
Saint Mary’s University faculty votes in support of motion of no confidence
The faculty at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax has voted in support of a motion of no confidence in the school’s president and the chair of the board of governors.
Police continue to search for suspect accused of N.S. man’s 2021 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it continues to search for a 29-year-old man charged with second-degree murder three years ago.
Alleged impaired driver causes crash, large power outage in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left thousands of customers without electricity Monday night.
Proposed pharmaceutical plant near Bird’s Hill Provincial Park causing concern from residents
Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.
'Significant adverse environmental effects’ on Indigenous peoples: Outlet Channels draft report
A draft environmental assessment report released by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada says the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project is likely to cause direct and cumulative significant adverse environmental effects on Indigenous people.
Central Park could be getting a new name
One of Winnipeg’s oldest parks could be getting a new name.
Construction of new urgent care centre in Regina completed
Construction of Regina’s new urgent care centre (UCC) is now complete with staff recruitment, equipment installation and testing now underway in the facility on Albert Street.
Man arrested following alleged shooting in Estevan Monday night
Police in Estevan say a male suspect is now in custody following a shooting incident in the city Monday night.
Meet the Indigenous influencer who shares traditional knowledge through TikTok
With the goal of spreading messages of love while teaching others about Indigenous practices, Sherry Whitehawk has connected with thousands of people online.
Driver takes off after crash on Highway 85: Police
Waterloo regional police say a black sedan and a transport truck collided around 7:50 a.m. The driver of the sedan left before police arrived.
Man charged with arson after fire at Cambridge Food Bank
A man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Cambridge Food Bank that damaged condenser units for the organization’s walk-in fridge and freezer.
New $144 million rec complex in Kitchener approved
Kitchener City Council has given their stamp of approval for a new $144 million recreation complex.
Traffic restricted on College Drive at Wiggins Avenue following a collision
Saskatoon police blocked roads on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North after a motor vehicle collision Tuesday morning.
Sask. man faces charges after teen boy stabbed multiple times
A 24-year-old Sask. man was arrested and charged after a teen boy was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on Monday.
Saskatchewan residents looked to the skies. Some saw mostly clouds
Crowds of people across Saskatchewan were outside on Monday hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial spectacle that made news across the continent.
Elliot Lake city councillors frustrated after latest arena update
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Pedestrian struck by semi truck in Huron County
A pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash in Huron County. According to OPP, a person was struck by a semi truck on Highway 21, south of Bayfield.
Severed gas line being repaired in northeast London
Emergency crews are on scene of a severed gas line in northeast London. According to London fire, people in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street are being evacuated.
London, Ont. jury hears disturbing evidence at child abuse case involving parents
A London, Ont. jury heard horrific testimony Monday surrounding the alleged abuse of several children at the hands of their mother and father.
Boxing trainer faces 52 charges in historical sexual assault investigation
Longtime boxing trainer, Ajaz Khan of Wasaga Beach, is facing 52 criminal charges as part of an historical sexual assault investigation by Peel Regional Police.
Barrie police hope for new leads with the launch of Autumn Shaganash billboards
Investigators are launching nine new electronic and mobile billboards across Barrie in an attempt to gain information into the whereabouts of Autumn Shaganash.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Simcoe County
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
Five suspects sought after possible shots fired on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police are hoping to identify five suspects following a report of possible gunshots from a vehicle in east Windsor.
Family upset after dog dies at vet's office
A LaSalle family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after an error at the vet resulted in its death.
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
'Our place in the universe': Southern Albertans take in partial solar eclipse
Whether through a telescope or solar viewing glasses, southern Albertans were treated to a 30 per cent partial solar eclipse Monday.
'Not pleased with the result': Lethbridge Hurricanes looking ahead to next season after first-round exit
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
Espanola area teen charged after alleged drunken joyride
A 14-year-old from northeastern Ontario is accused of stealing a car, driving drunk and evading police after ending up in a ditch.
All three northern teams in Round 2 of OHL playoffs, two facing off
Sudbury Wolves beat Mississauga Steelheads four games to one in Round 1 of the eastern conference in the OHL playoffs.
Elliot Lake city councillors frustrated after latest arena update
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.