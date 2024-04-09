Politics

    • Conservative motion calls for PM, premiers to have 'emergency' carbon price meeting

    OTTAWA -

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is challenging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to defend his carbon pricing policy in a televised "emergency meeting" with the country's premiers.

    The Conservatives tabled a motion this morning which demands that Trudeau sit down with provincial and territorial leaders within five weeks.

    MPs are expected to vote on the motion tomorrow.

    Poilievre says he believes Trudeau is "too scared" to hold the televised meeting because he knows the Liberal government is losing the carbon pricing debate.

    The Conservatives insist the carbon price is making life less affordable for Canadians while the Liberals insist their carbon price rebates mean most Canadians actually end up with more money at the end of the day.

    Last week Trudeau told premiers in a letter that he believes they would rather complain and "make political hay" out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

    Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says it's hard to have a conversation with premiers who have no plan to address climate change.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.

